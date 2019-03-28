Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Thursday!

In history today:

Notable birthdays:

Today in Poland there are deep reflections on the passage of Time. Or food. Probably both.

Hili: Do you remember when we had our breakfast?

Cyrus: I have a feeling that it was a long time ago.

Hili: How the time flies.

(Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)

In Polish:

Hili: Czy pamiętasz kiedy jedliśmy śniadanie?

Cyrus: Mam wrażenie, że dawno temu.

Hili: Jak ten czas leci.

(Foto: Zuzanna Frydrych)

From Twitter:

Brexit isn’t the only thing giving politicians a chance to display their grip on the issue of the day.

We present one of the leading minds of the 11th century

"This is the real solution to climate change: babies…the solution to so many of our problems at all times and in all places is to fall in love, get married, and have some kids." –@SenMikeLee on @AOC and @SenMarkey's Green New Deal pic.twitter.com/QdDEZJFIYs — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) March 26, 2019

Trolling, or living dangerously.

Me: Husband, please stop leaving empty wrappers on the kitchen surface.

Husband: pic.twitter.com/BdfFCVVN4R — Lizzie Swann (@LizzieSwann1) March 26, 2019

Cute animals

Dancing bear cubs by Finnish photographer Valtteri Mulkahainen pic.twitter.com/n8E7Cw24BB — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 27, 2019

Unintentionally awesome

When panoramic pictures go wrong, or right if you’re a fan of Greek mythology.

(📷 via radowanhabib on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/Lp9EbdgNCf — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) March 27, 2019

An amazing view of the ISS

An amazing view of the International @Space_Station taken by Szabolcs Nagy on March 24, 2019 from London with a Skywatcher 250/1200 Flextube dobson telescopehttps://t.co/cmb2PC2JDg pic.twitter.com/aiu7WcAa9Q — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973b) March 26, 2019

Something to soothe your nerves

Eating blueberries pic.twitter.com/5x5rd3WD8H — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 26, 2019

Click through on the tweet for the answer

🎶One of these things is not like the others,

One of these things just doesn't belong,

Can you tell which thing is not like the others

By the time I finish my song?🎶 Bonus points if you can ID family/species. I will post the answer tomorrow (Wed) at 10am PDT#InvertEmpire pic.twitter.com/mFLOSFSC95 — InvertEmpire (@InvertEmpire) March 26, 2019

Contender for #NotTheSmartestDog

It's times like this with Jack that I feel justified in my decision to not explain animal behaviour with stuff like insight, reasoning and higher-order cognitive processes.. pic.twitter.com/HpIFl5Ej1G — Mark Haselgrove (@MarkHaselgrove) March 27, 2019

Especially for Diana McP, Heather thought you would appreciate this one.

And just like that, the toilet roll spontaneously shredded itself, with no witnesses and no viable suspects. pic.twitter.com/EyL3VJKgJw — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 27, 2019

A kind crow

Crow feeds and befriends stray kitten, couple films the unlikely pair's friendship for over 8 months. pic.twitter.com/7CbnTjlsxl — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 27, 2019

And finally, a sweet cat

Hat-tip: Matthew, Heather