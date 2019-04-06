Saturday: Hili dialogue

Professor Ceiling Cat has landed, and so I/he/hir/they is/ am/are taking over the reins again. Many hearty thanks to Grania for handling the difficult but important job of starting the day with news, some history, and some tweets.
And now it’s
Caturday Saturday, April 6, and I haven’t yet checked the pond for ducks. It’s National New Beer’s Eve, which precede’s tomorrow’s celebration of National Beer Day. (We’ll learn tomorrow why April 7 is designated as that day.) When I have time this week, I’ll help celebrate by posting pictures of all the great beers I had in Belgium.
It’s also National Caramel Popcorn Day, another comestible which is produced in its tastiest form in Chicago (try the Garrett Popcorn Shops).
Yesterday’s Google Doodle celebrated the life of German physicist Hedwig Kohn, born on this day in 1887 (died November 26, 1964), a Jewish physicist who fled Germany, settling in the U.S. to do pioneering work on spectrometry and electromagnetic radiation.
On this day in 1199, Richard 1 of England, 41, died of sepsis after an arrow was removed from his shoulder. On April 6, 1808, John Jacob Astor formed the American Fur Company, an enterprise that eventually made him America’s very first millionaire. On this day in 1895, after waging an unsuccessful libel lawsuit against the Marquess of Queensberry’s claim that Wilde engaged in homosexual activity (which he did), Oscar Wilde was arrested for sodomy. He was convicted, sent to prison for two years (1895-1897), and then went into self-imposed exile in Paris where he died an agonizing death in 1900. Exactly one year later, the first “modern” Olympic games were resumed in Athens after a 1500-year hiatus when they were banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I.
On this day in 1909, Robert Peary and Matthew Henson reported that they reached the North Pole: the first people to do so. However, this may be erroneous; as Wikipedia reports:
. . . in a 1989 book British explorer Wally Herbert concluded that Peary did not reach the pole, although he may have been as close as 60 miles (97 km). His conclusions have been widely accepted, although disputed by some authorities.
On this day in 1930, protesting the British tax on salt, Gandhi’s “Salt March” reached the sea. Gandhi raised a lump of salty mud to the sky and declared “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.”
Finally, on April 6, 1994, the genocide in Rwanda began when a plane carrying the nation’s president Junvénal Habyarimana (and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira) was shot down.
Notables born on this day include Maimonides (1136), Raphael (1483), Gerry Mulligan (1927), James D. Watson (1928), Ram Dass (1931, real name Richard Alpert), Merle Haggard (1937), and Marilu Henner (1952).
Those who expired on April 6 include Richard I (1199), Raphael (1520; died on his 37th birthday), Albrecht Dürer (1528), Igor Stravinsky (1971), Isaac Asimov (1992). Tammy Wynette (1998), Mickey Rooney (2014), Ray Charles (2015), Merle Haggard (2016), and Don Rickles (2017).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, the editor of Listy, is being bothered by trolls on the website:
Hili: A troll wrote a comment again.A: It’s their second nature.Hili: More like their first.
Hili: Znowu jakiś troll napisał komentarz.
Ja: To jest ich druga natura.
Hili: Raczej pierwsza.
Reader Barry contributed his own caption to this caption-queried tweet: “Cat yoga”:
Four tweets from Heather Hastie, the first two via Ann German. Heather says that she loves Sherlock, and that Grania will get this tweet even if I don’t (and indeed, I don’t, but so be it). Perhaps you will get it:
Heather says this about her second contribution,
“Ann said, ‘I couldn’t even get through this vid without breaking into a cold sweat.’ . I tweeted it with the comment: FFS. #Snowflakes are destroying the liberal brand.”
Crow feeds kitten?! I wish I knew more about this since I don’t believe a crow can properly nourish a kitten:
Heather notes that this one will especially appeal to reader Diana MacPherson, who will undoubtedly point out that the cat damage in this case was limited since the toilet paper was placed in the proper “under” position.
Tweets from Matthew; the first is worth following up:
I was going to post on the data below, but I’ll let you read the article as it just shows the (salubrious) continuation of a long-standing trend:
Tweets from Grania:
A needy cat, but what’s wrong with that?
Well, they forgot the cilia. . . .
And a fantastic reflection:
Alpha plus for the homage to Sherlock. I have no idea how anyone has the patience for such an enterprise 😀
Starving strays will eat most anything. One mother cat with kittens lived off of buttered microwave popcorn from the trash bins.
The rise of the “nones” is an encouraging trend, but its significance in terms of influencing politics, i.e., diminishing the role of the religious in shaping governmental policy is quite uncertain. The article notes:
“If herding atheists, only one part of this group, is like herding cats, trying to corral 23% of the population without any shared creed or specific ideology is corralling an even less predictable menagerie. We need to know far more about what people affirm, as well as what they deny, if we want a clearer picture of where the country’s politics—if not its government or policies—might be headed.”
In other words, the “nones” are generally younger than the religious, tend to vote less than the latter, and seem to have little in common other than a rejection of organized religion. Many may very well vote for Republicans (although they tend to trend liberal), the party of religion, because they find the GOP policies attractive and more important than the religious affiliations of its politicians. Hence, at least in the short term, the political power of the rise of the “nones” on affecting pro-religious policies of the government and decisions of the Supreme Court will have little impact. This may all change over the next decade or so if the upward trend in the number of “nones” continues. What we also need to know is how do “nones” prioritize their rejection of religion vis-à-vis other issues. When they vote, do they consider the religious orientation of the candidates as important in deciding whom they will vote for? Or is it a minor consideration compared to other factors?
It is very like the nones dominating Europe, I think.
They may well vote Christian Democratic (I could not, terrible name) when it aligns with their interests (currently fear of EU and migrants here in Sweden).
Specifically in Scandinavia – or at least Sweden – overt religious politicians are often laughed out of their office as gullible, unconventional and suspected of having hidden agendas. Few if any votes for them and their open special interests, though they may form small such interest groups within parties. I don’t see much of that in the rest of Europe (or US).
Raymond Charles Robinson — the (more) famous Ray
Charles — died June 10, 2004. Charles Raymond Offenberg died on April 6, 2015. He was known as “The Other Ray Charles” and as the leader of “The Ray Charles Singers (who performed with Perry Como for many years).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_Charles_(musician,_born_1918)
There’s another tweet in the crow tweet comments of a crow feeding a dog. https://twitter.com/Pickmans_Modell/status/1110996746677694470
The paper (that got criticized by modern marine scientists, dunno about other paleontologists) that worked out a tentative fossil sequence from sea anemone like ancestors in the Ediacaran put those – as well as the comb rows – as heavily derived ancestral mouth parts.
Meaning they put ctenophores as essentially flouting mouths; I wonder what gave them that idea … (But the progression looked superficially nice, albeit long branch and heavily morphed, to non-experts; the resulting character tree looks good too!)
Would be nice to know what the organ gene expressions are!
Oh, I forgot, they relied on Qingyang (and later Burgess) Lagerstätte fossils, but the contemporary Chengyang now show ctenophores. Re possible problems with the hypothesis, dunno how bad that is, especially in terms of “the explosion”.
According to the ITTF, it’s also World Table Tennis Day. TT is a sport I enjoy immensely, playing and watching.
https://www.ittf.com/2019/04/06/world-table-tennis-day-2019-way/
Ctenophores are beautiful. Bowever, one of them is destroying the biota of our Black Sea, so, as a good bigot, I hate all ctenophores:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mnemiopsis
Additionally, their early and still disputed divergence from stem metazoans gives headaches to all interested in animal classification. For the short course we offer our students, I have solved the problem in a Solomonian way by simply omitting them.
Comb jellies swallowing comb jellies. I’m shocked, I thought they only did micro-plankton.
And I’m even more dismayed to learn that Mnemiopsis ledyi is an invasive species.
Note, ignoring/omitting is not Salomonian. Any Tom, Dick or Harry can do that.
The BBC Sherlock series is one of the best TV shows I’ve ever seen. Every episode is a mini-masterpiece. The domino tribute was excellent. Makes me want to rewatch them all.
