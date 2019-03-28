Brunei to become barbaric on April 3, allowing stoning to death for adultery and homosexual acts

Only one religion on Earth—and I’ll give you this paragraph to guess—would, in this day and age, suddenly sanction stoning to death for “crimes” like homosexual behavior and adultery. The punishment statue starts on April 3 in Brunei and is described in several places, including the New York Times (click on screenshot below).
Six years ago Brunei announced that it was going to impose a harsh form of sharia law, for the country’s official religion is Sunni Islam. In the past few years it banned alcohol and celebrations of Christmas (even by non-Muslims). Now the vise is being squeezed even harder. As the NYT reports:
Brunei has had the death penalty on the books since it was a British protectorate, but in practice executions are not typically carried out.
Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei, with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, but the new laws allow for penalties including whipping and stoning. The new laws also introduce amputation of hands or feet as a punishment for robbery.
. . . Under the laws about to come into effect, a person can be convicted of adultery or having gay sex only if there are multiple Muslim witnesses. The law will apply to Muslims and non-Muslims alike, although some offenses, such as apostasy, apply specifically to Muslims, who make up about two-thirds of Brunei’s population.
The “multiple Muslim witnesses” mitigates the punishment a bit, but not much. Stoning and amputation are signs of barbarism, and should not be on the books anywhere.
Although not mentioned in the Qur’an, stoning is repeatedly mentioned in the hadith and has been adopted as punishment by several branches of Islam, though this is a first for Muslim countries in Southeast Asia. And the requisites for stoning, according to the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam, are that the stones used in the punishment should be about hand-size, so as not to cause death too quickly but big enough to do cumulative fatal damage.
Stoning is a horrible punishment which often takes a long time to cause death. The preliminaries—wrapping the victim in cloth and buying him/her up to their chest in the ground—are cruel and terror-inducing. No civilized people could mandate or participate in such a crime. If the U.S. had any guts, we’d break off relations with oil-rich Brunei immediately.
True, there is one religion currently that condones this horrific ‘justice.”
But it was not always the only one. Before Islam was even a thing, in 415 AD, a Christian mob incited by Cyril, the bishopric of Alexandria, dragged the philosopher Hypatia to the ground, stripped her naked, and beat or stoned her to death. Just because.
Yes, of course; I am not stupid. That’s why I said “in this day and age.”
My intent was not to correct you in any way. Unfortunately, you took it that way.
The intent was a general widening of the horror of theocracy.
Oh, hell, we were three years into the current millennium before the United States Supreme Court finally struck down as unconstitutional criminal statutes proscribing homosexual sodomy — and it had to be done over the vociferous dissent of the Court’s three most conservative justices (Scalia, Rehnquist, and Thomas). Their chorus of outrage was joined by the Religious Right and soi-disant “constitutional conservatives” across the land who screamed bloody murder that the Court’s ruling represented a usurpation of “states’ rights” and a symptom of the decline of western civilization. “Homosexual sodomy” would still likely be a crime, punishable by imprisonment, in several states across the Bible Belt had our widely accursed “activist, liberal” High Court not intervened.
There are also 20 states in our Union that have criminal statutes proscribing adultery, and many more that repealed such statutes only recently.
Are you intending whataboutery? None of what you say approaches the brutality of stoning some poor soul to death for supposed “moral crimes.”
Of course there are a nontrivial number of countries that regard the US as barbaric for retaining capital punishment at all. Not that this excuses Brunei in any way.
Yes, and I think they are right (as a USian). And (barbaric) for many other things in the US as well.
I don’t know what’s more horrific- a government that sanctions barbaric punishment like this or a populace willing to administer said punishment.
It us time to eliminate capital punishment in the US. Some states have already done that and their murder rates are lower than those in the states that still have capital punishment.
Doing that would set an example to other countries that use both actual punishment as well as those with cruel and unusual pinishment.
The only way I know to change the behavior and religion other people is through example and persuasion.
“Some states have already done that and their murder rates are lower than those in the states that still have capital punishment.”
Sounds like post hoc ergo propter hoc–either that or just questionable stats. I’m perfectly willing to accept that capital punishment is not a deterrent to murder, but that eliminating capital punishment is a deterrent to murder–i.e., that people are less likely to commit murder if they know they won’t be executed for it–makes no sense at all.
As Steven Pinker might say, even if we gradually make moral advances, that doesn’t mean there can’t be backsliding.
