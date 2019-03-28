Amsterdam: Part III

I forgot to mention the ubiquity of bicycles in Amsterdam, but of course it is the first thing one notices on the streets. Bikes are everywhere and most everyone rides one: not ten-speeds or fancy bikes, but solid, sturdy ones designed for horizontal transportation. (You don’t need gears in such a flat country.) Below is the daily sight outside the Central Station in Amsterdam, and this is only a small fraction of bikes parked there, presumably for the day.
It’s a lot easier to get hit by a bike than a car, as Americans aren’t used to looking for bikes, but bike lanes are on every street (sometimes resembling sidewalks) and the cycles come whizzing by. I’ve had a few close shaves.
Below is the Royal Palace of Amsterdam, standing in Dam Square and completed as a town hall in 1655. The exterior is yellow sandstone (now stained with age), and the interior is largely marble. In 1806, Napoleon Bonaparte forced the Dutch to accept his brother, Louis Bonaparte, as King Louis I. At that time Louis turned the town hall into a royal palace, and it’s been sporadically occupied by Holland’s monarchs ever since.
The present royalty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, come here for at most a few weeks of year (I think they live in the Hague most of the time), but are always in residence during state visits from leaders of other countries.
The great Central Hall, richly adorned with painting, sculpture, and marble.
On the floor are two inlaid maps of the world, also in marble. Though they were installed in the mid-18th century, but they are highly inaccurate for that time. (This may be due to their being replacements of earlier maps from about 1650.) At any rate, here you see Australia connected to New Guinea:
Marble walls with a chandelier:
What the small state dinners look like. The silverware is gold-plated silver and the plates painted by hand:
Earlier cutlery and china for the royalty:
Louis I’s bedroom. Apparently he and his wife didn’t get along at all and had separate bedrooms as far apart as possible in the large palace.
This is the room where declarations of bankruptcy were judged; a painting on the wall is supposed to urge the officials to be merciful. It was in this room that Rembrandt van Rijn stood in 1656 to make his bankruptcy official. He sold off most of his paintings and drawings to regain solvency.
This is the guest bedroom where heads of state stay during their official visits. Winston Churchill slept here, and it’s nice to think of the cigar fumes wafting about the palace.
The Begijnhof, a famous and quiet corner of Amsterdam that housed a beguinage, a place where religious women, though not nuns, would retire from the world. They were Catholic, but had to give up their churches because Catholicism was banned in the Netherlands in the 16th century. The last “beguine” died in 1871, and I gather (but am not sure) that the houses have been converted to private residences:
The English Reformed Church is one of two churches in the walled compound, and several panels on its pulpit were designed by Piet Mondrian when he was young and not geometric. Here’s one of them along with his signature.
Here’s a famous house within the compound, supposedly the oldest wooden house still standing in Amsterdam. It dates from 1528 (the plaque on it gives another date), but the nice woman in charge of the church told us that they’d recently discovered another wooden house in the city that was 50 years older.
Lunch after a long walk. This restaurant, Haesje Claes, is renowned for its home-style Dutch cooking:
It has a cozy interior. I have noticed that the proportion of tourists in restaurants, even those places recommended by the Dutch, is quite high—a contrast to France at this time of year.
And some good Dutch food: a starter of smoked mackerel salad:
I had snert, the classic Dutch split pea soup. Just the ticket on a cold day, accompanied by good local bread and butter.
The main course was a classic homecooked dish, Stamppot, consisting of potatoes mashed with cabbage and some kind of meat or meats (I had a honking huge meatball). Pickles, capers, and pickled onions are on the side. It was good and filling, though perhaps not up to the gustatory standards of, say, a French blanquette de veau or coq au vin.
Dessert: lemon pie with ice cream.
Fun fact: The Dutch have the tallest men in the world (the average height is a shade over 6 feet), and it’s painfully obvious to a shrimp like me. Science Daily says this:
- Dutch men are the tallest on the planet, with an average height of 182.5cm. [Wikipedia says 183.8 cm.] Latvian women are the tallest on the planet, with an average height of 170cm.
- The top four tallest countries for men are the Netherlands, Belgium, Estonia and Latvia. The top four tallest countries for women are Latvia, the Netherlands, Estonia and the Czech Republic.
Here’s a chart of change in male height over time: note that in 1850 Dutch men were among the shortest in Europe, but have shot up since then. It’s not an evolutionary change, as it’s too quick, but I suspect it’s attributable to either improved diet or an interaction between improved diet and “tall” genes. However, in northern climes one expects animals à la Allen’s Rule, to be shorter and squatter to prevent heat loss.
Stamppot is something many of the Dutch I know enjoy making. I mostly like the DZ liquorice and the sweets. Dutch enjoy sweet things. I once worked with a Dutch guy who I saw put in two heaping teaspoons of sugar into his coffee…..I remarked, “What are you Dutch or something?”
Amsterdam is a great place. I worked there for about four years travelling back and forth from the UK.
You really notice how tall the Dutch are when you visit the urinals in some establishments.
I am guessing the windows in that 1500s wooden house are from a much later period. Maybe changed many times over in such an old place. Originally may have been no windows? Would also be interesting to know if the wood or any of it is original. IF so, what kind of wood?
Apocryphal museum sign :
“Here we have George Washington’s Axe. We’ve only replaced the head twice, and the handle three times. But it’s completely original.”
Ah, probably the same one he chopped down the fictional cherry tree with when just a wee kid.
I don’t know about the cherry tree, but Washington’s Axe, two heads and three hafts stuck in my mind at about the time that I first broke an axe’s haft and had to repair it that evening.
That is a sign that more practice is needed. The idea is to only hit the wood with the blade. My grandfather always told me, chop your own wood and you get warm twice.
The tree was caught up half-way down. The plantation was about 50 years overdue for a thinning. After jamming the chainsaw blade, hand tools were the option, and the tree proceeded to grab the axe, pull it out of my hands and splinter it against the roots. But it was a good tree – it spat the chainsaw out in working condition.
Memorable. I saw the same chainsaw come flying towards me one day – running. That was the precise moment that we doubled the safety cordon from 50m to 100m. Absolute bitch of a nature reserve.
Yes, sounds like a challenging project. It is always best to have more equipment than necessary if you are doing a real lumberjack project. And of course that thing they call experience. I usually had a tractor with a lift bucket attached. That can get your chainsaw out of many difficult situations. Also good to have a second chainsaw if the first one gets stuck or broken. The tractor with a bucket or a skid loader is a great help. I helped clear woods from ground near the river for farming in my much younger days.
Concerning that map, something recently reminded me of the pre-Cook history of Australia and New Zealand discovery by white men. In 1642 and 1644 Abel Tasman was sent on voyages of discovery from the VOC (Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie, Dutch East India Company) base at Batavia (now Jakarta) on Java, to try to find lands rich in gold, mentioned by Marco Polo (probably due to a mistranslation). So he sailed to Mauritius to re-supply, then sailed eastwards propelled by the consistent winds of the “roaring Forties”. Modern round-the-world yacht races follow essentially the same route, for the same reason. He touched South Australia, Tasmania (“van Diemen’s Land”), the West Coast of New Zealand, then north and west through Micronesia and back to Batavia. On a second voyage he mapped parts of the north and west coast of Australia (under the name of “New Holland”).
When Cook was sent out on his voyages over a century later (1768), these record were known, and after completing the science leg of the voyage, he moved on to searching for the “Great Southern Continent” whose existence Tasman had demonstrated.
So, that map … Most of, it is clearly Tasman’s work, post his 1644 voyage mapping northern Australia. There appears to be a significant error of latitude for van Diemen’s Land, and a smaller error of longitude – typical of the time, pre-dating accurate sea-going clocks and accurate measurement of longitudes. There is a change in detail where the cartographer is working with “Terra Spiritus Sanctii” (Fiji? which Tasman visited), but the recordings of Tasman’s “Staten Landt” (New Zealand) seem to have been lost or ignored, grossly distorting the shape of the land. So, to my mind, that dates drawing of the map (not necessarily the engraving, or restoration) to between around 1650 and 1760. There were occasional contacts with New Zealand in the 1700s (whalers, storm-wracked ancient mariners), so I’d put the date earlier than later in that interval.
Which is very likely how the museum’s curators got to their dating too. If they didn’t have the maker’s invoice.
“…but the recordings of Tasman’s “Staten Landt” (New Zealand) seem to have been lost or ignored, grossly distorting the shape of the land.”
The start of NZ being left off the maps!
Shall we just call it a “traditional map”?
Would it be rude to describe it as a naive map?
Looks like another excellent meal. Smoked fish and meatballs are two of my favorite foods — not in the same dish of course.
Mashed potatoes mixed with cabbage is also good. My mom often made Bubble and Squeak though I skipped it as a child. I guess some eat it for breakfast but not in my family. I would certainly eat it now but not for breakfast.
Colcannon is the Irish version of sautéed cabbage in mashed potatoes. Makes a great side dish or a meal in itself.
When my parents went to Amsterdam recently, they came back with stories of how many times they were almost hit by cyclists. They said that not only are they everywhere, but a lot of them ride like crazy people.
That was my experience! very annoying…
My recollection is how stately the ladies look on their sit-up-and-beg bicycles. They seem to float along like galleons.
Yes, this is a crazy development, mainly because cycling is now viewed as a sport, like jogging. When I was a student in the Netherlands, I cycled a lot, but everybody would do it at a stately pace, high on their bycicles, quite slow, but you would travel ten kilometres without fatigue, while talking to your girl friend (cycling along with you) all the way. Now people shoot at 30 or more km/hour over zebra stripes coming from invisible angles and unexpected directions, often with babies attached to weird attachments in front and behind the bycicles. Quite dangerous. So, this was my bycicle rant.
Of course “bicycle” and not “bycicle” ! Sorry.
Yummy! now sooo hungry!
When you say you “think they live in the Hague” that sounds a bit vague! 🙂
Regarding size, what about Bergmann’s rule? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bergmann%27s_rule
That’s interesting to read about when the beguine ended, but I think it’s more interesting to find out when they decided to begin the beguine.
Sorry.
Reblogged this on Jugraphia Slate.