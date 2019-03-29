Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Friday!

Today iHili is issuing orders that may or may not have an ulterior motive.

Hili: You’ve drunk your coffee.

A: Oh, so I have.

Hili: Make yourself another one with cream – but not all the cream.

In Polish:

Hili: Wypiłeś kawę.

Ja: O, rzeczywiście.

HilI: Zrób sobie następną, ze śmietanką (ale nie całą).

From Twitter today

There are worse things in life than being you.

I can't believe I've only just found out about these. Eyeless and wingless erotylid beetles that live around the arse and scrotum of mice. Brilliant. Thank you to @americanbeetles for making my life more complete. https://t.co/FvlzRwghGs — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) March 28, 2019

From Wednesday, an interesting note.

"I hope you have not murdered too completely your own & my child" wrote Charles Darwin to Alfred Russel Wallace #OnThisDay in 1869, referring to their theory of evolution. He had just heard Wallace didn't believe the theory fully extended to humans. https://t.co/BtttpKbwN5 pic.twitter.com/nfjw59ivMt — Paige Madison (@FossilHistory) March 27, 2019

An angle I had not considered

Ever laid awake at night wondering how number of vertebrae in pigs are linked to number of teats? Who am I kidding, of course you have. See our latest paper in @FrontGenetics: https://t.co/MvK7ds8Co8 @Norsvin @TopigsNorsvin @jorgenkongsro @mflderks @grindflek_eli — Maren van Son (@DNAMaren) March 26, 2019

One thing you didn’t know ducklings like to do

If you need a reason to smile then remember that someone built a water slide for ducklings & they are totally here for it😃 pic.twitter.com/k6GKiT3IGU — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 28, 2019

A new and better ending to Frankenstein

The updated ending we've all been waiting for! pic.twitter.com/g5ZhSI1HP8 — Devan Sagliani (@devansagliani) March 27, 2019

An interesting story, no it’s nothing to do with chimeras.

This woman just gave birth to a baby and then 26 days later gave birth to TWINS, out of her SECOND UTERUS that no one even knew she had. The mom and all three babies are reportedly fine! https://t.co/jZlSWrRk3V — Amanda Katz (@katzish) March 28, 2019

Overly-dramatic man makes three new friends

When 2 dogs and a cat knock on your apartment door…

Thank you @jpbrammer for sharing this story! pic.twitter.com/MiN2Gj9XWS — The Dodo (@dodo) March 28, 2019

Same

Dog is confused by his own reflection in mirror🐕 pic.twitter.com/6CG2KoI0ZZ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 28, 2019

Finally, panorama photos of dogs are a new form of art.

current mood: absolutely losing it over these pics of bad panoramas of dogs pic.twitter.com/bnUpLztGbH — jocelyn (@jocelynseip) March 27, 2019