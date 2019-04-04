Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning and welcome to International Carrot Day. Yes, really.
In history today:
- 1581 – Francis Drake is knighted for completing a circumnavigation of the world.
- 1768 – In London, Philip Astley stages the first modern circus.
- 1841 – William Henry Harrison dies of pneumonia, becoming the first President of the United States to die in office, and setting the record for the briefest administration.
- 1923 – Warner Bros. Pictures opens its doors and is now open for business with the four founders of the company: Jack Warner, Harry Warner, Albert Warner and Sam Warner.
- 1964 – The Beatles occupy the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.
- 1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
- 1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
- 1983 – Space Shuttle program: Space Shuttle Challenger makes its first voyage into space.
- 2009 – France returns to being a member of NATO.
Notable birthdays:
- 1802 – Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (d. 1887)
- 1826 – Zénobe Gramme, Belgian engineer, invented the Gramme machine (d. 1901)
- 1869 – Mary Colter, American architect, designed the Desert View Watchtower (d. 1958)
- 1895 – Arthur Murray, American dancer and educator (d. 1991)
- 1928 – Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet (d. 2014)
- 1932 – Anthony Perkins, American actor (d. 1992)
- 1960 – Hugo Weaving, Nigerian-Australian actor and producer
- 1965 – Robert Downey Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter
Hili is conducting an investigation this morning.
A: What did you find?Hili: I don’t know, we have to look at it under a microscope.
Ja: Co tam znalazłaś?
Hili: Nie wiem, trzeba to obejrzeć pod mikroskopem.
From Twitter today:
The Brexit saga continueth.
An Englishman’s home is his castle. Well, it’s something, anyway.
So quolls are a thing. They get better looking as they get older. There’s a lot to be said for fur.
Who knew that there were curly chickens?
When the Singularity comes, children moving in packs will be the first against the wall.
A novel way of entertaining the cat.
Life in the river Vltava
Well, this is mortifying.
Scatological break of the day.
Continuing the life in the ocean theme
This is the future. Also, it’s the way every sci-fi disaster movie starts.
Yep, what are you going to do now, humans?
I’m going to Italy next week. I’m actually coming home on the 12th April, but it occurred to me that, if I had decided to spend the following weekend there, it’s possible I might have been there illegally.
Amazon is just testing its proprietary flight machinery for the coming Corporate Wars. When the wars come, those drones and blimps will be fitted with missiles and machine guns. They’re just getting a head start on their competition. Once the SCOTUS rules that corporations have the right to bear arms*, they’ll officially form their armies and the great Corporate Wars will begin.
I actually thought about writing a science fiction story to this effect, but I figure someone else has already beat me to it, though I haven’t bothered to check.
*Yes, I’m joking, I know SCOTUS never actually came close to ruling that corporations are people (if you think they did, read the actual opinion)
A SF author resident in Auld Reekie has been struggling for the last couple of years to write the latest in his series of crossover Bond-Bureaucracy-Cthulhu novels, about how the Tentacled One’s minions are taking over the country. But he can’t keep up – every time he thinks of some insane political storyline, the reality overtakes him.
Between reality and a cat who sleeps on his keyboard, he’s struggling a bit.
Just write it – if it turns out to be history not a novel, change the Dewey code.
“Between reality and a cat who sleeps on his keyboard, he’s struggling a bit.”
Cat on the keyboard, a struggle I know all too well. Even more difficult to overcome than writer’s block.
I pitied the robot in the mall. Like an abused animal. It is good that they taught him when to run for his life.
“It is good that they taught him when to run for his life.”
Teaching it that is just robot victim-blaming. They should be holding robot discrimination sessions in kindergarten to teach kids not to abuse robots. Yay, we’ve opened up a new kind of seminar for people with certain degrees to teach and start consulting firms around.
I was in Prague last October (to celebrate my 10th anniversary with my beloved). We watched those guys for some time. At first we thought they were European Beavers at a distance, when they were swimming. But a closer look shows otherwise: the tails being rat-like rather than flat rudders (the beavers are bigger too).
They’re Coypu (Myocastor coypus). A South American semiaquatic rodent brought to Europe for fur farming, and now invasive.
Myself and the beloved, being rodent lovers (we used to keep pet rats), found them pretty endearing. Also, there were babies at the time – who were very cute.
1/ World rat Day!!!
2/ Coypu in Vltava – invasive species… 😦