TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! It’s the end of the week and National Caramel Day, so you have license to indulge if you fancy the stuff.

Hili is worrying about, well, you’ll see.

Hili: I’m anxious. A: Why? Hili: I do not see any reasons to worry.

In Polish:

Jerry added:

Now this is a truly Jewish cat!!!

When I was in graduate school, one of my labmates was a Jewish student who fit the classic mold of Jewish Anxiety. One day, when I was working at the bench, he strolled into the lab, rubbing his hands together and muttering, “Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!”

I said, “What’s going on, Fred?”

He replied with glee, “Oh boy! I have THREE things to worry about today!”