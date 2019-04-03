Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

1807 – Mary Carpenter, English educational and social reformer (d. 1877)

1903 – Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Indian social reformer and freedom fighter (d. 1988)

1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)

1943 – Hikaru Saeki, Japanese admiral, the first female star officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces

1949 – A. C. Grayling, English philosopher and academic

1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian

Hili is being enigmatical again.

Hili: They do not sow neither do they reap…

A: What are you saying?

Hili: I’m quoting Matthew 6:26.

A: Why?

Hili: It’s a tasty morsel.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie sieją, nie orzą…

Ja: Co ty mówisz?

Hili: Cytuję św. Mateusza 6:26

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Smakowity kąsek.

From Twitter:

The odd duck

More ducks

March of the Ducks

Cobourg, ON 🇨🇦

📹 apricotvalleywf

*no, this isn’t playing on a loop* pic.twitter.com/fmJ3Bzk9vG — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) March 31, 2019

The story of a man and his cat

Guy biking across the world finds a kitten he can't leave behind 😻 pic.twitter.com/6NASfQxqHy — The Dodo (@dodo) April 1, 2019

Click through to view the whole thread of amazing photgraphs

Pre-eclosure Lichen Moth Pupa and Basket Cocoons (Cyana coccinea (males from the markings), Lithosiini, Arctiinae, Erebidae)

The basket is woven from the caterpillar's own long hairs and the pupa ends up suspended mid-structure.https://t.co/3BOMmsypdq#insect #China #Yunnan pic.twitter.com/EMP2opFia4 — John Horstman (@sinobug) February 6, 2019

A flower without petals

Eucalyptus flowers have no petals, but instead decorate themselves with the many showy stamens and they are enclosed in a cap known as an operculum. This picture taken by Peter Nydegger perfectly captures their peculiar beauty https://t.co/ZxlychkQbe pic.twitter.com/ssw1vUXaxC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 31, 2019

Factoid of the day to wow your friends with.

Because of their shape, the flat, broad lines that link relatives on family trees were once known as ‘pieds de grue’, or ‘stork’s feet’—which is where the word PEDIGREE comes from. pic.twitter.com/Z8jONV8rvJ — Haggard Hawks 📚🦅 (@HaggardHawks) March 30, 2019

Jonesing for a Darwin Award.

When the boss is not around

by EquivocateDegenerate/Imgur pic.twitter.com/gIJTXlQL6c — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) April 2, 2019

Sound on for this one:

here's a meow for your timeline pic.twitter.com/fiPUmAWYdR — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 2, 2019

My gods were less subtle than this when it was time for a walk.

Watch the eyes.

A subtle hint 😁😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u3ek19xo3o — 💖💖WENDY WOO💖💖 (@Wendywoo_g) April 1, 2019

Special FX in a class of their own:

I don't care what anyone says, this is the greatest werewolf transformation of all time. Sorry, An American Werewolf in London, you got nothing on this. pic.twitter.com/pU9SmU0a0J — Foywonder (@Foywonder) March 31, 2019

A thread from Rick Wilson (lifelong Republican but never-Trumper) on what the Dems get wrong in their strategies.

1/ Just a reminder of the why Democrats are holistically terrible at politics. Trump is HANDING you Puerto Rican voters in Florida. On a platter. It's a layup. But the Democrats will do just what they did in 2016: jack, followed by squat. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 2, 2019

When blood cells attack.

Erythrophagocytosis: 💉Phagocytosis of erythrocytes (red blood cells) 💉Human macrophage cells engulfing red blood cells from sheep 💉Lifespan of red blood cells is terminated when macrophages (a type of white blood cell) remove senescent red blood cells by erythrophagocytosis pic.twitter.com/TIFlYhrCFL — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) April 2, 2019

And finally, a dance to celebrate the day that’s in it.

This video is worth 25 seconds of your time and you'll smile too.

pic.twitter.com/9Q9DF2bUoD — Loving nature (@L0vingnature) April 1, 2019

