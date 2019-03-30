Vincent van Gogh sees his legacy

After visiting the van Gogh Museum and then seeing all the van Gogh key rings, tee shirts, and coffee mugs on sale at the Flower Market, I said to my friend, “Wouldn’t van Gogh be amazed if he could be here today and see how beloved his work is?”

Alas, that will never be: the man died thinking he was a failure. But Grania sent me a short clip from an episode of Doctor Who in which the Doctor and his companion bring Vincent to the Musee d’Orsay to show him what happened. It’s very moving.

Tomorrow: in which I eat a raw herring!