Steve Pinker recommends five science books

The A.V. Club put up this video last year of Steve Pinker recommending five science/psychology books that he particularly enjoyed or recommends:

I’ve read all of them save the two by Gamow and Deutsch, and share his enthusiasm for the ones I know. I’ve often given my own recommendations, some of which coincide with Steve’s, and hence needn’t put them here. But readers should feel free to recommend their favorite science books, particularly ones that came out recently.

It has not escaped my attention that my own book escaped Pinker’s attention. But really, it doesn’t belong on a list of books like those.

h/t: Bryan