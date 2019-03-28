The ducks have become friendly; Anna concludes that the hen is Honey

Anna is back co-parenting the mallards with me, and sent three short videos and some pictures. She is now pretty sure that the female is Honey, as she’s friendly, eats from the hand, and comes to Anna’s whistle. Voilà (Anna’s notes are indented):
They’re doing well. Must be Honey. Also she does have the dots on her beak. Now that she’s so friendly I can see them.
She bites a little! Frank was way less bitey.
Corn-ucopia:
And some photos:
Such a beauty. So glad she’s back!
Selfie with Honey.
Clearly Honey has a new gentleman friend; that isn’t James Pond. Would readers like to suggest a name for the drake?
Botany Bill?
Donald is out of the question. Maybe Daffy.
Francis?
Francis Drake.
I’d make that Sir Francis. Honey deserves as much.
We already had one of Honey’s mates named Sir Francis Drake, or “Frank” for short. That name, and James Pond, cannot be used with this new drake.
Then how about Artemis Fowl?
Millard B. Mallard, Esquire.
That friendly disposition and coming at the whistle firms it up. Honey it is. 😎
Then Honey, it is!
Great news, that perhaps dampens the sadness Jerry must feel when leaving Great Europe for the US.
Also, when filming, rotate the phone 90 degrees 🙂
How ’bout Sir Francis Drake?
Don Ameche Duck. Heaven can wait he’s got Honey!
Robert Maynard Duckins.