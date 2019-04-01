Why the Democrats won’t win the Presidency in 2020

There are many reasons why I despair of the Democrats recapturing the White House in 2020, and this is the latest one of them. Click on the screenshot:
Yes, Biden may be a creepy groper, but we don’t know that yet, nor does Elizabeth Warren. (Biden says he doesn’t recall doing this, and denies acting inappropriately.) Yet Warren has to tear down her competitor by all means possible. Thus will the Democrats destroy each other.
From the article:
Presidential hopeful Julián Castro, who previously served in the Obama administration, echoed Warren’s comments at the same event Saturday.
“I believe Lucy Flores,” Castro told reporters. “We need to live in a nation where people can share their truth.”
When reporters asked if the alleged kiss should disqualify Biden from running for president, both candidates agreed it would be his decision to make.
Their truth! Yet there is only one truth here: either Biden did it or didn’t. Flores and Biden don’t have different but equal truths.
Sanders also believes Flores and says that it’s Biden’s decision to make. It’s clear what they all mean.
This article might help sort it out. It’s not exculpatory, but didactic.
Yoffe:
“Leading Democrats have demonstrated repeatedly, especially since #MeToo began, that they now hold due process, and the concept that the accused are innocent until proven guilty, to be passé manifestations of “rape culture.” But gutting basic civil rights represents a danger for their party.
. . . As a society, we are in danger of losing a sense of proportion, and a belief in forgiveness. We lack established, fair procedures for evaluating claims of sexual violation outside the criminal-justice system. We need to slow down, be less certain, and think about how to weigh accusations in each case. This means embracing the bedrock principles that both accuser and accused must be treated fairly, and that hearing only one side is insufficient. When people are accused and punished unjustly, a backlash inevitably ensues. When that happens, the crucial and urgent cause of addressing sexual misconduct is undermined.”
Ugh. I don’t doubt that Joe has been handsy- these kind of stories have been around about him for ages. I don’t think that means he shouldn’t be ‘allowed’ to run. I just won’t be voting for him in the primary – not primarily for the ‘handsy’ reason, but because I like other candidates far better.
I agree. The incident as described is trivial, and should not disqualify Joe Biden. But, I do hope he doesn’t run. I would rather see him as Secretary of State, with a younger and more progressive President.
I hate to disagree, but the last thing I want is a younger president. I want an older president with decades of experience (read: pattern recognition); somebody who knows how government & law work. Someone who knows the ins and outs of the Constitutional mechanics, how those mechanics interface with Congress and the Presidency, what government can and cannot do (and how it can go about doing it), someone who knows recent history, etc., etc. What I don’t want is someone who is going to inherit whatever winds up being left to them and think that it’s time to start “experiementing” with “new ideas.” That’s going to make a bad situation worse.
If David Hume were alive, he would probably agree with me. Experience is more than a slogan, it’s about pattern recognition and fluency. Law and government has evolved to a level of complexity that these new recruits are unable to handle as well as an experienced older person. That comes with grey temples. And I’m sorry, but that’s how the world works.
Experience is of little use when coupled with decrepitude. I prefer leaders have pattern recognition without being enslaved to the patterns.
– stated as a member of the Senior Club
Experience is paramount, and a healthy person in their 70s in this day and age is far from decrepit, but nice try at ageism there.
We could go into the number of young(er) to middle-aged politicians who are enslaved to alcohol and substance abuse. The numbers would shock you, and they unfortunately cut across party lines.
The Constitution sets forth a very rigid framework for government that has implications for the way things can be accomplished in Washington. Certain things in government just work certain ways, and this is the hardest lesson for idealistic political reformers to learn.
You need to think of Joe as being in his 80s, not his 70’s. If he was elected and served two terms, he would be 86 at the end of his presidency, assuming I’ve done the math right.
I’m staring down the barrel at my 70’s, so spare me the accusations of ageism.
There is no necessary connection between someone in their 70s/early 80s and the inability to execute the functions of a president. It’s different for everybody.
If that’s a disqualifying factor for you, then you’re really missing out. I’ll take a competent person in their 70s/early 80s over any of these middle aged drug and alcohol addled swine we call politicians any day of the week. Substance abuse is high among middle-aged elected officials. That should be disqualifying.
Give me a break, doc, with the ageist slurs against younger politicians for being drug-addled.
There may not be a necessary connection, but there is certainly a correlation between increased age and declining mental and physical abilities. And it’s not even as if President of the United States is an easy gig.
It’s beyond me why Bernie Sanders is standing again. If he wins, he’ll be starting his first term at 79. There would be a good chance of him dying in office.
I agree. There are plenty of good candidates in the field already. Biden was a decent VP and Senator, but we certainly don’t need him as the Dem candidate for President.
“I agree. There are plenty of good candidates in the field already. Biden was a decent VP and Senator, but we certainly don’t need him as the Dem candidate for President.”
Unfortunately, I think you do. The Democratic National Committee is a disorganized clown car right now with more infighting than seen in modern history. Biden is the only one who still has the institutional network that Barack Obama had. Not to mention, he is beloved by voters in those Midwestern states that Clinton lost. The other candidates don’t have that quality going for them and those qualities unfortunately are a prerequisite to winning the election.
Evidently, the term “Bidening” is a thing or was a thing in Congress. Referring to being overly touchy-feely. So yeah, it’s almost certainly true.
Whether you consider the conduct defensible or indefensible, this is IMO a perfectly predictable outcome of considering someone in their 80s for President. They grew up and were adults in a time with different values related to how men and women treat each other. Of course their past conduct reflects the values of the time. What else would one expect? For the same reason, I’d pretty much expect that every single candidate over the age of 50 started off their career not supporting gay marriage, because the mainstream liberal position was not supportive of it prior to the 2010s. (That is – before, ironically, Biden publicly brought it up.)
Remember Richard Dawson on Family Feud? He’d go down the line of 5? contestants and kiss every woman on the lips. Could you imagine Alex Trebek doing that to the women on Jeopardy? Yikes! Times have certainly changed in this respect; I wonder how many women hated being kissed by Dawson; I’m sure some loved it as well.
Let’s not over-react to the headline of the moment. The first primary (or rather caucus) is nearly a year away, and candidate debates don’t even begin until June. And with respect to Biden, he has a record of government service going back to the 1970’s, so of course there is a lot to scrutinize (and criticize). Finally, since he’s a front runner in many polls (again at this moment), he will be a target. No, the big question is not so much who ends up getting the nomination, but rather how well the party coalesces around her or him. I’m hopeful that it will (if for no other reason the specter of four more years), but that won’t become clear until the nomination process plays out.
Personally, I have no comment on Lucy Flores’ accusations, because I know very little about this specific case.
However, there are photos and videos of Joe Biden acting in a very disturbing manner to women and girls. Just watching these is enough to make me uncomfortable. This is not new at all.
I just did a quick search on YouTube and came across this compilation:
That will do it. Biden would be toast in the primaries.
Hey, at least someone, somewhere actually likes Biden. Ted Cruz is so skeevy, he creeps out his own daughter. 🙂
That’s really not fair!
Ted Cruz is a lizard, he doesn’t understand our mammalian ways. He’s trying the best he can!
Hey!! What’s wrong with lizards? Lizards are cool!
Don’t try to blame Cruz’s disgusting (and unfortunately only too mammalian) behaviour on lizards.
I think he’s a hyena.
cr
I would like to put in a good word for hyenas, a much maligned animal. As a member of the sub-order feliformia they are more closely related to the cat family than the canines they resemble in appearance. Hyenas are cursorial predators as well as scavengers and are far from cowardly. Any comparison to Ted Cruz is not warranted.
Franken 2020
I don’t think Biden realizes how much he invades a person’s space by his behavior. He probably thinks that he’s being friendly, caring, etc. I had a friend down here that felt the need to hug everyone even when they didn’t know him and didn’t want a hug. He never asked first, he just walked up and hugged them tight and rubbed his face up against theirs. Also, if someone puts their arm around my waistline and scrunches in for a photo, I feel VERY uncomfortable if they’re not a close friend of mine. Biden tends to do this as well and I cringe at that. Some probably wouldn’t think anything of this and would be comfortable with it. But this is why one should ask if it’s ok to hug another, or kiss them, or smell their hair, or put their hands on a person’s waistline. I don’t think that this rates so terrible that he shouldn’t run for president. But he does need to realize that he IS invading someone’s space and that it does creep women out.
I agree. I have known people like that, including a couple women who made me uncomfortable. But I am sure that women get this more frequently.
I am willing to see at least some of these types as being just extra gregarious. But not all of them are innocent and oblivious, certainly.
Very well said.
Hate to say it, boss, but given your track record for prognostication in 2016, this may be the most encouraging word Democrats have heard so far. 🙂
That would count for most everyone. The surprise was widespread. But PCC(E) is pretty good at predicting in other areas. Not happy about that right now, though.
Yeah, we were almost all wrong about 2016, but Jerry, bless his heart, was wronger than most. Recall his Chicago-Tribune-Dewey-Defeats-Truman headline?
Some of us who were dead wrong were still leery, trying to warn right up until the end that Trump had 15-20% chance of pulling it off — about the same odds (and, as it turns out for the country, about the same results) as playing Russian Roulette with a six-shooter.
It can be argued that his prediction in itself was correct, but that the counting in several swing states was fraudulent,.
That could be argued, but not convincingly.
Oh, I agree. But that didn’t stop your boy Donald from arguing the election was rigged if he lost.
Adding a second comment: The use of the phrase “their truth” is alarming. I’m seeing/hearing it more and more – “your truth,” “his truth,” “her truth” – I don’t know if people are doing this consciously or unconsciously, but the implications of it are dangerous.
It seems the definition of truth is being contorted. Whether it is malice or ignorance, I cannot yet tell.
If truth isn’t THE truth, it’s not truth.
Yes, it used to be the Republicans who were at war with science (evolution, climate change, etc.), but in the postmodern age the Left is piling on, asserting tribal/identity-driven truth over and against the idea of universal truths (and rights) attainable through science and reason. It is not a happy day for those of us in Jerry’s corner searching for allies in the public sphere.
You have to remember, university humanities courses teach that reason, logic, objective truth et al are all ‘White Mans Knowledge’ and so ‘tainted’ with racism and misogyny. Therefore they are actively harmful to the Peoples of Color and non-Cis Males, thus these groups should embrace ‘other ways of knowing’.
As to trials, in the case of sexual assault the purpose of a trail is to give the survivor/victim Justice and the perpetrator the process they are due.
Wait, now you’re sampling lyrics from Rudy Giuliani:
I’m alarmed, too, and in the past I’ve stated my objection to declarations that personalize truth.
Whether or not people are aware of what they’re saying and what it means, I aver that it comes from the deconstructionists, for whom everything is relative. Further, we (the rest of us who hold fast to, dare I say the fact, that there is objective truth) are being coerced into submitting to it.
Meh. I consider it more of the creation of a new term rather than trying to change the definition. “Truth” can easily remain our word for what actually occurs, while “his truth”, “her truth” can mean “the important part of his/her experience that shaped them into who they are.” This happens all the time. I’m cool but not cold. That’s a wicked problem but not an evil one. Etc.
Didn’t Trump’s consigliere say that “the truth is not the truth” ?
Yes, I hate that mealy-mouthed distortion. My reaction to Biden being a little too ready to touch people is “So what?” – he’s not exactly groping them, is he? – but anyone who repeatedly says “their truth” is manifestly unfit for office, IMO. It’s equivalent to “alternative facts”, ffs.
cr
Regardless of the “Creepy Uncle Joe” stuff, Biden is spouting absolutely nonsensical things like the myth that the “rule of thumb” came from the idea that a man could beat his wife with a stick, as long as the stick wasn’t bigger than his thumb. (This is, of course, absolute nonsense. It’s never been legal for a man to beat his wife.) He declared that this is “white man’s culture” and it had to change.
The Democrats have gone full racist.
Sounds like maybe you’ve fallen for some kind of April’s Fool joke.
No he hasn’t: see here for example.
Joe Biden is pathetically trying to be ultrawoke to have a chance in the current Orwellian landscape, but unfortunately for him he is a white old man. He should apologize shut up and listen.
Nope.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2019/03/27/joe-biden-white-mans-culture-sot.cnn
I wish it was a joke, because this is insanity:
Even if he wasn’t peddling a complete lie, he’d still be saying that our culture hasn’t changed over the past 750 years.
Although the etymology is probably a myth there appear indeed to be references that the whip or stick by which a wife could be ‘disciplined should be no wider than a thumb..It is ascribed to Judge Buller in the 18th century.
In other words it is not the origin of the expression (meaning an approximation, a heuristic), but there is definitely jurisprudence about the limit of size for whip or stick. So Mr Biden is only wrong about the origin of the expression.
What is nonsense is that it has ‘never been,legal for a man to beat his wife’.
That ‘rule of thumb’ story is not Biden’s invention, it was apparently a very common meme. See here:
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-1998-04-17-1998107056-story.html
“It’s never been legal for a man to beat his wife.”
It certainly has been, or rather, not illegal. So long as the force used was not considered excessive. See that article I linked – a number of judges are cited as stating that no offence was committed so long as the stick used was under a certain size.
cr
I am disappointed that candidates think they need to come out with an opinion on something like this. They should keep there collective mouths shut and let Biden figure it out for himself. This is going to be minor stuff for most people and nothing to get excited about but in today’s climate, everything has to be a big deal. Shame on Warren and Bernie for thinking they need to tell the world their opinion on this.
My opinion to the world is that Bernie and Biden are too old for this job and there are plenty of younger ones out there. Your time has past and you need to understand that. Biden has the additional burden of Anita Hill and that is probably more of a problem than anything else he may have done.
The fact of what Biden did to this woman is not particularly good but it is not sexual harassment, there was no power position here and she was not an employee of his. Why exactly she thought she needed to get this out 5 years after the fact, I don’t know. Today, no one keeps anything to themselves, it is first take action and then later, think.
Ha! Biden is the current frontrunner in an overcrowded field. The long knives are out. Kirsten Gillibrand, whose entire existence rests on propagating radical feminist lies, will not rest until Joe’s head is on a platter.
I admit to feeling despair for similar reasons and wonder if it were best that I just turned things off for a while.
But what a choice: we have “grab ’em by the p***y vs. “even a slightly sloppy hug is a grope”… Oh joy.
No one should touch anyone without permission or invitation.
LBJ knew a thing or two about invading people’s spaces:
I think back-slapping pols are going the way of the once-famous “smoke-filled rooms.”
Don’t forget that Johnson also liked to wave his schlong around and converse with people while on the toilet.
A clip of Doris Kearns Goodwin talking about speaking with Johnson while he was on the toilet — she went into the room and apparently didn’t avert her eyes (as she says McGeorge Bundy did.
The clip is aptly titled “Toilet time with LBJ” https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4617681/toilet-time-lbj.
I assumed that he did this only around men, but he was an equal opportunity kind of guy. What would the “#Me Too” folks say about that?
Pointing this out is not to exculpate Joe Biden, whose creepy behavior is a pattern (see the video “Michaelkaz” posted above); and I distinctly recall that in the past Biden has been taken to task for such behavior (or is that just “my truth”?)
If Biden is clueless about his exceedingly offensive and inappropriate behavior, I find his cluelessness as worrisome as his behavior. What if he’s in the presidency and experiences age-related cognitive decline, or develops frontotemporal dementia –there’s no telling what me might do — acting in a sexually inappropriate manner is not that unusual in dementia, especially in frontotemporal dementia.
Sure, now. But you can’t retcon past social norms. And 80 year olds have a lot of past conduct that doesn’t necessarily fit with current social norms.
This is not to defend the guy; it looks like he was beyond normal social touching even for 80s. But norms do change.
According to the Washington Post: “Ms. Flores endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president and became a campaign surrogate. She also served on the board of Our Revolution, the Sanders-aligned advocacy group.”
Several photos have now surfaced of Sanders putting his hands on her shoulders — yet she has so far failed to announce to the public how this caused her to “freeze” as she said she did when Biden did when Biden first felt Biden touch her shoulders.
(No evidence yet of any hair inhaling or long, slow kisses by Bernie yet, but it’s early.)
There may be a big difference there. I am speculating, but presumably Bernie and Ms Flores talked a bit beforehand. Maybe enough that she may have considered him a friend and informed him that he could place his hand on her shoulder (not necessarily verbally).
Consent makes all the difference.
According to the Washington Post: “Ms. Flores endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president and became a campaign surrogate. She also served on the board of Our Revolution, the Sanders-aligned advocacy group.”
Ms. Flores claims she “froze” when she first felt Biden put his hands on her shoulders. However, photos have now surfaced of her grinning broadly as Sanders placed his hands on her shoulders — with no suggestion by her that she froze.
(No reports yet of Bernie inhaling her hair or planting long, slow kisses on her head, but it’s early.)
The Dems will surely lose, so long as their candidates keep pandering to the radical left by endorsing positions that most Americans reject, like slave reparations, late-term abortions, anti-semitism, open borders, etc.
Apologies Matt, I missed this post of yours. I just repeated your points below.
Sorry for the duplicate post! My first one took quite a while to show up, and I thought it had not gone though.
It is a common thing with certain accounts.
Flores isn’t claiming that what happened constitutes sexual harassment, only that Biden “invaded her space.” I think she’s telling the truth and he did, but I don’t think it’s a hanging (or disqualifying) offense. He’s a gregarious guy and needs to be more circumspect, especially around women.
In any event, I don’t think Biden will be the Democratic nominee anyway. He’s a nice enough fella (from a hail-fellow-well-met, bonhomie standpoint), and I think he could kick Trump’s ass in a head-to-head contest. (For what it’s worth, I also think Ol’ Uncle Joe could probably kick Trump’s flabby ass in a fair fistfight behind the bleachers, the way the two of ’em been threatening to go at, too. 🙂 )
But in his two previous runs for the Democratic nomination, Biden hasn’t shown himself to be an effective campaigner. He’s well-known to be gaffe-prone, and doesn’t have much of a sense when to shut his yap. Plus, at 76 he isn’t getting any shorter in the tooth. After a first full term in office, dude’d be 82.
The Dems would do better to put up a one of their other candidates for 2020.
“I think he could kick Trump’s ass in a head-to-head contest.”
Disagree with you there, Trump would make mincemeat of Biden. He’s one of the Dems weaker candidates and they’re smart to take him out in the early rounds.
Not sure about the fistfight though. It wouldn’t be pretty. My guess is they would both lose, knock-down, heart-attack, broken hip, etc.
Lucy Flores made this revelation in order to join the “Me Too” parade. As Randall Schenk pointed out above, Biden’s unbidden hug was “not sexual harassment, there was no power position here and she was not an employee of his.” But the fearsome act was “invading” her “space”, an offense that now apparently ranks with microaggression and cultural appropriation, a tick below Islamophobia. Who could have suspected that “Space Invaders”, once an arcade game, would become a national and Me-Too obsession.
I think the fact that she came out hard to Bernie makes it look – not so good as well. It is particularly bad that Bernie comes out on this claim. Bernie shoots himself in the foot with this one. Everyone looses.
Sadly, I have to agree on this one. The only way we’re gonna get rid of Trump is for a Republican candidate to beat him in the primary. That’s a very long shot, but not as long as any Democrat coming out on top in the general election given the party’s inability to understand—or to even attempt to understand—why Trump got elected in the first place.
So, baby steps: first elect a Republican who’s an improvement over Trump (and who, except Ted Cruz, isn’t?) then maybe a Dem somewhere down the line.
Republicans could never nominate anyone but Trump in 2020, Gary. Trump would bolt the Party and run as an independent, probably taking the hardcore white-nationalist base be brought from the Birther movement with him to form a new Trump Party. Plus, his approval rating with self-identified Republicans is upwards of 90% (even if it’s damn near zero with everyone but), so most of the Party faithful would bolt with him for 2020.
Trump has no ties or loyalty to establishment Republicans (nor they to him, although they’re petrified to cross him publicly for fear of being “primaried”). Trump wouldn’t hesitate to tear the Republican Party apart out of spite were they to back some other GOP candidate. Hell, I expect he’ll wind up tearing the GOP to pieces one way or another anyway before all is said and done.
“. . .so most of the Party faithful would bolt with him for 2020.”
You’re probably right,Ken; I hadn’t thought of that. So I fear we’re stuck with Trump in 2020 unless some Dem who has a modicum of rapport with Americans who voted for Trump manages to slip by the party’s identity politics and open-borders watch dogs.
This isn’t concerning to me, though I agree with Randall above that Warren and Sanders should just shut up about the controversy and let Biden handle it (or not). And Trump may not be alone in the 2020 Republican primaries; this would be far more damaging for Trump than squabbling Dems a year before the primaries.
Someone will rise to the top, and I’m pretty sure it won’t be Biden or Sanders. I have been very impressed with the resume, candor and thoughtfulness of Buttigieg; the only Millennial who has thus far put their hat in the ring. It’s all about who gets out the vote; a candidate that can rally and receive the majority of the Millennial and Gen Z vote (37% of the electorate) looks really bad for the current Liar in Chief. Both the Boomer and the Silent generations (Trump’s biggest supporters by far) will have a smaller voting bloc than in 2016…indeed, they’ll have the smallest voting bloc ever recorded by 2020. (All this is from Pew.)
I agree with your look at Buttigieg but do not think a gay would stand a chance. He just as well be atheist too. He has the brains and abilities many others just do not have.
Also, we’ll never have a black president.
If Trump’s still around and wants it, the Republicans have to hand him the 2020 nomination (although almost all congressional Republicans — in their heart-of-hearts they won’t talk about in public — would rather have someone else at the top of their ticket).
If the Republicans were so much as to think about running another candidate, Trump (who has no real ties, historical or ideological, to the traditional Republican Party) would just up and take his hardcore white-nationalist base (the dead-enders who followed him over from the Birther movement) and run as a third-party candidate, thereby ensuring a Democratic win. All Trump has to do is threaten the GOP with that poison pill and watch ’em turn to jelly.
“Trump (who has no real ties, historical or ideological, to the traditional Republican Party) would just up and take his hardcore white-nationalist base (the dead-enders who followed him over from the Birther movement)…”
Can’t resist disparaging Trump voters, can you? That’s a losing strategy, as the last presidential election has shown.
Funny you should use the term “dead-enders” as I recall you were (are?) an enthusiastic booster of the Trump/Russia collusion hoax.
The full phrase was “his hardcore white-nationalist base (the dead-enders who followed him over from the Birther movement)…” I certainly didn’t take that remark to apply to all Trump supporters, but a specific section, though it may well be the dominant section.
Hss “the Trump/Russia collusion” been definitively proved, not only to be incorrect, but also a hoax? I don’t think so on either count, though Trump says it is.
I don’t take his word for anything, though a broken clock can be correct twice a day. Barr’s summary doesn’t exculpate him, and the full report hasn’t been circulated. Even if “collusion” (no crime) is established, that doesn’t mean that the investigation was conducted to perpetrate a hoax — those are Trump’s assertions. Damned everything he doesn’t like is a hoax and a witch hunt, and those who disagrees with him commit treason.
About half of Trump supporters — the ones that Trump brags would stick by him if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, the ones who still claim Barack Obama is a Kenyon-born Muslim, the ones who show up at Trump’s rallies to chant “lock her up,” the ones who believe in a “Deep State” and get their information from the likes of Breitbart and Fox and Alex Jones and Jerome Corsi — those Trump supporters well-deserve disparagement. The others are simply innocent marks who’ve fallen prey to another of Donald Trump’s long cons, as were the students at “Trump University,” as were the advance-buyers and partners in his many bust-out condominium projects, as were the banks burnt by his many bankruptcies, as were the people of Atlantic City taken in by his casino scams.
And you’ve mischaracterized my position. As I’ve stated many times on this site, it is unclear from the public record whether the Trump campaign actively assisted the Russians or whether Donald Trump was merely an avid, welcoming third-party beneficiary of Russia’s 2016 election interference.
“Collusion” (which has no legal definition) has never been the crucial question; the crucial question that this nation needs answering is why? — Why the Russians wanted to put Donald Trump in the White House. Why Donald Trump copped such pro-Russian attitudes from the get-go. Why Trump is afraid ever to say a single disparaging word about Vladimir Putin in public. Why Trump has taken no meaningful measures to prevent Russia from interfering in our next election. And why Donald Trump lies, constantly, about everything having to do with his relationship with Russia and with the Special Counsel’s investigation into it.
Let’s see if we get some answers to these questions in Robert Mueller’s actual 300-plus-page report, since we certainly got none in the four-page band-aid Donald Trump’s attorney general slapped atop it.
You’re still ignoring the large swath of Trump voters who were voting on valid principles that were very important to them. You insist on characterizing all Trumpists as monsters or dupes. You’re simply wrong, and until you realize that you’re likely going to lose.
Your equivocating on the Russian question is sad. Did Trump “actively assist” or was he “an avid, welcoming third-party beneficiary of Russia’s 2016 election interference”? Tune in next week to find out! Maddow is likely to have the answers you want, Ken.
But by all means, keep banging the Trump/Russia hoax drum. It will help MAGA in 2020.
I don’t doubt for a minute that there was a sizable swath of Trump voters who voted on principle. But choosing a gilded, mendacious conman like Donald Trump as the vessel for their discontent — a man utterly unfit for high office by experience, by intellect, by temperament, and by character — was reckless almost beyond belief.
And this nation is now paying a terrible price for that recklessness. This man is driving our country toward a constitutional crisis, mark my words, and quite possibly toward a national disaster.
Creepy, but Flores is making a big deal out of it now for her own political reasons. Meanwhile the groper-in-chief is loving it.
Any uninvited touch is considered assault nowadays, and anyone subject to it is expected to be traumatized no matter how innocuous the touch had been. It’s part of the feminist moral panic of our times. I suspect we will be over it in a few years, but in the meantime it will screw us all with conservative rulers.
It is almost a universal rule of American politics that during the primaries the candidates in each party attack unmercifully their competitors. When the winner emerges they unite behind that person. One has only to look at Trump and his competitors in 2016. That will almost certainly happen with the Democrats in 2020. The purists will yelp and being the fools they are, they will provide a list of nonsensical reasons to sit out the election. But, they are a small number and will probably not affect the outcome (or so we hope). Making a lot of noise doesn’t necessarily translate into votes. The Democrats must not be complacent. They must focus their efforts on increasing turnout. This is the key to victory. Resources should not be wasted trying to “turn” the Trump voters. They are too ensconced in their cult.
There exists a concerted effort by the far left in the Democratic Party to sabotage Joe Biden. They keep on bringing up incidents from years or decades ago. This means to me that they consider him a strong contender for the nomination. In fact, they are doing their best to defeat any Democrat not on the far left of the party. I don’t think they will be successful because they don’t understand what it takes to win elections. Like all ideologues of whatever political ilk, they would be rather pure and tormented. Compromise is a word they abhor. Time will tell if the far leftists screw up America once again as they did with Ralph Nader competing with Al Gore in 2000.
Saying all this, I hope that Biden does not get in the race or win the Democratic nomination. I have one basic reason for this: he is too old as is Bernie Sanders. It is not ageism to point out that the health of people in their late 70s can decline quickly, often leading to death or dementia. If either of these two people get the nomination, I will vote for him since I couldn’t possibly vote for the current occupant of the White House. But, I will certainly look very closely at who the vice presidential nominee is. The chance of that person ascending to the presidency is not insignificant.
Hadda bring that one up, dincha Historian? Slowly I turned, step by step, inch by inch …
Might as well have said “Niagara Falls” to an old Vaudevillian. 🙂
This early infighting may leave some marks on the future Democrat nominee but a much greater contributor to their impending loss in 2020 will be their continued lurch to the radical left. Green new deal, reparations for slavery, open borders, white bigotry and yes, the erosion of due process are all losing propositions with the electorate.
Intersectionality in itself is a very tricky thing to maintain. The left’s endless encouragement of ethno-narcissism almost demands a certain fracturing amidst the diversity.
Good points, rusty! I couldn’t have put it better myself. 😉
Senile dementia can take many forms. Bernie Sanders’ promiscuous misuse of the word “revolution” strikes me as, at the very least, a sign of second childhood. And here is a quote of Bernie’s from 2017: “what [Jeremy] Corbyn has tried to do with the [British] Labour Party is not dissimilar with what some of us are trying to do with the Democratic Party; and that is make it a party which is much more open and inviting for working people and young people and not have kind of what we call a ‘liberal elite’ making the decisions from the top on down, but making decisions from the bottom on up.”
Eating each other alive is likely, now that Democrats have mastered microscopic scanning of everyone and everything to find anything that might call for a Scarlet Letter (i.e., anything that can be spun into a charge of racism, sexism, transphobia, inappropriate sexual suggestiveness, etc.). It seems the most publicity-garnering way to tout your own virtue (as a progressive) is to scarlet letter someone else. Unfortunately, even good people sometimes behave like jerks (or engage in behavior that can be spun that way), so we can expect a lot of apologizing (the 2nd-most popular way to shore up your progressive virtue) during the primaries, followed by triumphant finger-pointing in the general by Republicans quick to keep the media focused on all the stuff the Democratic candidate had apologized for in the primary. I share your despair, Jerry.
I agree with the post, but I’m not sure if I agree with the title. I don’t want to “both sides” this issue, but I hear crazy things coming out of the White House every day. I’m not sure why people jumping to conclusions on Biden (or other similar matters) will sway people who would have voted against Trump otherwise. At the very most, this would convince a few Democrat voters to abstain.
I grew up in Australia. Each party chooses a leader through no doubt grubby backroom dealing and backstabbing, but the public is spared their bickering. then which ever party gains the most seats forms a government and the party leader becomes prime minister.
And election campaigns run for a few weeks until the election.
The US media, especially the liberal media, is obsessed with polling about every single event that occurs. But this idiotic practice of asking people what they think and then telling it back to them as ‘news’ is what destroyed American democracy. Now, every stupid or destructive thing that the president says or does is breathlessly followed with “45% of the population approve”. Why follow it up with that irrelevant and misleading information? (No poll EVER bothers to discover how informed their respondents are, because that would demonstrate how un-newsworthy such opinions are.)
From here in Europe, I now try to avoid hearing about it. I know how it will run. Trump will die in office some time after 2024, by which time the structures of government and civil society will be unrecognisable; surveillance data gathered by the US around the world will be plundered and sold to the highest bidder and used against dissidents everywhere… Etc.
I do feel some sympathy for my friends in the US, but for the country as a whole, I am simply disgusted.
Time was, US presidential candidates were also selected by backroom brokering at the quadrennial conventions held by the two national political parties. Primary elections, to the extent they were held at all, were essentially a method by which potential candidates would audition for the party bosses by demonstrating their ability to win votes outside their own home regions.
That began to change long about the 1960s, and even more so in the political reform era the followed the Watergate scandal in the Seventies. Now, the delegate count won in the primaries is everything, and the party conventions have become made-for-tv coronations for the nominees so selected.
I wonder if maybe the old back door smoke filled rooms were not better than the circus now. People think they are getting democracy this way when all they get is circus. They have no rules about anything. They don’t even know how to have a real debate. They have made politics the perfect forum for the Donald Trumps of the world. We are all in deep shit. I am right up there with Yakaru, disgusted with all of it.
On top of this we have Pete B, who I liked until hearing him on the Bill Maher show unwilling to say that everyone deserves a legal defense (about H. Weinstein’s lawyer being bashed for representing him), and unwilling to say anything critical about today’s delicate snowflakes.
G*d bless you Emily Yoffe.
For real. She is always such a levelheaded voice of reason.
All I know is that (1) the Dems better put up a centrist candidate (like maybe Klobuchar?) if they want to win rather than virtue signal, and (2) if we’re at the point where we automatically believe any woman when she makes any accusation against a man, things have gone too far. On the second point, even nearly every feminist woman I know, young and old, agrees with this. MeToo is a great an important thing, but, like every moral movement, it has overstepped. This happens every time there is a needed social change that occurs and it can’t be helped, but the Dems can’t just go along with it or they’ll be eaten alive and have the public turn against them.
The Dems and the media with them are speeding toward a cliff and they don’t even see it. They’re hitting the gas pedal when they should be putting their clown car in reverse and backing up as quickly as possible. If they run some far-Left candidate against Trump, I think they’ll get trounced. But, if there’s one thing the Democratic Party is great at, it’s snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
I agree with you that Dems should pivot centrist (Gabbard anybody?) but I don’t think that is in the winds.
“if we’re at the point where we automatically believe any woman when she makes any accusation against a man, things have gone too far.”
Yes, and thank Obama for advancing that fetid zeitgeist with his Title IX “Dear Colleague” initiative being the flagship. Thankfully, our current administration has corrected course.
Is there so much difference between Warren believing Flores and someone believing hearsay about Laurence Krauss?
[quote]
“Leading Democrats have demonstrated repeatedly, especially since #MeToo began, that they now hold due process, and the concept that the accused are innocent until proven guilty, to be passé manifestations of “rape culture.”
[/quote]
I don’t get it, how are accused Biden and Franken alike? Biden is one hearsay accusation of too close general intimacy (with a female), Franken had photographically documented his purposeful degrading sexual behavior (towards a female).
HTML error, but readable if passing the moderation queue.
‘“I believe Lucy Flores,” Castro told reporters. “We need to live in a nation where people can share their truth.”’
I wonder what is the honorable Mr. Castro’s opinion about the “truth” of Elizabeth Warren and Native American ancestry. I trust that he will “share” his “truth” about the matter.
Julian Castro touched me inappropriately. That is my truth so believe me.
Okay, I’m not so sure — it might have been his brother.
Here’s a form of abuse that Elizabeth Warren approves of and encourages. She went on Rachel Maddow after the first Women’s March and said how happy she was to see a 5 year old child wearing a pink pussy hat and carrying a sign saying “I fight like a girl”.
Hey dumbass, five year old children should not be used as political tools to stand up to a sexually abusive pervert with nuclear weapons.
Five year old children don’t understand politics, don’t understand politics and can’t formulate an argument — and nor should they have to. They should be protected from these things. They should not be forced to take on their parents’ opinions and emotions.
This is poison.