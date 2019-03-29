Amsterdam: Part IV

Two days ago was the obligatory visit to the Rijksmuseum, the epicenter of Rembrandt paintings, drawings, and etchings. The building dates from 1885 and includes, besides the Greatest Painter of All Time (my opinion), works by Hals, Vermeer, and even the stray Van Gogh.

I was lucky to be there for the “All the Rembrandts” exhibit, celebrating the 350th anniversary of the Master’s death. The name means that every Rembrandt work possessed by the Museum was on display, not every Rembrandt in the world (I wish).

In the garden before the entrance was a beautiful Eurasian magpie (Pica pica), a corvid and a bird of high intelligence.

You can see ALL the Rembrandts online, so I won’t reproduce pictures of them (I took only a few anyway). What struck me was how different going to art museums is now that people have cellphone cameras. You can take photographs in the Rijksmuseum without using a flash, and what happens is what you see below with The Night Watch. Many people photograph the painting but don’t spend any time looking at it. Many even take selfies with a painting, apparently just to show that they were there. It’s a strange way to appreciate art.

Ditto with The Milkmaid, by Johannes Vermeer. I also consider him one of the ten best painters of all time.



A lovely Rembrandt etching:

Otherwise I took pictures of waterfowl and cats in the big collection of paintings. Here’s a duck that, sadly, has joined the Choir Invisible, destined for dinner.

One of the nicest paintings in the Rijksmuseum, “The Threatened Swan” by Jan Asselijn, painted in 1650. An aggressive swan protects its nest and eggs from an approaching dog. It brims with life and is a tour de force for that age. Here I’m admiring it.

A happy mallard helping a bunch of other birds attack a raven for stealing their feathers. This is part of Melchior d’ Hoendecoeter’s painting “The Raven Robbed of the Feathers He Wore to Adorn Himself” (1671).

A section of “A Pelican and Other Birds Near a Pool” (ca. 1680), also by Melchior d’Hondecoeter. There’s a passel of ducks, including a muscovy, a mallard, and, at top right with the brownish-red eye ring, an Egyptian duck (see below for a live one):

More ducks; I don’t know the painting.

Jan Steen’s “The Dancing Lesson” (also known as “Children Teaching a Cat to Dance”), painted between 1660 and 1679. Cats didn’t like it any better back then, and the old dude at the top is telling the kids to knock it off.

“The Drunken Couple” by Jan Steen, painted between 1655 and 1665. Note the cat looking up incredulously at its besotted staff.

The boy at lower left has a kitten, but I can’t remember the painting and can’t be arsed to look it up. Maybe we have an art-history genus reading this who can name the painting:

A nice Art Deco building near the Rijksmuseum.

Yesterday was another obligatory (and another wonderful) visit—this time to the Van Gogh Museum, a five-minute walk from the Rijksmuseum. (Note; i recommend not seeing them both on way day because of the possibility of ocular exhaustion.) Here’s a picture of Van Gogh’s palette, which is on display. van Gogh is in my top five of World’s Best Painters, so I was lucky enough to see three of them in just two days.

Almond Blossoms (1890), painted the year van Gogh died.

“Still Life with Mussels and Shrimp” (1886):

Cypresses and Two Women (1890). This was the year van Gogh died after having shot himself in the chest. In my view, these late paintings are his best.

“Winter Garden” (1884), pencil, pen and ink.

A post-Museum waffle. They come in all grades from plain to chocolate-iced to this one, including chocolate icing, drizzle, and a Twix bar embedded in the top. They get even fancier than this, including strawberries or raspberries. Dutch waffles are GOOD!

A herring stall near my hotel. I haven’t yet worked up the courage to try raw herring Dutch style, but I am going to try.

A sign in the herring stall. Translation, please?

A box of cat cards in a store. What are these? From knowing German I can make out “advice cards” from “the world’s most famous cat”.

Curiously, although I’ve seen a few coots and swans in the canals, I haven’t seen a single mallard. I got excited when I saw ducklike shapes swimming in the canal near the Central Station, but upon closer inspection they turned out to be a new species for me: the Egyptian goose (Alopochen aegyptiaca). It’s the only species in the genus Alopochen, and Wikipedia says it’s most closely related to shelducks, which are ducks and not geese.

Do you see it in the painting above? It’s clearly been in Holland since the 17th century, Why is it here? Wikipedia says, “[The species] spread to Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and Italy where there are self-sustaining populations which are mostly derived from escaped ornamental birds.”

It is a handsome DUCK (not a goose; I cannot be enamored of geese). Looking up divergence times in TimeTree, I find that the common ancestor of the Egyptian “goose” and the mallard lived about 20 million years ago, while the common ancestor of the Egyptian “goose” and the Canada goose lived about 28 million years ago. One always finds this species most closely related to other ducks than to other geese. Since I don’t think ducks and geese are paraphyletic, this is not a goose. It is apparently called a goose because it’s larger than most ducks, and is very chunky.

Here’s the natural range map of the Egyptian goose: