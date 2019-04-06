Saturday: Hili dialogue

Professor Ceiling Cat has landed, and so I/he/hir/they is/ am/are taking over the reins again. Many hearty thanks to Grania for handling the difficult but important job of starting the day with news, some history, and some tweets.

And now it’s Caturday Saturday, April 6, and I haven’t yet checked the pond for ducks. It’s National New Beer’s Eve, which precede’s tomorrow’s celebration of National Beer Day. (We’ll learn tomorrow why April 7 is designated as that day.) When I have time this week, I’ll help celebrate by posting pictures of all the great beers I had in Belgium.

It’s also National Caramel Popcorn Day, another comestible which is produced in its tastiest form in Chicago (try the Garrett Popcorn Shops).

Yesterday’s Google Doodle celebrated the life of German physicist Hedwig Kohn, born on this day in 1887 (died November 26, 1964), a Jewish physicist who fled Germany, settling in the U.S. to do pioneering work on spectrometry and electromagnetic radiation.

On this day in 1199, Richard 1 of England, 41, died of sepsis after an arrow was removed from his shoulder. On April 6, 1808, John Jacob Astor formed the American Fur Company, an enterprise that eventually made him America’s very first millionaire. On this day in 1895, after waging an unsuccessful libel lawsuit against the Marquess of Queensberry’s claim that Wilde engaged in homosexual activity (which he did), Oscar Wilde was arrested for sodomy. He was convicted, sent to prison for two years (1895-1897), and then went into self-imposed exile in Paris where he died an agonizing death in 1900. Exactly one year later, the first “modern” Olympic games were resumed in Athens after a 1500-year hiatus when they were banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I.

On this day in 1909, Robert Peary and Matthew Henson reported that they reached the North Pole: the first people to do so. However, this may be erroneous; as Wikipedia reports:

. . . in a 1989 book British explorer Wally Herbert concluded that Peary did not reach the pole, although he may have been as close as 60 miles (97 km). His conclusions have been widely accepted, although disputed by some authorities.

On this day in 1930, protesting the British tax on salt, Gandhi’s “Salt March” reached the sea. Gandhi raised a lump of salty mud to the sky and declared “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.”

Finally, on April 6, 1994, the genocide in Rwanda began when a plane carrying the nation’s president Junvénal Habyarimana (and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira) was shot down.

Notables born on this day include Maimonides (1136), Raphael (1483), Gerry Mulligan (1927), James D. Watson (1928), Ram Dass (1931, real name Richard Alpert), Merle Haggard (1937), and Marilu Henner (1952).

Those who expired on April 6 include Richard I (1199), Raphael (1520; died on his 37th birthday), Albrecht Dürer (1528), Igor Stravinsky (1971), Isaac Asimov (1992). Tammy Wynette (1998), Mickey Rooney (2014), Ray Charles (2015), Merle Haggard (2016), and Don Rickles (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, the editor of Listy, is being bothered by trolls on the website:

Hili: A troll wrote a comment again. A: It’s their second nature. Hili: More like their first.

In Polish:

Hili: Znowu jakiś troll napisał komentarz.

Ja: To jest ich druga natura.

Hili: Raczej pierwsza.

Reader Barry contributed his own caption to this caption-queried tweet: “Cat yoga”:

Four tweets from Heather Hastie, the first two via Ann German. Heather says that she loves Sherlock, and that Grania will get this tweet even if I don’t (and indeed, I don’t, but so be it). Perhaps you will get it:

This is completely and totally insane. I love it https://t.co/1XygcASQmW — Cumberbatchweb (@cumberbatchweb) March 29, 2019

Heather says this about her second contribution,

“Ann said, ‘I couldn’t even get through this vid without breaking into a cold sweat.’ . I tweeted it with the comment: FFS. #Snowflakes are destroying the liberal brand.”

These adults are getting swaddled like BABIES to reduce stress pic.twitter.com/yc7XrvArFy — Vocativ (@vocativ) April 2, 2019

Crow feeds kitten?! I wish I knew more about this since I don’t believe a crow can properly nourish a kitten:

Crow feeds and befriends stray kitten, couple films the unlikely pair's friendship for over 8 months. pic.twitter.com/7CbnTjlsxl — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 27, 2019

Heather notes that this one will especially appeal to reader Diana MacPherson, who will undoubtedly point out that the cat damage in this case was limited since the toilet paper was placed in the proper “under” position.

And just like that, the toilet roll spontaneously shredded itself, with no witnesses and no viable suspects. pic.twitter.com/EyL3VJKgJw — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 27, 2019

Tweets from Matthew; the first is worth following up:

This is the most riveting academic paper I’ve ever read—the author was in a plane that was skyjacked and confined to the plane for a week and wrote about the group dynamics that unfolded during the crisis. pic.twitter.com/RsKSyiLXAq — Jay Van Bavel (@jayvanbavel) April 5, 2019

I was going to post on the data below, but I’ll let you read the article as it just shows the (salubrious) continuation of a long-standing trend:

It’s Official: The “Nones”– People Who Profess No Religion–Are Now as Big as Catholics & Evangelicals in the United States https://t.co/iO6Ozim95Z — Jennifer Ouellette (@JenLucPiquant) April 3, 2019

Tweets from Grania:

A needy cat, but what’s wrong with that?

No no, come back! You’re my pillow now! pic.twitter.com/KcFE6AKFT9 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) April 5, 2019

Well, they forgot the cilia. . . .

Nature: Ok Beroe, as a comb jelly, what features would you like?

Beroe: Just a mouth and stomach, please.

N: Um…really? Kinda minimalist, don't you think?

B: Trust me Nature, I've got this…

N: OMG BEROE WHA…😱

B: 😈exactly😈#DailyJelly

Video: https://t.co/N7OasSdO8y pic.twitter.com/MHYOvh6PHr — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) April 3, 2019

And a fantastic reflection:

Mind blowing 😍 pic.twitter.com/Hv10gPPRHu — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) April 5, 2019