Brexit Twitter

by Grania

In case you are sick of it already, you can safely skip this collection of Brexit-related tweets. I think everyone in Europe is sick of it, but we can’t ignore it for it affects us all in one way or another even if we live outside the UK.

It is not fair to say that being EU-skeptical or taking a Leave position is equivalent to being xenophobic. There are valid criticisms of the EU. However, the Leave side has not yet produced a workable answer to the problem that it would have with the Irish border (the border between Northern Ireland which is part of the UK and the Republic of Ireland which is a separate country) which is still governed by the Good Friday Agreement, the terms of which prohibit a hard border between the two countries. However, a lack of a hard border between the two renders null and void the Leave side’s need to control Free Movement in and out of the UK. This is one (but not the only) of the major stumbling blocks that has prevented any agreement being reached in parliament about how Brexit should actually go and why “No-deal Brexit” is a concept being considered. Hence the shambles in Parliament right now.

MPs get to vote again and again, yet deny the people a chance to do the same.

Since the departure of Eddie Mair from @BBC, there is no one there who would dare say this. https://t.co/UiXC4moGvz — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 27, 2019

A flowchart to explain the process

If you're uncertain what the process is from here, this flowchart should explain it. pic.twitter.com/mfmnnVt1xo — Andrew R (@ExcelPope) March 18, 2019

Wasn’t this a song?

Tomorrow’s Guardian

-The mess that is Brexit pic.twitter.com/oXm5iEph60 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) March 27, 2019

I think this is not a smart statement from any politician, but particularly not this one (Reese-Mogg).

there fucking well is https://t.co/wyHCvDvo11 — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) March 27, 2019

High-level trolling from the Brexit Coordinator for European parliament. Nigel Farage is currently serving as Leader of the Brexit Party since 2019. More detail here.

I’m surprised to see you here, Mr. Farage. I thought you were marching 200 miles for the leave campaign? How many did you do? 2 miles! You remind me more & more of Field Marshal Haig in Blackadder, sitting safely in his office, while his people are walking in the cold & the rain. — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 27, 2019

But more seriously, this is what is going on:

A majority to break the #Brexit deadlock will never have the support of the so-called hard brexiters. The only thing that counts for them is to seize power inside the Tory party. This is not in the national interest of the country. — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 27, 2019

All this, all of this, just because Boris Johnson wants to be Prime Minister. The UK has to now implode, in real time, just because Boris Johnson wants to be Prime Minister. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) March 27, 2019

Explainer here.

From Ex-British Humanist president and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

Anyone know the result of the indicative vote on bulldozing Parliament into the river? @SteveBarkerHW pic.twitter.com/0cDdGrBh5M — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 27, 2019

Potential consequence if Brexit goes ahead.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝🇪🇺 @theSNP’s @AlynSmith urges MEPs to be open to independent Scottish membership of the EU after #Brexit. “Leave a light on so we can find our way home” 👀 @donaldtusk is among those who applaud him in @Europarl_EN Strasbourg. pic.twitter.com/bySms2ZhuR — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) March 27, 2019

Of the 8 proposals in UK parliament today, none reached a majority. But the one that got the most votes was the proposal for a 2nd referendum. When Anna Soubry pointed this out, she was howled down by an ill-mannered pack of boorish Tory yobs: a disgrace to the country. — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 27, 2019

Finally, an interesting interview between radio talk-show host James O’Brien and Oliver Norgrove, who worked for Vote Leave during the Brexit referendum campaign, but says he would now vote Remain.

Hat-tip: Matthew