Sunday: Hili dialogue

1596 – René Descartes, French mathematician and philosopher (d. 1650)

1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German organist and composer (d. 1750)

1732 – Joseph Haydn, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1809)

1809 – Nikolai Gogol, Ukrainian-Russian short story writer, novelist, and playwright (d. 1852)

1938 – Patrick Bateson, English biologist and academic

1948 – Al Gore, American soldier and politician, 45th Vice President of the United States, creator of the Internet. Or not, as it happens.

In honor of Descartes, here is Monty Python.

In Poland Hili has a new angle on Plato’s Cave. Take that, C.S. Lewis.

Hili: I’m proud of my shadow.

A: Why?

Hili: It’s always in a good company.

In Polish:

Hili: Dumna jestem z mojego cienia,

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Jest zawsze w dobrym towarzystwie.

From Twitter today:

It’s not Mother’s Day everywhere in the world, but if it is, have a good one.

💐Happy #MothersDay to all of you wonderful Mummies out there… including our fabulous mandarin duck mama who raised 14 little duckings which ALL fledged successfully back in #Springwatch 2018! 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/dRugQl4h4v — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) March 31, 2019

It’s not just monkeys apparently…

Locusts have strong hind legs that they use for jumping… mostly Apparently they’re also useful for keeping turds at a comfortable distance: pic.twitter.com/zSXYKA5RxP — Brian Cutting (@BrianTCutting) March 30, 2019

When good cats go bad.

DO NOT MESS WITH THIS CAT! pic.twitter.com/oGHA8Z6I6T — ibn-e-mata (@antifatwa) March 29, 2019

There’s always someone who doesn’t appreciate you.

This woman pulled off one of the best political photobombs ever pic.twitter.com/pbKp1dbQZY — The Independent (@Independent) March 29, 2019

Someone else who didn’t quite know what was going on when the camera was pointed at them

It’s 4am. You are on the way to the 24 hour garage for some Rizlas and two tins of Lilt. The rozzers stop you. Your mate has had loads of whizz but you are peaking on a Purple Ohm.

pic.twitter.com/QxCQGUJQmH — Just Some Fella (@EddyRhead) March 28, 2019

Mimetics. This is actually a spider that looks like an ant.

AI is learning, even if at times it resembles a legless drunk.

If this isn’t a metaphor for grad school, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/9Qm3W72Blt — Katlyn Lee Milless (@katlynmilless) March 29, 2019

And it’s going to be replacing humans soon.

If you’re interested in rocket engine exhausts, click through to this excellent thread about them.

The end of an asteroid

Check yourself before you wreck yourself! This @NASAHubble image reveals the gradual self-destruction of an asteroid, whose ejected dusty material has formed two comet-like tails. The longer tail stretches more than 500K miles and is roughly 3K miles wide: https://t.co/IXVGlOboze pic.twitter.com/BbFxvtP1yC — NASA (@NASA) March 30, 2019

Baby snake

A spiny caterpillar

Anyone know what kinda caterpillar this is? pic.twitter.com/sEewbmd0KP — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) August 26, 2018

Lunchtime for corals

How a coral (Acanthastrea) viciously devours a shrimp, that it has been fed https://t.co/csi39xHfdF pic.twitter.com/Dkaet1Y9t1 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 30, 2019

I love following pianists on Twitter, because you wake up to this in the mornings

Or this:

Si ustedes pueden encontrar 2 minutos tranquilos para escuchar esta pieza de Satie, creo que vale la pena. Feliz finde a todos ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ao9lCoUldU — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) March 30, 2019

Heh.

My son just texted this to me, and I’m furious —FURIOUS — I never thought of it. pic.twitter.com/NMDragVqSV — Brad Guigar (@guigar) March 29, 2019

