Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! In Ireland winter is trying to make a lame comeback, but with any luck, not for long.
In history today:
- 1863 – American Civil War: The largest in a series of Southern bread riots occurs in Richmond, Virginia.
- 1930 – After the mysterious death of Empress Zewditu, Haile Selassie is proclaimed emperor of Ethiopia.
- 1972 – Actor Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States for the first time since being labeled a communist during the Red Scare in the early 1950s.
- 1979 – A Soviet bio-warfare laboratory at Sverdlovsk accidentally releases airborne anthrax spores, killing 66 plus an unknown amount of livestock.
- 1982 – Falklands War: Argentina invades the Falkland Islands.
- 1992 – In New York, Mafia boss John Gotti is convicted of murder and racketeering and is later sentenced to life in prison.
Notable birthdays:
- 1814 – Erastus Brigham Bigelow, American inventor (d. 1879)
- 1862 – Nicholas Murray Butler, American philosopher and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1947)
- 1914 – Alec Guinness, English actor (d. 2000)
- 1945 – Linda Hunt, American actress
- 1952 – Leon Wilkeson, American bass player and songwriter (d. 2001)
- 1957 – Caroline Dean, English biologist and academic
Hili is ruminating today.
Hili: I’m slowly coming to a conclusion.
A: What conclusion is that?
Hili: I don’t know yet.
In Polish.
Hili: Powoli zbliżam się do wniosku.
Ja: Jakiego?
Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem.
Hat-tip: Matthew
On the fancy bus stop:
When I traveled through New Zealand in 1991, I was amazed and the beautiful facilities in the NZ campgrounds.
They typically had: Fully equipped kitchens with fridges, cookers, hot-water dispensers (little flow heaters or tank heaters), chairs, tables, etc., all very clean and neat. Everything except your pots and pans (and some even had a little of this!) and eating tools. Some had microwaves. Nearly all had toasters. And the campers were all polite and shared very nicely.
My reaction was: Wow, this could never happen in the US! These would be stripped and vandalized within a week.
In my experience in the US (very extensive in National Parks, State Parks, waysides, free camping, etc.), most campers stay up late, drinking and making themselves noisy and obnoxious.
The other thing that amazed me: In almost all cases (100s of events), campers outside the US were quiet and polite. When they were noisy (we got up early and moved out, we were riding (push-) bikes around the world), when we spoke to them, they would apologize and go quiet. So different from my experience in the US. (I am a USian.)
… at the beautiful facilities …
Huh. My experience is completely the other way around – in American national parks, campers tend to be pretty low key. In European campgrounds, they bring their caravans and satellite dishes…
On this day in 1919 Countess Markievicz appointed Minister of Labour by Eamon deValera. First women minister in an Irish cabinet, 2nd would not be appointed until 1979 when Maura Geoghan Quinn was appointed Minister for the Gaeltacht.
Bogart’s lifts prompted me to search out, why it seems Hollywood actors are considerably shorter, on average, than the average. Several theories – 1. Short men fail at sports so go compensate by becoming thespians. 2. Shorter men look better on camera.
I like the second explanation. The head size is relatively constant regardless of height, which means, for a shorty, the body is proportionately smaller and out of the way in a medium close up.
So, Hollywood must go to great lengths to make leading actors look taller. One way is to create smaller doorways for them to enter a scene.
