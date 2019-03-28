Amsterdam: Part III

I forgot to mention the ubiquity of bicycles in Amsterdam, but of course it is the first thing one notices on the streets. Bikes are everywhere and most everyone rides one: not ten-speeds or fancy bikes, but solid, sturdy ones designed for horizontal transportation. (You don’t need gears in such a flat country.) Below is the daily sight outside the Central Station in Amsterdam, and this is only a small fraction of bikes parked there, presumably for the day.

It’s a lot easier to get hit by a bike than a car, as Americans aren’t used to looking for bikes, but bike lanes are on every street (sometimes resembling sidewalks) and the cycles come whizzing by. I’ve had a few close shaves.

Below is the Royal Palace of Amsterdam, standing in Dam Square and completed as a town hall in 1655. The exterior is yellow sandstone (now stained with age), and the interior is largely marble. In 1806, Napoleon Bonaparte forced the Dutch to accept his brother, Louis Bonaparte, as King Louis I. At that time Louis turned the town hall into a royal palace, and it’s been sporadically occupied by Holland’s monarchs ever since.

The present royalty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, come here for at most a few weeks of year (I think they live in the Hague most of the time), but are always in residence during state visits from leaders of other countries.

The great Central Hall, richly adorned with painting, sculpture, and marble.

On the floor are two inlaid maps of the world, also in marble. Though they were installed in the mid-18th century, but they are highly inaccurate for that time. (This may be due to their being replacements of earlier maps from about 1650.) At any rate, here you see Australia connected to New Guinea:

Marble walls with a chandelier:

What the small state dinners look like. The silverware is gold-plated silver and the plates painted by hand:

Earlier cutlery and china for the royalty:

Louis I’s bedroom. Apparently he and his wife didn’t get along at all and had separate bedrooms as far apart as possible in the large palace.

This is the room where declarations of bankruptcy were judged; a painting on the wall is supposed to urge the officials to be merciful. It was in this room that Rembrandt van Rijn stood in 1656 to make his bankruptcy official. He sold off most of his paintings and drawings to regain solvency.

This is the guest bedroom where heads of state stay during their official visits. Winston Churchill slept here, and it’s nice to think of the cigar fumes wafting about the palace.

The Begijnhof, a famous and quiet corner of Amsterdam that housed a beguinage, a place where religious women, though not nuns, would retire from the world. They were Catholic, but had to give up their churches because Catholicism was banned in the Netherlands in the 16th century. The last “beguine” died in 1871, and I gather (but am not sure) that the houses have been converted to private residences:

The English Reformed Church is one of two churches in the walled compound, and several panels on its pulpit were designed by Piet Mondrian when he was young and not geometric. Here’s one of them along with his signature.

Here’s a famous house within the compound, supposedly the oldest wooden house still standing in Amsterdam. It dates from 1528 (the plaque on it gives another date), but the nice woman in charge of the church told us that they’d recently discovered another wooden house in the city that was 50 years older.

Lunch after a long walk. This restaurant, Haesje Claes, is renowned for its home-style Dutch cooking:

It has a cozy interior. I have noticed that the proportion of tourists in restaurants, even those places recommended by the Dutch, is quite high—a contrast to France at this time of year.

And some good Dutch food: a starter of smoked mackerel salad:

I had snert, the classic Dutch split pea soup. Just the ticket on a cold day, accompanied by good local bread and butter.

The main course was a classic homecooked dish, Stamppot, consisting of potatoes mashed with cabbage and some kind of meat or meats (I had a honking huge meatball). Pickles, capers, and pickled onions are on the side. It was good and filling, though perhaps not up to the gustatory standards of, say, a French blanquette de veau or coq au vin.

Dessert: lemon pie with ice cream.

Fun fact: The Dutch have the tallest men in the world (the average height is a shade over 6 feet), and it’s painfully obvious to a shrimp like me. Science Daily says this:

Dutch men are the tallest on the planet, with an average height of 182.5cm. [Wikipedia says 183.8 cm.] Latvian women are the tallest on the planet, with an average height of 170cm.

The top four tallest countries for men are the Netherlands, Belgium, Estonia and Latvia. The top four tallest countries for women are Latvia, the Netherlands, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

Here’s a chart of change in male height over time: note that in 1850 Dutch men were among the shortest in Europe, but have shot up since then. It’s not an evolutionary change, as it’s too quick, but I suspect it’s attributable to either improved diet or an interaction between improved diet and “tall” genes. However, in northern climes one expects animals à la Allen’s Rule, to be shorter and squatter to prevent heat loss.