Amsterdam: Part IV

Two days ago was the obligatory visit to the Rijksmuseum, the epicenter of Rembrandt paintings, drawings, and etchings. The building dates from 1885 and includes, besides the Greatest Painter of All Time (my opinion), works by Hals, Vermeer, and even the stray Van Gogh.
I was lucky to be there for the “All the Rembrandts” exhibit, celebrating the 350th anniversary of the Master’s death. The name means that every Rembrandt work possessed by the Museum was on display, not every Rembrandt in the world (I wish).
In the garden before the entrance was a beautiful Eurasian magpie (Pica pica), a corvid and a bird of high intelligence.
You can see ALL the Rembrandts online, so I won’t reproduce pictures of them (I took only a few anyway). What struck me was how different going to art museums is now that people have cellphone cameras. You can take photographs in the Rijksmuseum without using a flash, and what happens is what you see below with The Night Watch. Many people photograph the painting but don’t spend any time looking at it. Many even take selfies with a painting, apparently just to show that they were there. It’s a strange way to appreciate art.
Ditto with The Milkmaid, by Johannes Vermeer. I also consider him one of the ten best painters of all time.
A lovely Rembrandt etching:
Otherwise I took pictures of waterfowl and cats in the big collection of paintings. Here’s a duck that, sadly, has joined the Choir Invisible, destined for dinner.
One of the nicest paintings in the Rijksmuseum, “The Threatened Swan” by Jan Asselijn, painted in 1650. An aggressive swan protects its nest and eggs from an approaching dog. It brims with life and is a tour de force for that age. Here I’m admiring it.
A happy mallard helping a bunch of other birds attack a raven for stealing their feathers. This is part of Melchior d’ Hoendecoeter’s painting “The Raven Robbed of the Feathers He Wore to Adorn Himself” (1671).
A section of “A Pelican and Other Birds Near a Pool” (ca. 1680), also by Melchior d’Hondecoeter. There’s a passel of ducks, including a muscovy, a mallard, and, at top right with the brownish-red eye ring, an Egyptian duck (see below for a live one):
More ducks; I don’t know the painting.
Jan Steen’s “The Dancing Lesson” (also known as “Children Teaching a Cat to Dance”), painted between 1660 and 1679. Cats didn’t like it any better back then, and the old dude at the top is telling the kids to knock it off.
“The Drunken Couple” by Jan Steen, painted between 1655 and 1665. Note the cat looking up incredulously at its besotted staff.
The boy at lower left has a kitten, but I can’t remember the painting and can’t be arsed to look it up. Maybe we have an art-history genus reading this who can name the painting:
A nice Art Deco building near the Rijksmuseum.
Yesterday was another obligatory (and another wonderful) visit—this time to the Van Gogh Museum, a five-minute walk from the Rijksmuseum. (Note; i recommend not seeing them both on way day because of the possibility of ocular exhaustion.) Here’s a picture of Van Gogh’s palette, which is on display. van Gogh is in my top five of World’s Best Painters, so I was lucky enough to see three of them in just two days.
Almond Blossoms (1890), painted the year van Gogh died.
“Still Life with Mussels and Shrimp” (1886):
Cypresses and Two Women (1890). This was the year van Gogh died after having shot himself in the chest. In my view, these late paintings are his best.
“Winter Garden” (1884), pencil, pen and ink.
A post-Museum waffle. They come in all grades from plain to chocolate-iced to this one, including chocolate icing, drizzle, and a Twix bar embedded in the top. They get even fancier than this, including strawberries or raspberries. Dutch waffles are GOOD!
A herring stall near my hotel. I haven’t yet worked up the courage to try raw herring Dutch style, but I am going to try.
A sign in the herring stall. Translation, please?
A box of cat cards in a store. What are these? From knowing German I can make out “advice cards” from “the world’s most famous cat”.
Curiously, although I’ve seen a few coots and swans in the canals, I haven’t seen a single mallard. I got excited when I saw ducklike shapes swimming in the canal near the Central Station, but upon closer inspection they turned out to be a new species for me: the Egyptian goose (Alopochen aegyptiaca). It’s the only species in the genus Alopochen, and Wikipedia says it’s most closely related to shelducks, which are ducks and not geese.
Do you see it in the painting above? It’s clearly been in Holland since the 17th century, Why is it here? Wikipedia says, “[The species] spread to Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and Italy where there are self-sustaining populations which are mostly derived from escaped ornamental birds.”
It is a handsome DUCK (not a goose; I cannot be enamored of geese). Looking up divergence times in TimeTree, I find that the common ancestor of the Egyptian “goose” and the mallard lived about 20 million years ago, while the common ancestor of the Egyptian “goose” and the Canada goose lived about 28 million years ago. One always finds this species most closely related to other ducks than to other geese. Since I don’t think ducks and geese are paraphyletic, this is not a goose. It is apparently called a goose because it’s larger than most ducks, and is very chunky.
Here’s the natural range map of the Egyptian goose:
“Eat pike and perch, as much as you want
“Eat eel, without number
“But doctor’s advice gives most benefit
“Eat herring above all!
I imagine it takes some effort to put up these posts while travelling – and for that I offer a hearty thank you!
–
I was able to visit both of those museums some 17 years ago, and the pictures brought back very fond memories.
I’ve almost stopped going to art galleries since the increased popularity of selfies. Regular cameras are/were bad enough. 20 years ago at the wonderful Monterey Aquarium it was very hard to see any of the fish over/around the people with their cameras raised, and these people feeling thst they had priority over those of us just looking. The selfies are probably worse. Just to bore all their friends showing that they were there⁉️
Off my lawn (knickers in a twist)😖
I don’t think I’ve ever taken a picture of art at a museum that I was touring, but I did try to take pictures of art that I installed when I did that sort of thing, including museum exhibits, just to keep a record.
When I was there, at least, New York’s Frick Museum forbade photography. An excellent idea, though perhaps not something a public museum could pull off.
This varies a lot.
Most just prohibit flash. But the Orsay prohibits photos.
I DO take photos in museums sometimes, but scene photos: People in the museum, that sort of thing, generally. And I do NOT monopolize the space in front of artworks.
Rodin Museum garden: http://www.berettaconsulting.com/barbarossa/PandJ-Family/Travel/France_2018/Photos/P6220274.jpg
Glanum Historical Site, Provence:
The Louvre:
The Natural History Museum (London):
Beautiful!
About cell phones : lately I’ve been working to leave the damn thing in my pocket – even when it’s a timekill moment. I also see the sadness of being present before these paintings, yet ignoring what they offer. I will remember this.
That dancing cat sure has a hooman face.
I am really enjoying the Amsterdam photos. I hope you’ll be able to go to the Keukenhof to see the tulips – it’s open already. And while I can really recommend the herring, I can also understand the hesitation. It’s not in season yet by the way, as far as I know, and won’t be until later.
Sign translations: The first one is in rhyme, quite nicely actually, in a bit of more old fashioned language advising the reader to eat a lot of herring, on doctors advice. Literal translation:
Eat as many “snoek” (wiki says, Thyrsites atun)and European perch (“baars”, thanks to wiki) as you like.
Eat lots of eel.
But you’ll get the best result from doctor’s advice:
eat mostly herring!
The other one states “Cat gurus – wisdoms from the world’s most famous cats”. It has 50 advice cards.
It is slightly archaic Dutch, and I would have translated the rhyme differently, but you are basically correct. Except for ‘snoek’, which is the (fresh water) pike in french ‘brochette’, aka Northern Pike, Esox Lucius.
The Thyrsites atun is a popular seafish here in South Africa, and indeed called ‘snoek’ in Afrikaans, but it is a completely different fish, not found in the Northern hemisphere at all.
The doctor’s advice will benefit you most: Eat herring above all! I can second that, if not for your health at least for your taste buds, I’m as great fan of ‘maatjes’, raw herring pre-digested by it’s own enzymes, a treat!
Thanks for the update on snoek – I didn’t realize I may have looked at the wrong wiki page! I always find translating fish names difficult, as the English names don’t mean much to me …
And please do give your translation of the rhyme – mine was sort of on the fly.
See? Since you’ve embraced the Oxford comma, we know the garden contained one bird, not three. 🙂
+1 !
Such wonder art! It makes me anxious to think that so many great artist of the past found it hard to make a living, yet to day their works go for millions.
One of the memorable moments of my life was coming upon Belshazzar’s Feast at the National Gallery, London. It was huge, compelling. I was awestruck. The hairs stood up on my body. Even thinking about it now gives me a chill. Certainly this picture Created awe in religious adherents. I have never since reacted to another painting this way.
thanks for the images! Van Gogh is tops for me … although the Rembrandts are also nice hehe
The unknown painting is Parrot Cage by Jan Steen. Identified by the Google image search method.
And the parrot is an African Grey, right there in the top ten of intelligent birds. I think most people (except on WEIT, of course 🙂 ) underestimate the remarkable intelligence of corvids and psittacines.
I’m amazed at all these exotic birds found in 17th century Holland. Must have been quite a business.
Many of the paintings of birds seem to show rather anthropomorphized expressions. From this, it seems to me that people back then might understand that animals do have feelings, and through these paintings they were showing that they understood this. Anyway, I thought this interesting.
Damn, that guy in “The Drunken Couple” by Jan Steen is exactly what I’ve always imagined Marmeladov, the drunken character whose daughter is forced into prostitution in Crime and Punishment to have looked like.
It is said that Jan Steen, Frans Hals and Pieter de Hoogh, often referred to prostitution in their paintings.
If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend Tim’s Vermeer, a movie about trying to duplicate a Vermeer painting.
I do too – fascinating movie
I just watched that a few weeks ago. Very interesting, indeed.
I have seen previews of that. Really interesting! Is it probable that Vemeer used this mirror projection method to make his hyper-realistic paintings?
SEE THE MOVIE
Seriously – they discuss this.
Do they do chicken & waffles in Amsterdam? I’ve heard tell the Pennsylvania Dutch (who are actually German, I guess) do, though I’ve had it here only soul-food style.
I can’t translate Dutch, but I’m guessing (with apologies to Jonathan Swift) that it says something like “He was a bold man that first ate a raw herring.” 🙂
I saw too late that sgo beat me to it, but here is my translation anyway, as literal as possible (as Nabokov recommended).
Eat Pike and Perch as much as thou wantest;
Eat Eel, without number…
But doctor’s advice, most beneficial
Eat Herring above all!
I admit it sounds archaic and awkward, but that is true for the Dutch text as well.
I once went to an exhibit of Greek stuff that was on loan from Greece. There were guards everywhere making sure you didn’t photograph it. I stepped away from the exhibits to send a text and a guard approached me and asked if I was taking a picture. If I were, it would be of my shoes. Meanwhile, there were people that were pretty much photographing the whole exhibit without being noticed. I must look sneaky or maybe I did when was sneaking away to send a text and didn’t want to stand in anyone’s way.
When I think of Vermeer, my immediate thoughts go to Han van Meegeren who faked Vermeer paintings and sold them to Hermann Goering among others. A great book about it is “The Forger’s Spell: A True Story of Vermeer, Nazis, and the Greatest Art Hoax of the Twentieth Century” by Edward Dolnick.
This led to a great debate in my family “Is it moral to sell fakes to the Nazis if your goal is to become rich not to hurt the Nazis?”
Sign at herring stall.—
“Eat Pike and Perch as much as you want. Eat without count. But doctor’s advice is most beneficial, Eat Herring above all,”
A very good translation, gives some idea about the archaic type of language in the rhyme.
‘Gij’ is very archaic, although the Flemish (southern Dutch) use it as a default for ‘Jij’, arguably one could have used ‘thou’?
I would say “eat eel without count” instead of “eat without count”.
‘Paling’ is ‘eel’, anguilla anguilla.
Smoked young eel is a Dutch and Frisian delicacy I’m trying to convince our host to sample.
100% with you on Rembrandt’s utter pre-eminence. One day in the Frick Museum, I was standing snickering at a Bronzino (I think) of a young Renaissance nobleman, thinking how insufferable that young man must have been when alive, when I was summoned to look at a Vermeer. I turned and looked into the face of Rembrandt, his self-portrait as King David in old age. Vermeer was a fine painter, but I don’t even remember looking at his painting, and have no recollection of what it was, the Rembrandt eclipsed it so completely.
The waffle looked amazing.
I suspect -by the look of it- the underlying waffle is inspired by the Liège waffle,, the most popular waffle overthere. I think waffles are a Belgian invention, although I’m not 100% sure.
They (Belgians) certainly have the most variety of waffles, which would make any biologist suspect that there is the place of origin.
My personal favourite is the Brussels waffle, extremely light, and a subtle taste.
The Van Gogh Museum is one of my favorite museums of the world.
The painting is
Parrot Cage
by Jan Steen
The first character of the signature is the letter S that has the letter J crossing it. The last letter of the signature is clearly an “n” and the letter e is also apparent.
One could also point to Jan Steen’s usual depiction of theatrical domestic scenes as a hint to the authorship of the painting.
Or one could, instead of the bs above, do a Google Image search…