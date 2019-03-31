Amsterdam: Part V

This is either the penultimate or antepenultimate of my posts on Amsterdam, as I’m now in Belgium. First, of course, comes food: lunch at the Cafe Sonneveld, highly rated for Dutch food. The proportion of tourists in cafes like this is high, perhaps because the touristy part of Amsterdam as compared to, say, Paris, is small, concentrating the visitors in a restricted area. Or perhaps it’s because the Dutch don’t go out to eat Dutch food since it’s not hard to make at home. Regardless, I care much less about foreign diners than I do about good food.

And this place has it.

Shrimp krokets. The Dutch kroket is a culinary staple, and these, served piping hot with aioli and either rocket or dandelions greens (you tell me), were excellent, stuffed with shrimp:

Another Dutch dish, offered only on Thursdays at this place: Kapucijners Schotel, translated by my computer as “marrowfat dish”. It contains marrow beans, fried onions, bacon, and a huge honking meatball (these spheroids seem ubiquitous), as well as pickles, pickled onions, and a mustard dressing. It also tastes like it contains chili powder, and one could think of this as Dutch chili. It was very good and incredibly filling.

Spareribs served with a salad and three kinds of sauce:

A peaceful canal scene:

It’s a bit early to see the big fields of tulips, but they are starting to bloom. The Flower Market, touristy but still full of lovely flowers, is the place to see embryonic and young tulips.

Some bulbs sprouting:

Lots of bulbs for sale. Many of you may know of the “Tulip Mania” that struck the Netherlands in the 1630s, inflating prices rapidly and then ending in the bursting of the speculative bubble in 1637. Wikipedia notes that “at the peak of tulip mania, in February 1637, some single tulip bulbs sold for more than 10 times the annual income of a skilled craftsworker.”

Most of the tulips were in bulb form, but there were some flowers on sale:

And of course I had to visit the KattenKabinet, a fancy canal house that has been converted into a museum of all things cat: photos, posters, sculptures, geegaws, and the like, as well as four living cats who roam the grounds. You get the pleasure of seeing the inside of a very fancy house (ca. 1667) located on the ritzy Gouden Bocht (“Golden Bend”) of the Herengracht canal, as well as seeing gazillions of cat-related objects.

A real cat cabinet at the entrance:

Some of the drawings and posters are quite rare and valuable, including works by by Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt (see below), Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Teniers, Corneille, Sal Meijer, Théophile Steinlen (including his famous “Black Cat” cabaret poster, and Jože Ciuha.

Here’s a real Rembrandt etching with a cat 2/3 of the way down on the left margin. “Virgin and Child with a Cat” (1654) is the only Rembrandt cat I know of, but there may be more. Wikipedia says this:

This print shows a homely scene of maternal affection but it is also a powerful piece of Christian symbolism. While the cat on the left is playing with the Virgin’s hem, a snake can be seen slithering out from under her skirt.





I don’t know who “The Cat Man” is, but he’s a precursor of Angry Cat Man, my alter ego:

From Cat Man to Cat fans:

Cats being serviced by primates at a barber shop, as they should be. This is “Barber’s shop with monkeys and cats by Abraham Teniers (1629-1670); date of painting unknown:





I believe this was called “The Punishment”, but its subject is beyond me, and I can’t quite make out the artist (help needed here, as with the painting above).

A nice tile tabletop:

Lenin was an ailurophile, which puts some of us in a dilemma:

This painting of a cat lording it over a dead mallard also causes me cognitive dissonance:

The living room of the Cat Cabinet house, opening onto a back garden. You can see that behind the relatively plain facades of the canal houses lie opulent digs. Also notice the live cat on the windowsill. The owner of the house, and creator of the KattenKabinet, is still alive and lives upstairs.

Oscar, one of the resident cats:

Formal portrait of Oscar:

I give fusses to Oscar:

A lovely Art Deco-ish building in central Amsterdam: the Amsterdam City Archives: the largest city archives in the world. The building, “De Bazel,” is said to be an example of “Brick Expressionism,” and was built between 1919 and 1926.

Looks Art Deco to me:

The Art Nouveau American Hotel, built from 1898-1900.





. . . and its interior coffeeshop:

In the American Hotel is a prominent picture of Holland’s royalty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The Dutch seem to like them, and their duties seem minimal. They earn salaries and expenses: Wikipedia reports that “for 2017 the stipends were; for the King €888,000, for Queen Maxima €352,000 and for Princess Beatrix (former Queen) €502,000. These personal stipends are in addition to an allowance for each of those named to meet official expenditure, these were set at €4.6million for the King, €606,000 for Queen Maxima and just over €1million for Princess Beatrix.”

That’s a lot of dosh! I had my picture taken with the royals, but my finger, meant to point at the pair, unfortunately pointed at Willem-Alexander’s groinal region. I assure you that this was an accident.

Finally, I was brave enough to essay a raw herring! I couldn’t call my visit to Amsterdam complete until I had at least sampled this famous Dutch snack. Here’s the local herring stall where I bought one. It’s quite popular, as you see:





I had it plain, served with pickles and chopped onions, and topped with a Dutch flag.

It wasn’t bad, actually, sort of like a slightly fishier salmon, with the fishiness palliated by the onions and pickles. That said, I think this will be my once-in-a-lifetime herring experience, regardless of what the Dutch doctors say about the fish. . .