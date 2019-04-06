Hawks in a kettle

Reader Nilou sent a video of what seems to be a group of hawks (I don’t know the species, nor even if they’re hawks), circling in the sky. The YouTube notes say, “So today after flying I saw this odd formation of over 20-30 hawks that seams like they were having a ceremonial dance in the sky! They were circling around one area for 3 mins til the leader took them all back into the mountains.”

Have a look.

Since the videomaker had no idea what was going on, I consulted our Official Website Evolutionary Ornithologist®, Bruce Lyon, for an explanation. Here’s what he told me, posted with permission:

First, the numbers. There are some famous hawk migration spots where raptors concentrate and sometimes the numbers can be amazing (tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands per day I believe). Some places in Central America can have very impressive numbers of species like broad-winged and Swainson’s hawks and people take tours just to the see the hawks. The photo below was taken in Veracruz:

Second, the wheeling in a circle has a name—kettle. This from wikipedia:

Ornithologist Donald Heintzelman has done more than anyone to popularize the term kettle, using the term at least as early as 1970 in his book Hawks of New Jersey to describe raptor flight, followed by uses in print over four decades. The related terms “caldron” and “boil” are also heard to describe the same sorts of raptor behavior. Osprey-watcher David Gessner, however, claims a Pennsylvania lowland called the Kettle (“der Kessel” in Pennsylvania Dutch), near Hawk Mountain, is the source of the term.

Kettles are often seen with raptors, but other soaring birds like storks and white pelicans also do this. I have watched 100 white pelicans do this and as the flock wheels in unison, the light on the wings and bodies changes suddenly and dramatically land it can be mesmerizing. I have photos of this somewhere. It often happens in migration. Third, why circle? I strongly suspect that these birds are all circling to stay in the same thermal (a rising mass of air, often quite localized). These birds use thermals to gain lift which makes long distance flight cheap. Soaring birds often circle like this, as do human glider pilots. However, when we see a single raptor do it we often do not take note; but when you see hundreds or thousands of birds doing it together, it makes an impression. As a side note, humans are really bad at estimating larger numbers of anything and the video you shared suggests that there were 20-30 birds. I bet it was more like 50 or maybe even 100. I teach a lab on ideal foraging on coots and the students have to count the birds at feeding stations every minute. One year we used photos to check the numbers—about about 40 birds the students began to seriously underestimate the numbers.