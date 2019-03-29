by Grania
Good morning, welcome to Friday!
In history today:
- 845 – Paris is sacked by Viking raiders, probably under Ragnar Lodbrok, who collects a huge ransom in exchange for leaving.
- 1549 – The city of Salvador da Bahia, the first capital of Brazil, is founded.
- 1632 – Treaty of Saint-Germain is signed returning Quebec to French control after the English had seized it in 1629.
- 1867 – Queen Victoria gives Royal Assent to the British North America Act which establishes the Dominion of Canada on July 1.
- 1927 – Sunbeam 1000hp breaks the land speed record at Daytona Beach, Florida.
- 1936 – In Germany, Adolf Hitler receives 99% of the votes in a referendum to ratify Germany’s illegal remilitarization and reoccupation of the Rhineland, receiving 44.5 million votes out of 45.5 million registered voters.
- 1974 – NASA’s Mariner 10 becomes the first space probe to fly by Mercury.
- 1999 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above the 10,000 mark (10,006.78) for the first time, during the height of the dot-com bubble.
- 2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.
Notable birthdays:
- 1900 – Bill Aston, English race car driver (d. 1974)
- 1927 – John Vane, English pharmacologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)
- 1929 – Dick Lewontin, Jerry’s Ph.D. boss, turns 90 today and is still kicking. Born March 29, 1929.
- 1929 – Utpal Dutt, Indian Bengali actor, director and playwright(d. 1993)
- 1936 – Judith Guest, American author and screenwriter
- 1940 – Astrud Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter
- 1943 – John Major, English banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (28 November 1990 – 2 May 1997)
- 1955 – Marina Sirtis, British-American actress, best known for Star Trek: The Next Generation
Today iHili is issuing orders that may or may not have an ulterior motive.
Hili: You’ve drunk your coffee.
A: Oh, so I have.
Hili: Make yourself another one with cream – but not all the cream.
In Polish:
Hili: Wypiłeś kawę.
Ja: O, rzeczywiście.
HilI: Zrób sobie następną, ze śmietanką (ale nie całą).
From Twitter today
There are worse things in life than being you.
From Wednesday, an interesting note.
An angle I had not considered
One thing you didn’t know ducklings like to do
A new and better ending to Frankenstein
An interesting story, no it’s nothing to do with chimeras.
Overly-dramatic man makes three new friends
Same
Finally, panorama photos of dogs are a new form of art.
I can think of one other creature with a similarly wretched existence. He lives at the US Naval Observatory and is second in line under the Presidential Succession Act.
True but there are many of that party right there with him. Must give credit where due.
Dog is confused by his own reflection in mirror – amusing. I noticed that of 4 dogs visiting here, only one, the youngest, was fascinated by his reflection. Maybe the others found it old news.
Love the German Shepherd puppy.
That mutatis mutandis version of Mary Shelley’s novel is some funny shit, I don’t care who you are.
I love the duckling water slide! I wonder if their obvious delight in doing it had to be coaxed at first or if it happened spontaneously. Although the video is too short to be sure, they also seem to prefer going down the slide one at a time. I wonder why? Perhaps they enjoy watching others do it almost as much as doing it themselves. Or they reflexively wait to see if anything bad happens to the other duckling before doing it themselves.
Here’s a video example of a similar device from a more informative angle:
There is a nice warm IR lamp up top & a food trough at just above comfortable eating height for a duckling. When a duckling stretches up for the grub it nabs some, but inevitably overbalances & tumbles down the slide.
There are a few YouTube videos of various designs of duckling slide & they all operate the same way. I conclude people must take these devilish devices around to agricultural shows & State fairs. I think the ducklings would be better off with their mum on some lake, but that’s showbiz folks!
And here I thought the duckletts must be having fun!
Humans are diabolical!
Don’t tell the children.
I’m not sure, it definitely looks to me that some of the slides are purposeful.
I like that there’s a little warming lap up at the top so they don’t get a chill while waiting.
They are not waiting to go down the slide – they are falling down while reaching for food.