Thursday: Hili dialogue

Today in Poland there are deep reflections on the passage of Time. Or food. Probably both.

Hili: Do you remember when we had our breakfast?
Cyrus: I have a feeling that it was a long time ago.
Hili: How the time flies.
(Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)

In Polish:

Hili: Czy pamiętasz kiedy jedliśmy śniadanie?
Cyrus: Mam wrażenie, że dawno temu.
Hili: Jak ten czas leci.
(Foto: Zuzanna Frydrych)

From Twitter:

Brexit isn’t the only thing giving politicians a chance to display their grip on the issue of the day.

We present one of the leading minds of the 11th century

Trolling, or living dangerously.

Cute animals

Unintentionally awesome

An amazing view of the ISS

Something to soothe your nerves

Click through on the tweet for the answer

Contender for #NotTheSmartestDog

Especially for Diana McP, Heather thought you would appreciate this one.

A kind crow

And finally, a sweet cat

 

 

Hat-tip: Matthew, Heather

31 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 6:54 am | Permalink

    The photo and caption of Hili and Cyrus pretty much says it all. Great one.

    Reply
  2. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 7:10 am | Permalink

    In defence of the 13 MEP’s (and contra all the cheap-shot smartass Tw*tterati) I’d point out that often amendments limit or counter the proposed law, such that a vote for one is effectively a vote against the other. It is very easy to lose track of which way a vote is going.

    (I don’t know what the amendment was or which way they voted).

    cr

    Reply
  3. Roger
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 7:43 am | Permalink

    What the hell was Mike Lee even talking about. Oh look, shiny thing family values.

    Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:04 am | Permalink

      ‘the courage needed to start a family’
      Wtf? I’m not sure how much courage is needed to bonk like rabbits…

      cr

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:22 am | Permalink

        More courage required of the distaff side of the union, perhaps, especially among some of Senator Lee’s fellow Utah Mormons.

        Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:07 am | Permalink

      What he was meaning to say was – none of these babies will make it to the age of 10 if we republicans have anything to say about it.

      Reply
      • Claudia Baker
        Posted March 28, 2019 at 9:44 am | Permalink

        Is Mike Lee on drugs or something? Increasing the population will solve climate change? WTF is wrong with these people?

        Reply
        • Michael Fisher
          Posted March 28, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

          Lee is not on drugs, he’s on the fossil fuel lobby payroll to the tune of around $230k [from memory] & then there’s the perks**, value unknown & unreported, from the same sources.

          ** Guarantees of work after politics, tickets to this & that [or rather ‘guest of’ invites] shindig home or abroad, ‘working holidays’ & hosts/hostesses [or whatever is your thing].

          Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:50 am | Permalink

      I think Mike Lee was going for maximum disrespect for the Green New Deal and AOC. I think he overshot his goal by a wide margin and it came right back on him.

      Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

      The Senator has an IQ to match the room temperature.
      In Celsius.

      Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    If you had to choose one for CEO would it be [1] or [2]?

    [1] Jack the experimentalist: R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” L “nope” “IF I SPIN & R?” “nope” R “nope, BUT IF I U-TURN & L?” “nope” R “WAG WAG WAG”

    [2] Sen Mike Lee [R-Utah] the doofus: One of Sen. Lee’s visual aids during the speech depicted Pres. Ronnie Reagan on the back of a velociraptor being macho:

    velo

    Soon after Congresswoman AO-C, head sponsor of the Green New Deal, issued a statement on Twitter regarding Lee’s comments:

    “Like many other women + working people, I occasionally suffer from impostor syndrome: those small moments, especially on hard days, where you wonder if the haters are right. But then they do things like this to clear it right up. If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything.”

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:00 am | Permalink

      I find myself in full agreement with AO-C’s sentiment regarding Lee. Senator Lee makes Idiocracy look like a documentary.

      Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:53 am | Permalink

      That picture of Ronnie Raygun – that’s got to be a Poe, right? You’re kidding us, right? Howcome the whole House didn’t collapse in helpless laughter the moment he put that up…?

      (Googles): Oh I see. Lee was being a total jackass deliberately. I suppose that’s the definition of a poe.

      cr

      Reply
  5. Patricia
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    I love the “Provocation” tweet. I always tell my partner that I genuinely like the sight of the occasional beer cap I leave on the kitchen surface (to his eyeroll).

    Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

      Did the furore about Tracy Emin cross the Moat?
      One of the furores?
      She likes a good furore does Tracy – something to do with being an artist and subsisting on publicity.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Bed

      Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Lizzie Swann’s refuse-leaving-on-the-counter husband does a mean MoMA pastiche, right down to the typeface, from the looks of it.

    Reply
  7. Diana MacPherson
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Ha ha I like the shredded TP. Also, I like the dog trying to get the sick through the fence. My dog is pretty good at that or she’ll get angry, drop it & bark for help but she usually either rams it through or twists it to get it in there. Her sticks have been eliminated as she tends to eat pieces off & get an upset stomach.

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:53 am | Permalink

      The lover of sticks. http://i1335.photobucket.com/albums/w666/ddmacpherson/IMG_0960_zpsdqwsoyo4.jpg

      Reply
      • infiniteimprobabilit
        Posted March 28, 2019 at 8:57 am | Permalink

        That isn’t a stick, it’s a blinking pole.

        cr

        Reply
        • Jenny Haniver
          Posted March 28, 2019 at 9:55 am | Permalink

          A long pole.

          Reply
        • Diana MacPherson
          Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:06 am | Permalink

          I know. It’s funny how she manages to find big branches and pull them up on the deck. She isn’t allowed sticks on the house (or really outside if I see her with them but recently her hoard under the deck was discovered. She’d find sticks then go under there to chew them out of the rain/snow.

          Reply
    • Adrian
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:43 am | Permalink

      The cat obviously doesn’t like the next sheet at the front. Hang it down the back like any sane animal!

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:49 am | Permalink

        Yes!

        Reply
  8. W.T. Effingham
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:17 am | Permalink

    Here’s hoping Dr. Dennett has many more pleasant seasons, steady winds, smooth waters, great speeches etc….

    Reply
  9. Roger
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    Seriously though, they need to install a laugh track in the Senate so that people know when to laugh at the Republican jokes. Otherwise they will just keep falling flat all the time.

    Reply
    • Roger
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 10:40 am | Permalink

      You could literally hear the crickets chirping.

      Reply
  10. DrBrydon
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 11:13 am | Permalink

    Lots of good stuff today. Fantastic picture of Hili and Cyrus, dog got his stick, dancing bears at the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, and an unbelievable friendship between a crow and a kitten.

    Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

      The crow-kitten one is nearly 20 years old. Or the video camera it was filmed on was, and nobody could be bothered to set up the timestamp properly … no, that wouldn’t work.

      Reply
  11. OG
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:34 pm | Permalink

    The dog video had a happy ending. Liked that.

    Reply

