Darwin the victim of an April Fool’s joke

I’m not going to perpetrate any April Fool’s pranks today, but I wanted to point out (thanks to Matthew) that Darwin was victimized by one about three months after he set out on his five-year Beagle voyage.

The tweet below, from the “Friends of Darwin”, gives the link, and I’ll reproduce the prank below:

(Not an April Fools’ prank…) If you think today’s April Fools’ pranks are pretty lame, you should read what they got up to aboard HMS Beagle: https://t.co/quz5wn2jcZ #histsci — 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚊𝚛𝚠𝚒𝚗 🐒 (@friendsofdarwin) April 1, 2019

Darwin wrote this in his Beagle diary the same day:

April 1st All hands employed in making April fools. — at midnight almost nearly all the watch below was called up in their shirts; carpenters for a leak: quarter masters that a mast was sprung. — midshipmen to reef top-sails; All turned in to their hammocks again, some growling some laughing. — The hook was much too easily baited for me not to be caught: Sullivan cried out, “Darwin, did you ever see a Grampus: Bear a hand then”. I accordingly rushed out in a transport of Enthusiasm, & was received by a roar of laughter from the whole watch. —

However, looking up “grampus“, I find that it is indeed the name given to several sea creatures, as well as other animals.

Grampus may refer to:

Grampus (genus), the genus that includes Risso’s dolphin as its only species A common name for the orca Another name for the hellbender, salamander Another name for a hellgrammite, the dobsonfly larva Another name for Mastigoproctus giganteus , a species of whipscorpion



So perhaps Darwin knew what a grampus was, and the trick was not like the American “snipe hunt” where a nonexistent creature is touted. According to another site, Darwin was probably expecting to see an orca.