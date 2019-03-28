The ducks have become friendly; Anna concludes that the hen is Honey

Anna is back co-parenting the mallards with me, and sent three short videos and some pictures. She is now pretty sure that the female is Honey, as she’s friendly, eats from the hand, and comes to Anna’s whistle. Voilà (Anna’s notes are indented):

They’re doing well. Must be Honey. Also she does have the dots on her beak. Now that she’s so friendly I can see them.

She bites a little! Frank was way less bitey.

Corn-ucopia:

And some photos:

Such a beauty. So glad she’s back!

Selfie with Honey.

Clearly Honey has a new gentleman friend; that isn’t James Pond. Would readers like to suggest a name for the drake?