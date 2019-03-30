Dick Lewontin at 90

My Ph.D. adviser, Dick Lewontin, turned 90 yesterday, as Grania noted in the Hili Dialogue. I couldn’t be there to fete him, but my friend Andrew Berry at Harvard went over to the facility in Cambridge where Dick lives with his beloved wife Mary Jane. Andrew carried some written wishes from Dick’s students and postdocs, and I reminded him to take a picture (below). Andrew’s report.
Dick was in a happily self-deprecating state of denial about turning 90, and appreciated receiving your messages (which I printed out to give him hard copy). It’s alway great to see them.
And here is the man we always called “The Boss”. He’s the smartest scientist I’ve ever met (yes, I know I haven’t met everyone), and the one who gets my All Around Excellence award for the high quality of his written prose, his talks, and his work. I don’t have many heroes in science, but he’s one.
Long may he run.
I admire about him his politics, even if I don’t always agree with every last bit (of course I also don’t know every last bit he wrote). Even when he was discussing creationism, he did have a keen eye for the “little guy”, and class issues that are involved. I also largely agree with his take on race, and found his writing immensely useful to argue for a view that puts racial conceptions at least far into the background (my understanding is he rejects it altogether, whereas I acknowledge clusters and relevance to population geneticists, but think the term should be retired, and the concept has little use outside of special areas, e.g. to discuss racism).
Just about the same age of my parents. One was 1927 and the other 1930. My wife’s mother is 1919 and still alive.
Happy Birthday to Professor Lewontin!
Happy Birthday to Professor Lewontin.
I met Dick Lewontin while on a sabbatical in Britain long ago, and in discussions on a very agreeable voyage from Southampton back to the US by ship. Some years later, after reading an article of his about the Burgess Shale organisms, I sent him a picture of a group of extinct Renaissance wind instruments (one of which I play), and inquired whether he thought an asteroid had anything to do with their going extinct. He replied with a Marxist economic analysis of the reasons for the instruments’ extinction and replacement by successor species; I was never able to decide quite the extent to which his letter was (or wasn’t) tongue-in-cheek.
Knowing Dick and having engaged in this kind of badinage with him, I suspect it was completely tongue in cheek.
I became familiar with Lewontin’s writing through the pieces he published in The New York Review of Books. I’m in no position to judge the quality of his scientific analysis, but the quality of his prose is crystalline.
Yes, he knows well how to write!
Happy Birthday Dick! For some indication of Dick’s scientific contributions, readers might take a look at one of the installments of “Teaching Evolution” from last year: Teaching Evolution: Richard C. Lewontin: The genetic basis of evolutionary change.
As his second Ph.D. student, I can also testify that he was a kind, tolerant, and supportive advisor. Even though I spent much of my time with him not working on theoretical population genetics but on some weird hobby of mine, “trees”. A good person.
(One of the greetings Andrew carried to Dick and Mary Jane yesterday was from me).