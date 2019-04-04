Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Pope

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “claims,” came with this email note about the Vatican’s treatment of women.
Pope Francis makes some noises without actually saying very much.
An excerpt (but the NY Post article has much more):
Pope Francis said Tuesday the Catholic Church had to acknowledge a history of male domination and sexual abuse of women and children, and repair its reputation among young people, or risk becoming “a museum.”
But, in a major document in which he mentioned an array of scandals and again admitted significant failings by clergy, he also said the Church “could not agree with everything some feminist groups propose,” a clear reference to the Church’s ban on a female priesthood.
. . .And while he said the Church should be “attentive to the legitimate claims of those women who seek greater justice and equality” and that young people had complained of a “lack of leading female role models,” he offered no new ideas. Only a handful of women hold positions of authority in the Vatican.
This month the all-female staff of the Vatican newspaper’s monthly magazine on women’s issues resigned, saying a new editor sought to put them “under direct male control.”
Meet the new boss: same as the old boss.
But one thing we can be sure of – the religious will get fooled again.
Catholics rank side by side with something like the Trump base. Everything you do is bad for me but hey, we love it. Lets just pray on it.
I’m a bit disappointed in the headline on the linked “newspaper” piece.
I mean, it’s The New York Post for chrissakes; it should be something like:
<blockquote?"POPE DOES ROPE-A-DOPE ON DISTAFF HOPES"
I find it astonishing that American Catholics are enthralled by their cognitive dissonance, believing in spooky anatomical relics, exorcising invisible demons, and kowtowing to a virgin ambassador to the heavens yet mostly use contraceptives and being supportive of gay rights.
I guess the Catechism isn’t a revered piece of literature for these cultists. And this is coming from the sect that claims they don’t believe in the literal Bible.
So what about women priests? What arguments do the Catholics make (if at all) against it?