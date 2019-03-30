For years, each time a kangaroo rat avoided becoming rattlesnake food, Grace Freymiller and Malachi Whitford, PhD students at San Diego State University who wrote the papers, were left with the same question: What happened?

The desert-dwelling critters commonly found in western North America have a rather impressive arsenal of evasive maneuvers, including, much to the shock of scientists, the ability to deliver punishing midair “ninja-style” kicks in a fraction of a second, according to a Wednesday news release .

“You see a blur of motion and then the kangaroo rat is gone, and you have no clue,” Whitford told The Washington Post. At most, each battle between snake and rat lasts about 700 milliseconds, or 0.7 of a second, he said.

The mystery deepened when it appeared that on some occasions the rats were getting bitten, but they weren’t dying, Whitford said.

“It was kind of weird,” he said. “We couldn’t really tell what was happening, but we knew something strange was going on.”

Using high-speed cameras, Freymiller and Whitford led a team of researchers to the desert outside of Yuma, Ariz., in search of answers. When they reviewed their footage in slow-motion, they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Freymiller told The Post she had one thought: “Holy s—.”

“It was just mind-boggling,” Whitford said.

. . .In footage Freymiller believes is the first of its kind, a kangaroo rat can clearly be seen leaping into the air and delivering a powerful double-footed kick to a rattlesnake’s head. The video shows the snake flying through the air, its body smacking onto the ground as the rat disappears from view. Researchers uploaded clips of the acrobatic getaways to a YouTube channel aptly named “Ninja Rat,” and by early Friday one video had amassed more than 92,000 views.

“It seemed crazy, Freymiller said. “It was all happening so quickly, we couldn’t imagine they’d have enough time to actually execute a maneuver like that. They’re so fast, it’s amazing.”

With attack times of less than 100 milliseconds, rattlesnakes are fast, but kangaroo rats are faster, researchers found after studying more than 30 interactions. On average, the rats had reaction times of around 70 milliseconds, with some starting to leap away within just 38 milliseconds of the snake striking, the release said.