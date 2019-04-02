Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! In Ireland winter is trying to make a lame comeback, but with any luck, not for long.

Hili is ruminating today.

Hili: I’m slowly coming to a conclusion.

A: What conclusion is that?

Hili: I don’t know yet.

In Polish.

Hili: Powoli zbliżam się do wniosku.

Ja: Jakiego?

Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem.

From Twitter:

At least he didn’t have feet of clay.

Humphrey Bogart's lifts, worn during his scenes with Ingrid Bergman in CASABLANCA. pic.twitter.com/II30OmMt1F — Megan Abbott (@meganeabbott) April 1, 2019

Here’s a turn-up for the books

Hell hath no fury like a *squints at video* guinea hen scorned. pic.twitter.com/NbCDuia8EG — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 1, 2019

Me too. Lots of tiny little Loch Ness Monsters.

I'm secure enough in my stupidness to admit I initially thought this was a picture of dinosaurs… pic.twitter.com/rRD2wEEplR — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) April 1, 2019

A duck family in Ireland

A family of ducks on the River Lee. This is what the @opwireland will destroy when they implement their walls. Support @savecorkcity in search of a better alternative flood defence system. pic.twitter.com/uc0JWDaM3K — Alan Hurley (@AlanHurleyArt) April 1, 2019

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Saw "King Lear" on Broadway today. When Gloucester says, "Tis the times' plague when madmen lead the blind," the entire audience let out a low, spontaneous moan of agreement. One of the eeriest moments I've .ever experienced in a theater. — Ty Burr (@tyburr) March 31, 2019

Bunny or dog? This is confusing.

This is a photo of an actual living arachnid in Ecuador called the Bunny Harvestman (Metagryne bicolumnata). It’s immediately noticeable for its odd head that looks weirdly like a dog

(photo: Andreas Kay) pic.twitter.com/obvF4H5e3D — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 31, 2019

Finally, someone is having a better day than you.

Donkey in a hammock pic.twitter.com/LVBM9UJjxc — Addicted to Viral (@AddictedViral) March 30, 2019

Hat-tip: Matthew