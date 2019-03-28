Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to Thursday!
In history today:
- 364 – Roman Emperor Valentinian I appoints his brother Flavius Valens co-emperor. Nepotism is sweet.
- 1776 – Juan Bautista de Anza finds the site for the Presidio of San Francisco.
- 1854 – Crimean War: France and Britain declare war on Russia.
- 1910 – Henri Fabre becomes the first person to fly a seaplane, the Fabre Hydravion, after taking off from a water runway near Martigues, France.
- 1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island’s Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.
Notable birthdays:
- 1743 – Yekaterina Vorontsova-Dashkova, Russian academic and politician (d. 1810)
- 1832 – Henry D. Washburn, American politician, general and explorer (d. 1871)
- 1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)
- 1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)
- 1942 – Daniel Dennett, American philosopher and academic (Happy birthday!)
Today in Poland there are deep reflections on the passage of Time. Or food. Probably both.
Hili: Do you remember when we had our breakfast?
Cyrus: I have a feeling that it was a long time ago.
Hili: How the time flies.
(Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)
In Polish:
Hili: Czy pamiętasz kiedy jedliśmy śniadanie?
Cyrus: Mam wrażenie, że dawno temu.
Hili: Jak ten czas leci.
(Foto: Zuzanna Frydrych)
From Twitter:
Brexit isn’t the only thing giving politicians a chance to display their grip on the issue of the day.
We present one of the leading minds of the 11th century
Trolling, or living dangerously.
Cute animals
Unintentionally awesome
An amazing view of the ISS
Something to soothe your nerves
Click through on the tweet for the answer
Contender for #NotTheSmartestDog
Especially for Diana McP, Heather thought you would appreciate this one.
A kind crow
And finally, a sweet cat
Hat-tip: Matthew, Heather
The photo and caption of Hili and Cyrus pretty much says it all. Great one.
+1
In defence of the 13 MEP’s (and contra all the cheap-shot smartass Tw*tterati) I’d point out that often amendments limit or counter the proposed law, such that a vote for one is effectively a vote against the other. It is very easy to lose track of which way a vote is going.
(I don’t know what the amendment was or which way they voted).
cr
What the hell was Mike Lee even talking about. Oh look,
shiny thingfamily values.
‘the courage needed to start a family’
Wtf? I’m not sure how much courage is needed to bonk like rabbits…
cr
More courage required of the distaff side of the union, perhaps, especially among some of Senator Lee’s fellow Utah Mormons.
What he was meaning to say was – none of these babies will make it to the age of 10 if we republicans have anything to say about it.
Is Mike Lee on drugs or something? Increasing the population will solve climate change? WTF is wrong with these people?
Lee is not on drugs, he’s on the fossil fuel lobby payroll to the tune of around $230k [from memory] & then there’s the perks**, value unknown & unreported, from the same sources.
** Guarantees of work after politics, tickets to this & that [or rather ‘guest of’ invites] shindig home or abroad, ‘working holidays’ & hosts/hostesses [or whatever is your thing].
I think Mike Lee was going for maximum disrespect for the Green New Deal and AOC. I think he overshot his goal by a wide margin and it came right back on him.
The Senator has an IQ to match the room temperature.
In Celsius.
If you had to choose one for CEO would it be [1] or [2]?
[1] Jack the experimentalist: R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” R “nope” L “nope” R “nope” L “nope” “IF I SPIN & R?” “nope” R “nope, BUT IF I U-TURN & L?” “nope” R “WAG WAG WAG”
[2] Sen Mike Lee [R-Utah] the doofus: One of Sen. Lee’s visual aids during the speech depicted Pres. Ronnie Reagan on the back of a velociraptor being macho:
Soon after Congresswoman AO-C, head sponsor of the Green New Deal, issued a statement on Twitter regarding Lee’s comments:
I find myself in full agreement with AO-C’s sentiment regarding Lee. Senator Lee makes Idiocracy look like a documentary.
+1
That picture of Ronnie Raygun – that’s got to be a Poe, right? You’re kidding us, right? Howcome the whole House didn’t collapse in helpless laughter the moment he put that up…?
(Googles): Oh I see. Lee was being a total jackass deliberately. I suppose that’s the definition of a poe.
cr
I love the “Provocation” tweet. I always tell my partner that I genuinely like the sight of the occasional beer cap I leave on the kitchen surface (to his eyeroll).
Did the furore about Tracy Emin cross the Moat?
One of the furores?
She likes a good furore does Tracy – something to do with being an artist and subsisting on publicity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Bed
Lizzie Swann’s refuse-leaving-on-the-counter husband does a mean MoMA pastiche, right down to the typeface, from the looks of it.
Ha ha I like the shredded TP. Also, I like the dog trying to get the sick through the fence. My dog is pretty good at that or she’ll get angry, drop it & bark for help but she usually either rams it through or twists it to get it in there. Her sticks have been eliminated as she tends to eat pieces off & get an upset stomach.
The lover of sticks. http://i1335.photobucket.com/albums/w666/ddmacpherson/IMG_0960_zpsdqwsoyo4.jpg
That isn’t a stick, it’s a blinking pole.
cr
A long pole.
I know. It’s funny how she manages to find big branches and pull them up on the deck. She isn’t allowed sticks on the house (or really outside if I see her with them but recently her hoard under the deck was discovered. She’d find sticks then go under there to chew them out of the rain/snow.
The cat obviously doesn’t like the next sheet at the front. Hang it down the back like any sane animal!
Yes!
Here’s hoping Dr. Dennett has many more pleasant seasons, steady winds, smooth waters, great speeches etc….
Seriously though, they need to install a laugh track in the Senate so that people know when to laugh at the Republican jokes. Otherwise they will just keep falling flat all the time.
You could literally hear the crickets chirping.
Lots of good stuff today. Fantastic picture of Hili and Cyrus, dog got his stick, dancing bears at the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, and an unbelievable friendship between a crow and a kitten.
The crow-kitten one is nearly 20 years old. Or the video camera it was filmed on was, and nobody could be bothered to set up the timestamp properly … no, that wouldn’t work.
The dog video had a happy ending. Liked that.