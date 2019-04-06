Steve Pinker recommends five science books

The A.V. Club put up this video last year of Steve Pinker recommending five science/psychology books that he particularly enjoyed or recommends:
One Two Three Infinity. . . Facts and Speculations of Science by George Gamow
The Selfish Gene, The Blind Watchmaker by Richard Dawkins
The Big Picture by Sean Carroll
The Beginning of Infinity: Explanations that Transform the World by David Deutsch
How the Mind Works by Pinker Himself
I’ve read all of them save the two by Gamow and Deutsch, and share his enthusiasm for the ones I know. I’ve often given my own recommendations, some of which coincide with Steve’s, and hence needn’t put them here. But readers should feel free to recommend their favorite science books, particularly ones that came out recently.
It has not escaped my attention that my own book escaped Pinker’s attention. But really, it doesn’t belong on a list of books like those.
I just recommended our host’s book to a friend yesterday. Another book I enjoy is Evolution: A Visual Record by Robert Clark. I got it to read with kiddo prior to a trip with the (YECer) grandparents. It is beautiful.
I just got One Two Three… Infinity from the library and I really like it. The contrast with modern popular science writing is very interesting.
Oh I forgot to recommend-particularly in the old science book category, and particularly for fans of Dava Sobel’s Longitude, – don’t let the title bowl you over – James R. Newman’s The World Of Mathematics – particularly because the modern popular book Longitude by Dava Sobel (this was a best seller) appears heavily drawn from Newman’s volume 2, part V., 3. The Longitude by Lloyd A. Brown (p. 780).
Oh- I tried to read Longitude as a teen and found it hard to get into. I’m thinking I ought to try again?
I’ve read all of them. One Two Three… Infinity was the book most influential in sparking my interest in science and mathematics when I was a kid.
I’ll recommend another well known classic: The Lives of a Cell: Notes of a Biology Watcher by Lewis Thomas.
I strongly recommend “10 women who changed science and the world”, by Catherine Whitlock and Rhodri Evans”, recently published by Robinson. I should say that one of the authors is a good friend of mine.
The ten women scientists range from those most of us have heard of (Marie Curie, Dorothy Hodgkin) to the less well-known, such as Henrietta Leavitt and Elsie Widdowson. Each chapter interweaves a brief biography of the subject with a clear account of the science, aimed at the lay reader. The authors show the problems that their subjects faced as women scientists, but resist the temptation to turn them all into feminist icons. The book is well-written and entertaining, and I enjoyed it very much.
Will always and everywhere recommend Abraham Pais’s, ” Inward Bound”—a history of quantum mechanics. The mathematically illiterate are excused. Chomsky’s, “The Logical Structure of Linquistic Theory”, is another great read. The mathematically literate are equally excused.
Pais’s biography of Einstein is another good read.
The Seven Daughters of Eve by James Sykes got me on the right path years ago.
I still haven’t read Gamow, but by all accounts he was quite the character.
In a semi-related vein, I recently stumbled upon videos of Julius Sumner Miller and can’t get enough of his fantastic physics demonstrations and quirky personality. His books, even the so-called mass market paperbacks, are quite pricey online.
One of the Gamow books contains and intro by his son (he was enrolled in the course), who describes his father’s attempt to demonstrate some principle while teaching a lab class. There follows a minor accident, further followed by a series of hilarious mishaps while Prof. Gamow attempts to stop the damage.
Currently reading: by David Reich— ‘who we are and how we got here’
Ancient DNA and the new science of the human past.
Up to date from Sykes-The Seven Daughters of Eve’
Totally absorbing.
The other Sean Carroll (the developmental biologist) had a new-ish book out called The Serengeti Rules. I absolutely loved it. It is about the history of discovery of how living systems regulate themselves through feedback mechanisms. Of course it describes those mechanisms (how cells regulate their biochemistry and how ecosystems regulate themselves), but this book emphasizes more the lives of the various people who made these discoveries and so created major paradigm shifts in their fields of research. I thought it was going to be ‘merely’ interesting. But it turned out to be fascinating.
I think the joint resume’ of ‘The Carrolls’ must be pretty impressive.
Thanks for the reminder on Serengeti Rules. I have it around, unread, somewhere. Love the “other” Sean Carroll.
neil degrasse tyson: Astrophysics for people in a hurry. Only about 150 pages. Good explanations concerning galaxies, nebula, dark matter, dark energy, radio telescopes, et al.
“The Human Use Of Human Beings” by Norbert Weiner
That’s a good list of… 6 books. I’ve read The Selfish Gene and The Blind Watchmaker but the others I will have to add to my queue.
I’ve only read three of the six, the two by Dawkins and Pinker’s one. But then I’ve read all of their books (except Pinkers’s latest -the ‘Enlightenment Now’ one- I bought it but can’t find it).
I would have added a book by Nick Lane, eg. “Power,Sex, Suicide: mitochondria and the meaning of life” or “The Vital Question”.
And Shubin’s “Inner Fish” of course.
I also particularly liked “Out of Eden” by Stephen Oppenheimer. And there is so much more, by Matt Ridley, Steve Jones (I hate he often gives no references), Mithen, Mark Ridley, Quammen, Frans de Waal and many, many more.
And Jerry, I think you are too modest: either WEIT of FvsF would not have been fanciful at all in that list, methinks
Agreed. PCC(E)’s chapter on human evolution is hipnotizing
Gamow’s book can be downloaded at https://archive.org/details/10.GeorgeGamowOneTwoThree…Infinty19471988. Download the PDF in preference to the other formats which are based on text-recognition scans and are consequently discordantly formatted.
I liked Gamow’s presentation of Hilbert’s Hotel which illustrate the confounding concept of different sized infinities. (page 17 if you want to cut to the chase)
WEIT is my permanent bedside book.
A strong contender for top five science books.
David Quammen – The Tangled Tree
Adam Rutherford –
David Reich – Who We Are and How We Got Here
I like Quammen but it was pointed out previously on this site that “The Tangled Tree” badly overstates the extent to which horizontal gene transfer upsets modern evolutionary theory.
A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived by Adam Rutherford. I keep mixing up the Reich and the Rutherford titles…
I have read all but the first and agree that all are excellent. I’ll check my local library for that one.