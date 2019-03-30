Caturday felid trifecta: Cats in bar situations on matchbook covers; cat protects staff from rattlesnake, gets bitten but recovers; how cats land on their feet

It’s Caturday, and Professor Ceiling cat has just arrived in Louvain-le-Neuve, Belgium, discovering from Grania that I forgot to schedule a Caturday Felid post. Since I don’t remember missing one of these for years, please enjoy this trifecta from Europe.

First up is a post from artFido, featuring the artwork of American Arna Miller, who makes lovely animal-themed screen prints you can buy. Her latest series are old-style matchbook covers featuring cats, done in collaboration with her husband, print artist Ravi Zupa. They’ve produced some lovely matchboxes all showing cats in late-night bar situations, a series called “Strike Your Fancy”. Here are a few:

Here’s how they’re made:

The artist:

You can buy the cat matchbooks here for only $20 each (there are nine varieties), and you can simply fill up the matchbox when it gets empty. You can be the life of the party for years to come!

***********

Here’s the story of a black-and-white cat named Oreo (good name!) who attacked a rattlesnake (the video says he was “protecting his owners”, but who knows) and got bit in the process. Oreo will be okay, but nearly lost his leg. The YouTube video is below, and here’s the description:

When a fearsome Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake slithered into the Peterson family’s yard in Lake County, Florida, their cat rushed to protect his owner, Jaiden, 10. Oreo the cat fought off the venomous snake while Jaiden ran away, but the fierce feline suffered a bite during the scuffle. The Peterson family hurried Oreo to the vet to save his life. Oreo now wears a cast and can’t go outside, but the animal clinic expects him to make a full recovery.

***********

Finally, here’s what Vox is best at: cat stories. This one is a video about the perennial question: “Why do cats always land on their feet?” I’ve dealt with this issue before, but this is a new explication of the same answer. We KNOW the answer and it is, as always, “the laws of physics”.

But here’s something you didn’t know. If you strap a buttered piece of bread to a cat’s back, with the buttered side up, and then drop the cat, the Buttered Bread principle, in which dropped bread always lands buttered side down, will keep the cat spinning in the air indefinitely.

h/t: Malcolm, Amy