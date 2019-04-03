Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
In history today:
- 686 – Maya king Yuknoom Yich’aak K’ahk’ assumes the crown of Calakmul. (Mayan city)
- 1882 – American Old West: Robert Ford kills Jesse James.
- 1885 – Gottlieb Daimler is granted a German patent for his engine design.
- 1888 – The first of eleven unsolved brutal murders of women committed in or near the impoverished Whitechapel district in the East End of London, occurs. (AKA Jack the Ripper murders)
- 1973 – Martin Cooper of Motorola makes the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.
- 2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.
Notable birthdays:
- 1807 – Mary Carpenter, English educational and social reformer (d. 1877)
- 1903 – Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Indian social reformer and freedom fighter (d. 1988)
- 1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)
- 1943 – Hikaru Saeki, Japanese admiral, the first female star officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces
- 1949 – A. C. Grayling, English philosopher and academic
- 1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian
Hili is being enigmatical again.
Hili: They do not sow neither do they reap…
A: What are you saying?
Hili: I’m quoting Matthew 6:26.
A: Why?
Hili: It’s a tasty morsel.
In Polish:
Hili: Nie sieją, nie orzą…
Ja: Co ty mówisz?
Hili: Cytuję św. Mateusza 6:26
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Smakowity kąsek.
All hail Yuknoom Yich’aak K’ahk’!
(Although who can argue that he could hold a candle in comparison to his father, Yuknoom the Great?)
The guy with the arc welder isn’t really causing himself any great danger, much less Darwin award territory.
The weld flash looks spectacular but it’s typically only 50-80 volts or so. Every welder actually does that whenever they strike an arc to start welding. The worst he’s likely to get is some sparks landing in between his feet and the soles of his sandals (which is why I do all my welding in bare feet; stones – or sparks – that lodge in between your sandals and your feet are extraordinarily difficult to shake out. Even more so for safety boots, unless laced up snugly.)
Yes you can burn yourself on the hot surfaces but there’s much more risk of nasty burns with gas welding – an oxy-acetylene flame is viciously hot.
An angle grinder or a skilsaw are much more dangerous than an arc welder.
Thanks for phagocytosis clip. I am reading the new general audience book, an elegant defense, on the immune system by matt richtel and this short movie is really worth a thousand words.
That’s “The coward Robert Ford” who shot Jesse James, if my freinds from Missouri have their say.
It was a coldblooded murder, at least according to the Hollywood revisionism of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (which has always struck me as a bit on-the-nose and verbose as titles go):
Brando’s only directorial effort I can recall was the western One-Eyed Jacks, in which Brando starred and took over the directorial duties at the last minute from Stanley Kubrick.
Will throw in my two cents on Jesse James as he was killed in his home in St. Joseph, Mo. not all that far from where I was from in Southwest Iowa. The house is a tourist attraction today.
That dirty little coward that shot Mr. Howard has laid poor Jesse in his grave.
Mr. Howard was the name Jesse used at home.
I visited Mr. Howard’s home in St. Joseph some years back. Worth a stop, IMO.
Although I grew up only about 60 miles away from St. Joe in the southwest part of Iowa and have been by or through St. Joe many times, I never stopped at the place. The other direction, northwest about 75 miles is Omaha, Nebraska, a much larger destination for people living out in the middle of nowhere. Also, St Joe is not that far from Kansas City, on down I-29.
Awwwww, that story about Dean and Nala is just wonderful. Really makes my morning.
“She spends half the time sunbathing. She doesn’t even help me cycle. She’s broken. I need a new cat.”
+1
Really sweet story. Now I want to bicycle around the world.
“They do not sow neither do they reap…”
Hili is right, that is a tasty morsel, as are many lines in the King James Bible. Since William Shakespeare is contemporaneous with the bible’s creation, I wonder if he had anything to do with writing it. According to Wikipedia, Shakespeare references several versions of the bible in his writings, Geneva Bible, Bishop’s Bible, Rheims New Testament. But, seemingly not the King James. The translation was done by 47 scholars, all of whom were members of the Church of England, which I must assume Shakespeare was. Maybe he was one of the 47.