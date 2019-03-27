Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning and welcome to the middle of the week.

Today Hili confronts a terrible truth.

Hili: In a discussion you have to present all the facts.

A: We usually don’t know all the facts.

Hili: And that’s very irritating.

Hili: W dyskusji trzeba przedstawić wszystkie fakty.

Ja: Zazwyczaj nie znamy wszystkich faktów.

Hili: I to jest bardzo irytujące.

A remarkable journey.

🐦 Electronic tags retrieved from 47 Arctic Terns reveal unprecedented detail into the route and stop-off points during this record-breaking bird’s 90,000 km annual migration. 📍 This is seriously INCREDIBLE new science from @UniofNewcastle 👉 https://t.co/V0anAYxgsF pic.twitter.com/awP9YIrhXh — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) March 25, 2019

Personally, I think the vacant staring expressions are always terrifying.

Mr Tickle accompanied by the Jaws theme tune is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/zqLKLC16XN — CuriousBritishTelly (@CuriousUkTelly) March 24, 2019

Another Good Dog

🐶 Meet Fred, the dog who became an instant dad to 9 orphaned ducklings.pic.twitter.com/R78632ZzV3 — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) March 21, 2019

Paths you can sometimes walk and sometimes not.

Usually you'd be able to walk these paths—if they weren't underwater pic.twitter.com/A58pxSarvB — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 26, 2019

Weird clouds

A phenomenon is known as Undulus Asperatus pic.twitter.com/o86nCcI7NV — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 26, 2019

Unintended humour is the best kind.

An erotic short story in three acts pic.twitter.com/Qz1pIwV0AX — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) March 26, 2019

Cat Derp

The real debate of our age

Wolves being cute

Your moment of critically endangered cuteness. 🐺

Beyond being adorable, these Mexican gray wolf pups represent our active participation in the effort to save a species from extinction. https://t.co/EkSxjdeoqU #loboweek #savethelobo pic.twitter.com/GkYb1w2Wti — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) March 25, 2019

A felid being adorable

Space selfie

Astronaut Nick Hague took an out-of-this-world "space-selfie" when he and fellow NASA astronaut Anne McClain went spacewalking last Friday. https://t.co/9AAUn9HHB7 pic.twitter.com/hiM1joRGWb — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 25, 2019

Beautiful fossils

There's just something about ichthyosaur fins. The little one is a hindfin and the big one is a… forefin. These are from a specimen of the Early Jurassic ichthyosaur Stenopterygius quadriscissus and are part of the Hauff Museum collections. Thanks @dinosven for taking the 📸 pic.twitter.com/DQBnkYFRqp — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) March 25, 2019

And finally, Dad skills.

Dad reflexes. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0weNN85UR5 — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) March 25, 2019

