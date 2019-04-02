Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! In Ireland winter is trying to make a lame comeback, but with any luck, not for long.

Hili is ruminating today.

Hili: I’m slowly coming to a conclusion.
A: What conclusion is that?
Hili: I don’t know yet.

In Polish.

Hili: Powoli zbliżam się do wniosku.
Ja: Jakiego?
Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem.

At least he didn’t have feet of clay.

 

Here’s a turn-up for the books

Me too. Lots of tiny little Loch Ness Monsters.

A duck family in Ireland

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Bunny or dog? This is confusing.

Um.

This doesn’t resemble any bus stop near me.

Finally, someone is having a better day than you.

 

    On the fancy bus stop:

    When I traveled through New Zealand in 1991, I was amazed and the beautiful facilities in the NZ campgrounds.

    They typically had: Fully equipped kitchens with fridges, cookers, hot-water dispensers (little flow heaters or tank heaters), chairs, tables, etc., all very clean and neat. Everything except your pots and pans (and some even had a little of this!) and eating tools. Some had microwaves. Nearly all had toasters. And the campers were all polite and shared very nicely.

    My reaction was: Wow, this could never happen in the US! These would be stripped and vandalized within a week.

    In my experience in the US (very extensive in National Parks, State Parks, waysides, free camping, etc.), most campers stay up late, drinking and making themselves noisy and obnoxious.

    The other thing that amazed me: In almost all cases (100s of events), campers outside the US were quiet and polite. When they were noisy (we got up early and moved out, we were riding (push-) bikes around the world), when we spoke to them, they would apologize and go quiet. So different from my experience in the US. (I am a USian.)

      at the beautiful facilities …

      Huh. My experience is completely the other way around – in American national parks, campers tend to be pretty low key. In European campgrounds, they bring their caravans and satellite dishes…

    On this day in 1919 Countess Markievicz appointed Minister of Labour by Eamon deValera. First women minister in an Irish cabinet, 2nd would not be appointed until 1979 when Maura Geoghan Quinn was appointed Minister for the Gaeltacht.

    Bogart’s lifts prompted me to search out, why it seems Hollywood actors are considerably shorter, on average, than the average. Several theories – 1. Short men fail at sports so go compensate by becoming thespians. 2. Shorter men look better on camera.
    I like the second explanation. The head size is relatively constant regardless of height, which means, for a shorty, the body is proportionately smaller and out of the way in a medium close up.
    So, Hollywood must go to great lengths to make leading actors look taller. One way is to create smaller doorways for them to enter a scene.

    The Harvestman looks like something out of John Carpenters The Thing ,or it is proof there is a god and he has got a very ,very, strange sense of humour .

