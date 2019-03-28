Brexit Twitter

by Grania
In case you are sick of it already, you can safely skip this collection of Brexit-related tweets. I think everyone in Europe is sick of it, but we can’t ignore it for it affects us all in one way or another even if we live outside the UK.
It is not fair to say that being EU-skeptical or taking a Leave position is equivalent to being xenophobic. There are valid criticisms of the EU. However, the Leave side has not yet produced a workable answer to the problem that it would have with the Irish border (the border between Northern Ireland which is part of the UK and the Republic of Ireland which is a separate country) which is still governed by the Good Friday Agreement, the terms of which prohibit a hard border between the two countries. However, a lack of a hard border between the two renders null and void the Leave side’s need to control Free Movement in and out of the UK. This is one (but not the only) of the major stumbling blocks that has prevented any agreement being reached in parliament about how Brexit should actually go and why “No-deal Brexit” is a concept being considered. Hence the shambles in Parliament right now.
MPs get to vote again and again, yet deny the people a chance to do the same.
A flowchart to explain the process
Wasn’t this a song?
I think this is not a smart statement from any politician, but particularly not this one (Reese-Mogg).
High-level trolling from the Brexit Coordinator for European parliament. Nigel Farage is currently serving as Leader of the Brexit Party since 2019. More detail here.
But more seriously, this is what is going on:
From Ex-British Humanist president and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.
Potential consequence if Brexit goes ahead.
Finally, an interesting interview between radio talk-show host James O’Brien and Oliver Norgrove, who worked for Vote Leave during the Brexit referendum campaign, but says he would now vote Remain.
Hat-tip: Matthew
Some German parade floats to add to the conversation.
German carnival mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May with controversial floats
I like the democracy leaf with the caterpillars the best!
It’s fairer to say that the Leave side have not produced an answer that the EU side would accept.
The Leave side would solve the Irish border problem by simply having a free-trade deal with the EU. That’s what they’ve wanted all along. But the EU won’t agree a simple free-trade deal with the UK, without demanding all sorts of other stuff that the UK wouldn’t accept.
In the event of a no-deal Brexit, one likely scenario is the UK refusing to put up a hard border in Ireland (since they want no-tariff free trade, so would be happy with that), and then daring the RoI to put up a hard border if they wish.
The point is though that the Leavers are ignoring the fact that Brexit may well lead to the dissolution of the UK. Brexit may end up unifying Ireland and with Scotland leaving the UK to stay in the EU. These seem very real possible consequences to me. Are the little Englanders ready to trash the Union to achieve their goals?
If that’s what the Irish and the Scots want, is there a problem with it?
Maybe not. But I cannot see how England, already shorn of its colonies, will be “great” again with the Union gone. Are not the Leavers claiming that, somehow, leaving the EU will make Britain great again. LOL.
Nope, they’re not.
It really is amazing how badly “remainers” understand the “brexiters”, which might account for their inability to persuade the brexiters.
Indeed, you’ve accused them of being both “little Englanders” and of wanting to “make Britain great again”, which are roughly opposite attitudes.
I think with most things political, politicians don’t understand that people are persuaded more on feelings than they are on facts and the underestimate how much fear and anger there is in a crowd of people.
Oh… I think politicians understand that very well.
Maybe conservative politicians. I don’t see that so much on the left.
So are you saying they (most Leavers) are “little Englanders” then? That is, they’d be happy just being England again without the bother of all these external entanglements?
Obviously there would be a wide range of opinion among the 52% who voted Brexit, but most of them want a Britain cooperating with and free-trading with the world. (That is not a “little Englander” perspective, whatever that means.)
As for Northern Ireland being part of the UK or joining the RoI, a large swathe of the British don’t care much either way, seeing that as an issue for the them.
And if the Scots prefer to join the EU, adopt the Euro, etc, then ok.
I’m not sure that “little Englanders” and wanting to “make Britain great again” are necessarily opposite. The first describes an attitude of selfishness, the latter has to do with imposing that selfishness widely.
Empires are kind of like that. They impose the lifestyle of Rome (for example) on everyone, far and wide.
It is what half the population in Northern Ireland want. The other half don’t. The two sides have a long history of not sitting down together to talk it through peacefully and a long history of violence against one another. This is kind of why the Ireland/ Northern Ireland border is considered an important aspect of Brexit. You tend to hear the ‘who cares what happens to Ireland?’ comment more from the leave side of the argument. The Democratic Unionist Party holds the balance of power in the House of Commons currently and, as their name implies, their raison d’etre is to hold the union together. They will refuse to vote for a deal which threatens the union.
Anyone else recall Tories (Theresa May springs to mind) saying, during the 2014 Scottish referendum on independence, that it was better to be in the Union (ie, the UK) than outside? And yet when it comes to “respecting The Will Of The People” (all 28% of the 65million!) it’s so much better to leave the Union (ie, the EU). Confusion and double standards.
I think that we’re several generations from that, at best. Rather more likely that the UK leaves and fragments. Ulster will have a hard border with the EU. If Scotland manages to avoid leaving the EU, then there will be a hard border there too (Carter Bar is going to be thorny, but it’s the least used crossing). What happens in England is, frankly, their problem.
The myth of the “United” Kingdom started to fragment with the Scottish and Welsh Assemblies in 1999, and the Brexit CF has accelerated the process.
Some would suggest that the obvious answer is a unification of Northern Ireland with the rest of Ireland. Maybe Scotland also leaving the union, leaving Wales to decide if they also want to leave…! 😉
The boys are re-stocking with weapons and explosives in anticipation of efforts in that direction from either side.
How would that be “taking control of the borders”? Anyone who wanted to walk from Europe into the UK could simply do so over that border. Are you claiming that brexiters would be happy with that scenario? If you are claiming that
1) We think uou are lying
but
2) Go for it. No-one in Ireland is preventing you.
Propose it. Phone up James O’Brien and propose it now.
We dare you. We double dare you.
Yes, most Brexiters would be happy with that. See, e.g., here.
(Again, it is the EU who would not be happy with a no-border, free-trade deal in Ireland; they want to withhold a free-trade deal in order to either punish the UK for leaving, or as a way of extracting all sorts of other concessions.)
Thanks, Grania. I found the Oliver Norgrove rather interesting. Refreshing to listen to someone who values intellectual honesty.
I think all this shows is that we have a live & vibrant democracy! 🙂
The demands for another referendum are fascinating. Would the same people demanding another vote be so open to another vote if they had won the first one? This is not the first time there has been a case of “You will revote until you vote correctly” in association with the EU.
And I’ve noticed that remain voters never address sovereignty. The idea that someone in another country gets to create the laws you have to live by. The leave voters I’ve talked to always put that at the top of the list.
Both sides made some ridiculous claims. The remain predicted complete economic collapse and world war 3.
Regarding sovereignty, you write as though the UK has been a subject state of the EU not a fully paid up member of the Union with full voting rights and all other forms of input into the law-making processes of the EU.
“And I’ve noticed that remain voters never address sovereignty. The idea that someone in another country gets to create the laws you have to live by. The leave voters I’ve talked to always put that at the top of the list.”
——
And you left out an important part of that issue. You left out the fact that the laws are created by _unelected_ EU officials.
The laws are created by the elected EU governments and elected MEPs.
Before the result was declared Farage said that a narrow remain win would not be the end of it.
It is fanciful for leavers demand that remainers shut up and accept the result. They wouldn’t have.
If the situation was reversed and remain had won and leave were demanding another referendum there would indeed be some situations under which I would certainly agree to it.
1 – If it transpired that there had been electoral finance rules broken by the winning side.
2 – If it turned out that staying in the EU turned out to mean something wildly different to what had reasonably expected or promised.
3 – If there was no consensus amongst remain politicians as to what staying in the EU actually meant in practical terms. Maybe if the Prime Minister’s plan was to adopt the Euro and to form an EU army and they were using the previous referendum result to make those things happen.
4 – If more than half the population wanted another referendum.
In all these cases I would understand the need for a confirmatory referendum; without one I would feel like the electorate had been hoodwinked and highjacked by an extreme viewpoint.
That’s how I see it, too, although I don’t live in the UK. I only have a peripheral stake in the game but the extremist exploitation of the political process is sadly familiar to what we see happening on this side of the pond as well.
How can I get this to Theresa May, vite, vite!? The Delta Rhythm Boys singing “You’re Undecided Now So What Are You Gonna Do?”
Sounds like some honest regret. Switch from original vote to leave and state the reason for the original vote included ignorance. You do not often see that. I wonder how many Trump voters have said such a thing? Sadly, not many that I know of. I do not even hear much of it from those farmers in Iowa or those use to have a job auto workers in Ohio. Just like Trump, never admit a mistake.
How could a NON-BINDING resolution be allowed to cause so much damage to a country?
We’ve discussed this before, I think.
The referendum was non-binding *legally* but binding *politically*. Unfortunately that means it cannot be set aside legally (because it was non-binding legally, the courts have ruled – https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/brexit-vote-leave-electoral-commission-rules-a8806331.html) nor can it be set aside politically (because it was binding politically).
If you follow!
Might not the solution be the one advocated lo those many years ago by Mr. McCartney, in what I believe to be his only overtly political tune:
A dilettantish take, to be sure, by Sir Paul, but perhaps this is how the Brexit mess is to transfigure the Emerald Isle?
McCartney’s ditty is second only in the da-da-dun-dun dirge charts to January by Pilot, which I shall not EMBED cos it’s shite. He’d have done better if he’d protested Bloody Sunday with a solo, unplugged tune with a touch of prose poetry. Every instrument part is kind of a generic space filler, but the worst might possibly be the plodding drums [the drummer worked on Happy Days & knots Landing] & Paul’s bass, well…
With a few notable exceptions, I’ve never been a big fan of Maca’s post-Beatles catalog.