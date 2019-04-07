Intelligent Design advocates finally sneak God back into their “science”

The video below, in which Intelligent Design creationist Stephen Meyer explains ID to conservative writer and speaker Ben Shapiro, accomplishes two things—beyond demonstrating that Meyer, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, continues, despite withering criticism from scientists, to bang on about supposedly unevolvable “complex specified information” and the Cambrian Explosion as evidence for the Great Designer.
First, the video has eliminated any trace of respect I had for Ben Shapiro. Although I’m opposed to nearly all (well, let’s just make that all) of Shapiro’s political opinions, I thought his rhetoric was useful in challenging Woke college students who hadn’t thought through their views.
But now Shapiro has cast his lot with creationism, albeit the “sophisticated” form of creationism adumbrated by Meyer and his cronies. Shapiro is now beyond hope; it’s never not a good move for someone who pretends to be an intellectual to ally himself with thoroughly debunked pseudoscience.
Shapiro is, of course, an Orthodox Jew, but I thought that, contra Orthodox creationists, he had at least some respect for science. But he’s been moving towards ID creationism for some time, and now he’s clearly bought the whole hog. You can argue whether babies have souls (Shapiro thinks “yes”), but it’s a different issue to say that evolutionary theory is deeply flawed, for that’s a matter of empiricism.
Second, the video nakedly reveals the ultimate goal of the ID movement revealed: to sneak God back into the science classroom. I discuss that below, showing that Meyer reveals what we knew all along: IDers conceive of the Designer as the Christian God. That, of course, was part of the Discovery Institute’s secret (but leaked) Wedge Document that, back in 1999, outlined a strategy to attack materialism in science and replace it, in both professional science and the science classroom, with Jesus. I quote from that document; emphasis is mine.
The very beginning of this [Wedge] strategy, the “thin edge of the wedge,” was Phillip Johnson’s critique of Darwinism begun in 1991 in Darwinism on Trial, and continued in Reason in the Balance and Defeating Darwinism by Opening Minds. Michael Behe’s highly successful Darwin’s Black Box followed Johnson’s work. We are building on this momentum, broadening the wedge with a positive scientific alternative to materialistic scientific theories, which has come to be called the theory of intelligent design (ID). Design theory promises to reverse the stifling dominance of the materialist worldview, and to replace it with a science consonant with Christian and theistic convictions.
To get their creationism taught in the schools, IDers had the clever strategy of taking God out of the theory, at least explicitly. They then pretended that there was just some unspecified “mind” behind evolution, and that mind could be God, but it could also belong to space aliens or any overweening intelligence. But that was a lie: IDers wanted all along for the Judeo-Christian God to be the Designer. And you didn’t have to be a scientist to see this, for that was the decision of Judge Jones when he rejected the teaching of ID in Dover, Pennsylvania schools as a form of disguised religion. The replacement of “God” with “Designer” was clearly a duplicitous tactical strategy.
Those familiar with Meyer’s “theories” of ID, contained in his two books Signature in the Cell and Darwin’s Doubt, will see them trotted out in the video below. I won’t waste time showing how they’ve been rebutted, but will just give you some links to read (you can see other criticisms in the Wikipedia entry for Meyer). Some good rebuttals of Meyer’s creationism can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.
At 47:44, Shapiro asks Meyer how he connects ID theory to God. Meyer explains that “it takes a mind with conscious awareness to generate information in a digital form”, and that such a conclusion is at least “theistic friendly.” Meyer then says he’s writing another book about cosmology and physics—The Return of the God Hypothesis—using as evidence for God “anthropic fine tuning” and the idea of the “Goldilocks Universe”. And that evidence of design, as well as the origin of the Universe itself, cannot, says Meyer, cannot be explained by “an agent within the cosmos”, so space aliens are out. Meyer concludes that theism itself is the best explanation of all the evidence from biology, cosmology, and physics.
So there we have it. Meyer is trotting out the same shopworn arguments—fine-tuning, the anthropic principle, and the Cosmological Argument—claiming that together they show that the designer is a theistic God. There’s nothing new in what he says, but I guess the ID people decided it’s time to bring God out from behind the screen to complete the Wedge Strategy.
Over at Evolution News, the flaccid house organ of the Discovery Institute, David Klinghoffer extols the video below, showing Meyer in discussion with author and speaker Eric Metaxas. Klinghoffer osculates Meyer’s tuchas copiously:
Meyer, a philosopher of science, talks about the move to the next frontier in the argument for intelligent design. His forthcoming book, which is going to be huge, is The Return of the God Hypothesis. [JAC: the book’s subtitle is Compelling Scientific Evidence for the Existence of God]. With Metaxas, who imperfectly disguises his own brilliance behind a hilarious comic persona, Meyer explains the origins of his thinking about design in cosmology and biology, tracing those back to a 1985 conference he just happened to attend in, yes, Dallas.
The YouTube notes say that this talk was “taped at the 2019 Dallas Science and Faith Conference at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas sponsored by Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture.” You’ll hear some of the stuff that pushed Meyer towards his new book, including our supposed impotence to understand the origin of life, the existence of “complex specified information” (again), our failure to understand consciousness, and so on.
Starting at about 42 minutes in, Meyer starts making the case for God as “the designing intelligence.” The evidence is pretty much the same as above: the supposed fine-tuning of the laws of physics, the existence of a “Goldilocks Universe”, and so on. These things, argues Meyer, are “built into the cosmos from the very beginning”, and so can’t be created by some within-the-Universe being like a space alien. Ergo, the designer is God.
Very clever, but physicists don’t accept the cosmological data as evidence for God. They remain solidly atheistic.
Seriously, if God wants us to accept Him, why can’t he just come down to Earth and do a few irrefutable miracles that can be witnessed, photographed, and so on? (On pp. 118-119 of Faith Versus Fact, I lay out evidence that would provisionally convince me that there is a God, and I believe Carl Sagan also sketched the kind of evidence that would convince him that God existed.) Why, then, is God invisible? Is He testing our faith by denying us evidence of His existence, so that only those who are able believe without evidence get saved?
But now I venture into theology, and that’s the realm of Meyer and his colleagues. I’ll merely quote the philosopher Delos McKown: “The invisible and the nonexistent look very much alike. ”
h/t: Stacy
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Our ancestors had much more interesting gods.
Yes, indeed. I am reading Ovid’s Metamorphoses these days. Jupiter was a serial rapist, though.
Have you seen the cake diagram in this post:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/11/21/wednesday-hili-dialogue-225/
about what causes most problems in Greek mythology?
Shapiro is both smart and strongly religious. He is grasping for something, anything, that can justify his belief in God.
” IDers conceive of the Designer as the Christian God.” For Klinghoffer, make that of course the Jewish God.
Do not underestimate the virulence of cross-infection by creationist ideas among all three Abrahamic religions, to which, under Mohdi, we might have to add Hinduism.
Your mention of whether God is testing our faith by not making a current, unquestionable appearance intrigues me. Why would any half-way rational person worship a deity that is so insecure that he requires his adherents to jump through a series of hurdles to prove that they have faith in him? Of course, the answer is that a large percent of humankind has not reached the level of being half-way rational.
Just fyi: Park Cities Baptist Church is a very wealthy and large-membership baptist church in North Dallas.
(The best known church is First Baptist in downtown Dallas, which is the world’s largest church and has influence on Trump and GOP.)
That Myers fellow rattles on at a pretty good clip. He seems to not want his audience to think too long and hard about what he’s actually saying. At this rate, I suspect Shapiro is going to run out of volunteers to appear on his show.
The old creationist tactic of the Gish Gallop.
What drives me most crazy about all this ID stuff is that the DI/their publisher somehow has convinced the Library of Congress to file their religious pseudo-science under science. This is yet another way to slither into legitimate science. It may seem like an insignificant thing, but it’s a cultural sneak attack to get your religious book placed next to a science book in a bookstore or library and it really says a lot when the only way to legitimize your religious “reasoning” is through co-opting scientific language, distorting scientific discoveries, and sneakily associating your book with science ones. In other words, you need to resort to underhanded methods to infiltrate and many manipulate minds. Isn’t this what Christians try to pin on Satan all the time?
Some of us spend a bit of our time in libraries and bookshops (especially the latter) quietly removing such interlopers from the ‘science’ section to the ‘fantasy’ shelves.
😃 You’re unsung heroes.
That’s a idea worth stealing!
Someone of your profile could probably get on Shapiro’s show. It would be excellent to see you on there and destroy the myth of ID science
I wonder whether Shapiro would agree to host an evolutionist.
Shapiro has “debated” Sam Harris. Sitting across the table from smart people works in his (Shapiro’s) favor. To the poorly educated, it appears that Shapiro is holding his own.
And of course, I’m obliged to paste the Douglas Adams quotient about the puddle here because it perfectly addressed these stupid arguments about the Goldilocks Universe, etc.
Many a deep thinker will have one particular area where they have a serious blind spot. They may have deep and interesting thoughts in some areas, whereas in others they will be completely blind. For instance, some very serious and respectable thinkers bizarrely like dogs. (Others like gods.) Sometimes you just need to give them a pass in this area and only look at the areas where they have an actual contribution to make.
That said, Shapiro isn’t one of these. It’s worthy to respect Shapiro for his debating skills. He is top of the game. It’s not unlike someone who is incredibly good at golf. But that doesn’t make him a broad or deep thinker. Shapiro’s views are either standard conservatism or, more often, come out of the debate itself. It’s the debate where he thrives. He has chosen a side, and goes all in. He’ll use whatever arguments can win the debate in the moment, rather than stepping back and thinking more broadly.
You have to take this serious when they start selling you life insurance. That is always the clue for me – just sell me some life insurance.
To me this Myers is just full of it. Just look at the digital code he says and that means g*d is right there in the mix. Funny how he sees that and Darwin did not. Around every corner and under every rock, there he is, this g*d in plain sight. How can we not see this.
Shapiro has long been a anti-science person that pretends he is otherwise. He argues strenuously that the supernatural framework popular at the time and place of his birth (“Judeo-Christianity”), just happens to be the best supernatural framework.
You wouldn’t even need to know what kind of evidence would convince you – God should already know that and could tailor the evidence to each individual.
Good thing we all talk then – humans 1, God, 0.
Thanks to Jerry for citing my own Panda’s Thumb post of 2014 with its critique of Dembski, Ewert and Marks’s arguments about “evolutionary search”. Alas, that post of mine turned out to be based on a misreading of DEM. For those who care, the fourth of the series of links Jerry gave should be replaced by this link to a post by Tom English and I at PT, correcting that post and refuting DEM’s strawman argument.
Stephen Meyer, in an attempt to find scientific support for religion: “The origin of the universe, we now know, had a beginning.”
This is false – we don’t know that. All we know is that we don’t have the tools (physics) to describe things prior to the big bang.
Sean Carroll knocks down the myth that “we know the universe had a beginning”:
As for whether religions in general predict that the Universe has a beginning, do they all? My impression is that not all do.
I just don’t trust any interview in which the interviewee starts virtually every answer with “Good question! Thanks for asking me that.”
People like Stephen Meyer must love this format for getting their points across as it allows them to explain things from their point of view without any challenge whatsoever. With a friendly interviewer like Shapiro, he can even introduce his own strawman challenges and then knock them down.
Shapiro has always given me the creeps. Though he is clever and can argue well, there’s something slippery about him. Not someone I would want to hang out with. And definitely not someone who exudes the “goodness” that ‘Believers’ want us to think they all possess. What a bunch of BS these people live by. Shapiro is more interested in his own glory and pocketbook than believing in a loving god, methinks.
His verbal style comes across as a bit puerile to me. Something about his cadence and the snideness in his tone.
Now that we’re into personal attacks, I feel safe to add that his voice approximates that of Porky Pig. 😎
LOL, I didn’t think I was going full on ad hom but it’s the impression I walk away with when I hear him make a point.
OK. Now that’s off my chest, we can go back to substantive attack. 😎
All a bunch of crooks.
Lol rickflick. I didn’t want to mention that squeaky voice, but you’re absolutely right. If he wasn’t so slippery and weasel-y (no offence to weasels), I could get past the voice, but he’s just so…creepy.
If God is a being than which no greater can be conceived, which one is less ridiculous: one that is perfectly undetectable, or one that can be detected with a good microscope?
“…why can’t he just come down to Earth and do a few irrefutable miracles that can be witnessed, photographed, and so on?”
Why miracles—that is, something that defies the laws of physics? If there’s a God who created the universe, including laws of physics, why would defying the laws of physics establish his existence? If the laws of physics aren’t themselves evidence of his existence, I don’t see how defying those laws would be.
This question is weird. Whether or not there’s a God who created the laws of physics, there’s nothing save the supernatural, as far as we know, that can BREAK the laws of physics.
I’m going to spin my wheel of Christian reasoning and come up with………Satan.
Wait. The wheel of Christian reasoning has, like, 50% of the pegs labeled: Satan. What’s reasonable about that?
Exactly!
The laws of physics are only evidence of the laws of physics.
Trying to understand your argument. So if you jumped into thin air off the Empire State building and found yourself magically floating back to safety you wouldn’t think that evidence of God?
“Seriously, if God wants us to accept Him, why can’t he just come down to Earth and do a few irrefutable miracles that can be witnessed, photographed, and so on?”
Then the god/deity thing would just be more everyday ‘stuff’, to be studied, prodded, analysed – another part of the cosmos. And the urgent imperative for humans would be to destroy this callous psychopath as quickly as possible.
rz
I lost my respect for him long ago when he repeated points by the global warming denial crowd.
-Ryan