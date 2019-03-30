Steve Pinker’s new humanist ad for the FFRF

As the Freedom from Religion Foundation explains, this is the first time they’ve done a national television ad in a long time, and reader Paul just saw it on the Colbert show.

The ad debuted in January in about 18 regional markets during “The Late Show.” In February, CBS agreed to run the ad nationally. This will be the first time an FFRF commercial has aired nationally on CBS since 2012. FFRF’s ad featuring John F. Kennedy’s famous remarks as a candidate endorsing the separation of state and church was shown then on “CBS News Sunday Morning” and the “Nightly News.” However, CBS has refused to broadcast FFRF’s commercial featuring Ron Reagan, in which he describes himself as “an unabashed atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.”

I’ve put Reagan’s ad below Steve’s:

 

h/t: Paul

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 30, 2019 at 8:30 am and filed under advertisements, secularism. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

21 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 8:34 am | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 8:35 am | Permalink

    YOu go, Ron R. Funny how you can hear the Gipper’s voice in his (though not in the content).

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted March 30, 2019 at 8:41 am | Permalink

      I always enjoy when religious parents end up spawning atheist children. Happily, the ones I know accept their kids but that’s most likely because they accept me. Still, it gives me the opening to say more atheist things to them.

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted March 30, 2019 at 11:59 am | Permalink

        I’ve always liked Ronnie & Nancy’s two kids, RR Junior and Patti Davis, a lot. The Gipper’s other son, Michael, whom he adopted with his first wife, actress Jane Wyman, is an off-his-rocker radio talk-jock wingnut. Their daughter, Maureen, died a couple decades back, so de mortuis nil nisi bonum as to her.

        Reply
  3. Mike
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    You’re, not the only one Ron, unafraid of burning in Hell.lol

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    Great commercials and a great outfit to donate money to. I see Reagan’s commercial on MSNBC all the time.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

    I’m glad to see Steven Pinker lending his support to the cause, however, I’m not sure how many religionists know of him.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted March 30, 2019 at 10:21 am | Permalink

      That would be about like wondering how many of the folks here would know about the NIT tournament.

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

        Correct. Few people take knitting so seriously.

        Reply
        • OG
          Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

          More seem to be into crochet.

          Reply
  6. Paul Topping
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    I like Ron Reagan’s chutzpah with his “burning in hell” conclusion but it can be taken several ways:

    1) He doesn’t believe in hell, so it’s not an issue. Surely this is what he meant.

    2) He likes hot weather so it won’t bother him to burn in hell.

    3) He expects to go to heaven so, again, not a problem.

    Reply
  7. Mark R.
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Good on Dr. Pinker…and who can deny that hair? But more importantly, is he wearing cowboy boots?

    Reply
  8. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 12:12 pm | Permalink

    CBS has refused to broadcast FFRF’s commercial featuring Ron Reagan, in which he describes himself as “an unabashed atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.”

    I was reading around a bit again in Chomsky & Herman’s thirty-year-old tome Manufacturing Consent the other day, and this recalls their discussion of the type of tacit censorship the mass media employs to keep the populace subtly, even unconsciously, propagandized toward mainstream thinking.

    Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted March 30, 2019 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

      That theory is one of those that always has me thinking less of Chomsky. While it is certainly true, it seems little more than a trivial observation. Society as a whole tends to amplify mainstream thinking over non-mainstream thinking. The mass media merely reflects that bias and they apply it both consciously and unconsciously. We even apply this principle to ourselves. We tend to tell others our mainstream thoughts and suppress our wilder thoughts. Am I missing something here?

      Reply
      • OG
        Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

        No, don’t think you are missing anything. I think it is mostly done unconsciously. It is the job of critics and thinkers to bring it up to a conscious level do that things can change.
        They used to burn thinkers like that at the stake. Being banned from CBS is less severe.

        Reply
        • Ken Kukec
          Posted March 30, 2019 at 3:18 pm | Permalink

          To the extent ideas in Manufacturing Consent may seem commonplace today, it’s a testament to the impact it’s had on the American intelligentsia in the three decades since its publication.

          Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

        I dunno, Paul, have you read the book? It’s available as a pdf online. There’s a lot more to it than my quotidian observation here. I often find much to disagree with him about politically, but I rarely find Chomsky trivial or mundane.

        Reply
  9. Matt
    Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

    I just wish FFRF would stop transgressing basic layout fundamentals in its print ads.

    Reply
    • Matt
      Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

      wrong thread.

      Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted March 30, 2019 at 1:50 pm | Permalink

      They would probably welcome a volunteer in that department.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: