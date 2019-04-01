Why the Democrats won’t win the Presidency in 2020

There are many reasons why I despair of the Democrats recapturing the White House in 2020, and this is the latest one of them. Click on the screenshot:

Yes, Biden may be a creepy groper, but we don’t know that yet, nor does Elizabeth Warren. (Biden says he doesn’t recall doing this, and denies acting inappropriately.) Yet Warren has to tear down her competitor by all means possible. Thus will the Democrats destroy each other.

From the article:

Presidential hopeful Julián Castro, who previously served in the Obama administration, echoed Warren’s comments at the same event Saturday.

“I believe Lucy Flores,” Castro told reporters. “We need to live in a nation where people can share their truth.”

When reporters asked if the alleged kiss should disqualify Biden from running for president, both candidates agreed it would be his decision to make. Their truth! Yet there is only one truth here: either Biden did it or didn’t. Flores and Biden don’t have different but equal truths. Sanders also believes Flores and says that it’s Biden’s decision to make. It’s clear what they all mean. This article might help sort it out. It’s not exculpatory, but didactic. Al Franken's departure from the Senate continues to haunt the Democrats because the lessons of this debacle remain unlearned and due process continues to be denigrated. My @TheAtlantic story: https://t.co/TycMggkobf — Emily Yoffe (@EmilyYoffe) March 26, 2019 Yoffe: “Leading Democrats have demonstrated repeatedly, especially since #MeToo began, that they now hold due process, and the concept that the accused are innocent until proven guilty, to be passé manifestations of “rape culture.” But gutting basic civil rights represents a danger for their party. . . . As a society, we are in danger of losing a sense of proportion, and a belief in forgiveness. We lack established, fair procedures for evaluating claims of sexual violation outside the criminal-justice system. We need to slow down, be less certain, and think about how to weigh accusations in each case. This means embracing the bedrock principles that both accuser and accused must be treated fairly, and that hearing only one side is insufficient. When people are accused and punished unjustly, a backlash inevitably ensues. When that happens, the crucial and urgent cause of addressing sexual misconduct is undermined.”