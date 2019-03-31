1,000 to go

Although, if I keep this website going until I die, I may see 100,000 subscribers, I have no hopes for such a number. But in a few months I think we’ll hit 60,000, which will make me happy (though I’d be much happer if some subscribers gave a few pounds to Feline Friends London, a no-kill cat rescue outfit that’s the Official Website Charity™).
A few minutes ago I noticed this round number:
Although the followers are actually 59,001, including me, I don’t count. Also, it’s not a “blog”, but I can’t control how WordPress characterizes.
Anyway, thanks to the faithful readers and subscribers whose comments and suggestions for me keep this site going. I’ll be back in the saddle next Caturday.
Congratulations!
It’s my 59th birthday today. 59,000 subscribers! Coincidence? Hmmm…
Congrats! I try to tell everyone I know to subscribe. Your “blog” is a guiding light.
It would be interesting to know how many of us simply read without subscribing. I really don’t want an e-mail to tell me about a post that I’ll read anyway. I’d bet the population of readers is larger than the subscribers.
I clicked ‘subscribe’ at some point, but have never gotten an email or anything. Maybe I did it wrong?
Same here. I have no idea whether I’m actually a subscriber. I think so, but I’m not sure.
Up in the left margin area there is a space to enter you email address and a button saying “sign me up”. That should get you the emails daily.
If I can subscribe without getting emails that’s fine. I just don’t want to signup for more clutter in my inbox.
Guilty as charged, although I think I’ve remedied that. I wasn’t a subscriber because I kept having issues with wordpress not recognizing my password to my aborted bl*g attempt, and they never let you go once you’ve signed up. I’ve reset it again, in order to subscribe. We’ll see how it goes.
Congrats! Still, I wonder what they really tally as a “subscriber”. Obviously, those that receive notice of posts via email count. But I don’t receive such emails. Instead, I consume it via a feed reader (Inoreader). It has its own “subscription” concept but, AFAIK, there is nothing in the RSS/ATOM protocols that requires some sort of registration with the server. On the other hand, when I comment on a post, WordPress identifies me by my email address and, when I occasionally unsubscribe from comments on a post, it mentions it as a subscription. I suspect commenting counts as a subscription in this 59,000 tally.
So who doesn’t get counted? Perhaps those that view posts anonymously via the web or a feed reader and never comment. WordPress could count anonymous visitors into the subscriber tally but this would likely count some subscribers multiple times.
FWIW, I was just a reader (and occasional commenter) until I responded to Jerry’s blandishments and registered as a subscriber to help get the site up to 50k. I now get notifications of posts in my inbox; but I usually access the site to read them because I like to read the comments as well.
I suspect merely commenting is sufficient to be counted as a subscriber. I’m certainly hoping that I am included in the 59,000.
I just realized I read you regularly but never signed up. I wait to see you post updates on Twitter. I just added 1 to your count.
Lately I had noticed the number of subscribers creeping up on 60,000. I’m not surprised and think it’s wonderful that such a large group of people from all over the world with several mutual interests are able to follow this exceptional site. A million thanks to PCC for the tone and content plus the efforts in organizing and also to the various contributors and commentators.
I never miss a day. I’m here in British Columbia, Canada – and each morning Kofi my cat and I (she with her warm milk and me with a large coffee) sit at computer and see what is going on with this site.