Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to a new week!

In history today:

Notable birthdays

Hili is being particularly acerbic today.

Hili: Did you read the latest statement by Pope Francis?

A: What statement?

Hili: That in the Church April Fool lasts for the whole year.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy czytałeś najnowsze oświadczenie papieża Franciszka?

Ja: Jakie oświadczenie?

Hili: Że w Kościele Prima Aprilis jest przez cały rok.

Leon is having a literary day.

Leon: What are we reading today?

A different sort of grasshopper

A tweet that will spawn a host of “Well, actuallys”

Wave touching the cloud. pic.twitter.com/3qBMxYORJT — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) March 30, 2019

I don’t know about cool. I think it’s more and more like lemmings after a population explosion.

Twitter is cool it's a place you can see Benito Mussolini's granddaughter get really mad at Jim Carrey for smearing her grandfather pic.twitter.com/rKLTC3GF6t — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) March 31, 2019

A tweet that both Jerry and Matthew agree deserves your attention. Click through to the thread that follows it too. Photo by @CrawliesWithCri‬⁩

ohhhh @CrawliesWithCri did you take these images? This Fly is AMAZING – a flatfooted fly (Platypezidae) from the genus Calotarsa. The hind feet are incredible #SexualSelection #flies #YearoftheFly pic.twitter.com/VERHCpmkQL — Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) March 31, 2019

Something you don’t get to see every day.

Gas expansion knocks see-through acrylic suppressor apart.

Credit: Smarter EveryDay/YouTube/Destin Sandlin pic.twitter.com/lKVkj411gP — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 31, 2019

Click on the white arrow to play the video.

Ever seen a Baby Octopus hatching? Here you go! pic.twitter.com/e8N6zlmGMn — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 31, 2019

I love this dog. Take your stupid tests and shove ’em.

he did his best

(gusthepitbull IG) pic.twitter.com/0zJEGoUk3R — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 30, 2019

A hero for the people.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/oAcPqM20qS — tommy boy (gamer) LEAVING 😔 PAX East (@SuspendedTommy) March 29, 2019

Something I bet you never thought you’d see.

This is the best video I’ve ever seen oh my g— pic.twitter.com/xe4qOzhEnW — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 30, 2019

Not-a-spider

Pycnogonid (sea spider, which are not "real" spiders) in the lab! 😊 pic.twitter.com/y6TCybZJwF — Evertebrat_hardbunnsfauna (@hardbunnsfauna) March 30, 2019

A frog in the sand

A couple of political swipes about Brexit.

Morning! She shrieked into the void. pic.twitter.com/1pzc8ofljp — Avian Face-Tool ❄ (@Beakmoo) March 31, 2019

"We could prove our innocence, but all the data has been destroyed" pic.twitter.com/F9HDV8OrM1 — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 31, 2019

And finally, it’s April Fool’s Day, so watch out for silliness.

What in the world is this?! 🎥 goldenretriever.noor pic.twitter.com/j7clCgHWBd — Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) March 30, 2019

Hat-tip to Matthew.