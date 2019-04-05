TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! It’s the end of the week and National Caramel Day, so you have license to indulge if you fancy the stuff.
In history today:
- 1792 – United States President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.
- 1900 – Archaeologists in Knossos, Crete, discover a large cache of clay tablets with hieroglyphic writing in a script they call Linear B.
- 1922 – The American Birth Control League, forerunner of Planned Parenthood, is incorporated.
- 1976 – In China, the April Fifth Movement leads to the Tiananmen Incident.
- 1992 – Peace protesters Suada Dilberovic and Olga Sučić are killed on the Vrbanja Bridge in Sarajevo, becoming the first casualties of the Bosnian War.
- 1999 – Two Libyans suspected of bringing down Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 are handed over for eventual trial in the Netherlands.
Notable birthdays:
- 1908 – Bette Davis, American actress (d. 1989)
- 1908 – Jagjivan Ram, Indian politician, 4th Deputy Prime Minister of India (d. 1986)
- 1909 – Albert R. Broccoli, American film producer, co-founded Eon Productions (d. 1996) – I’d never heard of the man, but you can’t argue with a name like that.
- 1916 – Gregory Peck, American actor, political activist, and producer (d. 2003)
- 1925 – Janet Rowley, American human geneticist (d. 2013)
- 1937 – Colin Powell, American general and politician, 65th United States Secretary of State
- 1949 – Judith Resnik, Ukrainian-American engineer and astronaut (d. 1986)
- 1950 – Agnetha Fältskog, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer (of ABBA fame).
Hili is worrying about, well, you’ll see.
Hili: I’m anxious.
A: Why?
Hili: I do not see any reasons to worry.
In Polish:
Hili: Jestem niespokojna.
Ja: Z jakiego powodu?
Hili: Nie widzę powodu do zmartwień.
Jerry added:
Now this is a truly Jewish cat!!!
When I was in graduate school, one of my labmates was a Jewish student who fit the classic mold of Jewish Anxiety. One day, when I was working at the bench, he strolled into the lab, rubbing his hands together and muttering, “Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!”
I said, “What’s going on, Fred?”
He replied with glee, “Oh boy! I have THREE things to worry about today!”

You're going to want to click through to the thread on this one, it's a worthwhile rabbit-hole.
A cat with useful skills
The hunting technique of the African Black Heron
Martian moon eclipse
Yes, your cat is just ignoring you.
Baby foxes
Hiccups are not amusing
The Australian Rainbow lorikeet (Trichoglossus moluccanus) eating porridge.
This is pretty much the height of civilization.
Have a wonderful day.
I remember that name on the big silver screen during the opening credits of those early “Bond, James Bond” movies starring Sean Connery.
“Cubby” Broccoli, as I recall from hype pieces for various 1980s Bond movies. I think the franchise has stayed “in the family”, but it’s probably not worth the effort of following up.
Probably never heard of Harry Saltzmann either.
Ever heard of Bond, James Bond? 🙂
And to answer the gravelinspector’s comment, Broccoli’s daughter Barbara is still a producer of the James Bond series right up till the present day.
cr
Oh, so that’s what B-o-t-W is famous for. I remember the parents trundling off there one Sunday. I stayed home to do something, my TD homework I think.
I think that village within the village within the village of Bourton on the Water constitutes a classic example of mise en abyme (aka “the Droste effect”).
Best comment in the Twitterthread:
Of course the terror truly comes when you exit the model village, walk to the edge of Bourton on the Water, look up, and … there it is, vast walls of rough-cut stone; distant, shadowy figures looming over you …
cr
That image recalls for me the Charlie Kaufman film Synecdoche, New York.
Ah, yes. The director creates a simulated city inside a warehouse. A pretty remarkable film.
The “Droste effect” after Droste cocoa.
I do not know if those boxes are still sold.
https://www.worldmarket.com/product/droste-cocoa.do
The next time I have hiccups, I’m going to check in the mirror. BTW, is there a way to induce hiccups?
Since leaving my parents’ home – about 40 years ago – I’ve had six cats: Astrið, Þórbjorn, Freti, Kveldulf, Isa and Samone. The only one reluctant to recognize her name is Samone (but she’s coming around). The others all at least reacted to the sound of their names and mostly came when they were called. Astrið was, & Isa is, the most responsive almost always coming when called, while Þórbjorn, Freti & Kveldulf almost always responded and coming when called about ⅔ of the time. I have no idea whether this has anything to do with the two most responsive being female* while the other three were males (Samone, the least responsive, is female).
One of the commenters to the Rock-Paper-Scissors tweet said, “Wish I’d have been there. I would’ve taken it while they were dicking around!” Which remined me of the story of a note found at a bar next to a pair of empty glasses:
*These two are also the only longhaired cats of the lot.
Never heard The Opportunist joke before. Love it.
All the cats I’ve lived with have responded to their names very well. They didn’t / don’t always come, but they give every indication of knowing that you want their attention when you speak their name.
They’ve also known many other words. Meaning that they learned that certain sounds their humans make correspond to certain actions, behaviors or words. A good example, it has become nearly impossible to talk out loud about food where our current leonine liege might hear you. We keep coming up with new ways to say things like “did you feed the cat?,” but she keeps learning them.
The most recent thing we’ve tried is acronyms. WFB is Wet Food Breakfast and WFD is Wet Food Dinner. “Did she get WFB?” She’s long since learned these acronyms. She hears them and she walks into the pantry, jumps up on the step-stool, which puts her at eye level with the wet food stash, turns around to catch your eye and then tell’s you to feed her. Even if she has already been fed she tries to guilt trip you into 2nd dinner. Like a Hobbit cat. And it’s best not to disappoint her. You might find a mess in the pantry if you do. She’s been known to pull boxes or bags of things she likes off of a shelf, open them up, scatter the contents about and eat what she will.
That would be a Martian solar eclipse, actually.
Sydney Brenner died 😦
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/apr/05/sydney-brenner-obituary?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter