The ducks have become friendly; Anna concludes that the hen is Honey

Anna is back co-parenting the mallards with me, and sent three short videos and some pictures. She is now pretty sure that the female is Honey, as she’s friendly, eats from the hand, and comes to Anna’s whistle.  Voilà (Anna’s notes are indented):

They’re doing well. Must be Honey. Also she does have the dots on her beak. Now that she’s so friendly I can see them.

She bites a little! Frank was way less bitey.

Corn-ucopia:

And some photos:

Such a beauty. So glad she’s back!

Selfie with Honey.

Clearly Honey has a new gentleman friend; that isn’t James Pond. Would readers like to suggest a name for the drake?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

14 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    Botany Bill?

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

    Donald is out of the question. Maybe Daffy.

    Reply
  3. Timotheus
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    Francis?

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

      Francis Drake.

      Reply
      • mirandaga
        Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

        I’d make that Sir Francis. Honey deserves as much.

        Reply
        • whyevolutionistrue
          Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

          We already had one of Honey’s mates named Sir Francis Drake, or “Frank” for short. That name, and James Pond, cannot be used with this new drake.

          Reply
          • DrBrydon
            Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

            Then how about Artemis Fowl?

            Reply
  4. W.T. Effingham
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

    Millard B. Mallard, Esquire.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

    That friendly disposition and coming at the whistle firms it up. Honey it is. 😎

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    Then Honey, it is!

    Reply
  7. Aneris
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:12 pm | Permalink

    Great news, that perhaps dampens the sadness Jerry must feel when leaving Great Europe for the US.

    Also, when filming, rotate the phone 90 degrees 🙂

    Reply
  8. J Cook
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

    How ’bout Sir Francis Drake?

    Reply
  9. laingholm
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

    Don Ameche Duck. Heaven can wait he’s got Honey!

    Reply
  10. DrBrydon
    Posted March 28, 2019 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    Robert Maynard Duckins.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: