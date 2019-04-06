Israeli soldier depicted with horns in Columbia’s “Israel Apartheid Week:

The Jerusalem Post reports that, during the sad but risible “Israel Apartheid Week” held annually at Columbia University, left-wing flyers appeared showing Israeli soldiers as devils with horns. This equation of Jews with Satan, depicted with horns, hooves, and deformities, is, of course a medieval anti-Semitic trope of which the students must surely have been aware. Or perhaps not, given their profound ignorance of “apartheid” and their kneejerk anti-Zionism. Wikipedia says this:

The portrayal of Jews as historic enemies of Christianity and Christendom constitutes the most damaging anti-Jewish stereotype reflected in the literature of the late tenth through early twelfth centuries. Jews were often depicted as satanic consorts, or as devils themselves and “incarnation[s] of absolute evil.” Physically, Jews were portrayed as menacing, hirsute, with boils, warts and other deformities, and sometimes with horns, cloven hoofs and tails. Such imagery was used centuries later in Nazi propaganda of the 1930s and 1940s. This propaganda leaned on Jewish stereotypes to explain the claim that the Jewish people belong to an “inferior” race.

The Post reports:

Earlier this week, Students for Justice in Palestine, Columbia University Apartheid Divest and Jewish Voice for Peace disseminated a flyer around campus depicting an Israeli soldier with horns on his head to help promote Israel Apartheid Week. . . . .The organization [SSI, or Students Supporting Israel] sent an official complaint to Columbia’s administration demanding “proper disciplinary actions.” It is also calling on others to “take a strong stance,” sharing the email of Columbia University’s president to whom people can protest: bollinger@columbbia.edu.

Here’s the poster (“Jewish Voice for Peace” does not wish for peace; it wishes, as do the BDS Movement and Students for Justice in Palestine, for the extirpation of Israel. That process will not be peaceful.)

I do not share SSI’s call for disciplinary action, for this is free speech. Students are free to write what they want and distort pictures of Jews as much as they want, and I don’t think they should be disciplined at all for such activity. But of course of course free speech also allows one to protest and create counterspeech. Here’s mine:

Remember that those students making the poster are not Palestinians, but American college students. These students apparently lack any idea of what an “apartheid state” is, for if they did they’d know that the Palestinian Territories—or, for that matter, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries—are true apartheid states with a state religion, bans against religious intermarriage, segregation and oppression of women, banning of homosexual activity and punishment for it, true apartheid (no Jew is allowed to live in Palestine), and severe punishments for blasphemy and apostasy.

I would guess that given a choice between living permanently in the apartheid state of Israel on the one hand (which gives its citizens the right to protest the policies of the Israeli government—something done quite often by Israelis and Israeli media), and on the other hand living in the true apartheid state of Palestine, where criticism of the government is suppressed and punished, they’d take the former. (And is there any doubt that in the Palestinian moiety of a two-state solution, conditions would be equally dire?)

But the funniest part of the article is this:

SJP is denying that the soldier has horns in the picture on the flyer, according to media reports.

If they’re not horns, what the deuce are they?