Vincent van Gogh sees his legacy

After visiting the van Gogh Museum and then seeing all the van Gogh key rings, tee shirts, and coffee mugs on sale at the Flower Market, I said to my friend, “Wouldn’t van Gogh be amazed if he could be here today and see how beloved his work is?”
Alas, that will never be: the man died thinking he was a failure. But Grania sent me a short clip from an episode of Doctor Who in which the Doctor and his companion bring Vincent to the Musee d’Orsay to show him what happened. It’s very moving.
Tomorrow: in which I eat a raw herring!
That scene gets me every time. Would be amazing to bring many scientists, artists and inventors from the past to see what their legacy and what become of their ideas.
Teary-eyed! Beautiful scene.
Moving indeed, even though I wasn’t too nice about him the other day. It’s sad indeed that many artists struggled, and died in poverty, when their works would later be admired by millions. Isn’t that part of our condition, that we’d like to leave something behind and live forth in some way, but will never know. Maybe that’s a good thing, for there is always a chance, however small, if we indeed leave something behind.
Ah legacy. I’m starting to call BS on the quest for legacy. I think my only legacy will be that I sometimes cheered, sometimes annoyed people with my sense of humour.
That’s a tad misanthropic for me 😉 Of course having a great time trumps leaving a legacy, and he’d probably preferred not living in poverty over praise after his death, but that’s not the spirit of the bit. My hunch is that most people would like to be remembered well, even if it can’t matter to them, since they’re dead.
However, poor Van Gogh expressed his very self in his extraordinate paintings and was so unhappy that people did not appreciate them. I don’t know how much he cared about legacy; I suppose he would be happy if some of his paintings were bought at barely the profit margin by ordinary people to decorate their living-rooms. But he never got this.
When I saw that episode of Doctor Who, if I weren’t already dead inside, I would have cried. It is very moving. I also was elated when the Doctor rescued Caecillius and his family from the eruption of Mt Vesuvius and was elated that some of the writers must’ve studied Latin from the same textbooks as me.
One of my very favorite Doctor Who episodes!
I love that Dr Who episode.
Looking forward to reading about the herring!
Doctor Who: Cheesy, and over the top. But I love the series anyway.
I’m guessing that’s over 100 words. 🙂
A very good episode, IMO.