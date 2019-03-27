Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister

UPDATE: Grania suggested that I add this to the post (her words):

I have also been chastised by rude people on email for my ignorance about Brexit. I admitted that below, and sought enlightenment, and merely gave my own uninformed take. I won’t tolerate abuse, however, and those who seek to heap it on me can take a number, get in line, and. . .

I don’t know the ins and outs of Brexit, but what I do know about it makes me think it was a terrible idea fueled largely by xenophobia and a sense that Britain would somehow be polluted—lose its “Britishness”—by being part of the EU. And those who voted for “leave” didn’t seem to realize all the ramifications.

My hope was that there would be another referendum and this time the “remainers” would win. I still don’t know what will happen, except that everything got mucked up and I saw a lot of people yelling at each other in Parliament and in the British media. Now there’s this from CNN (click on screenshot):

I’m still a bit confused because CNN first reported this, implying that she’d leave when Brexit had been “delivered”:

Theresa Mayhas said that she will stand down as prime minister once Brexit has been delivered, according to a Conservative Party lawmaker in a meeting with her. “She will not be in charge for the next phase,” she told Conservative MPs. She did not give a date for her departure.

But the next CNN report (a live feed at the link) implied that the deal didn’t have to be completely sealed before she left:

Another Conservative MP who attended the meeting with backbench Conservative MPs has also told Britain’s Press Association that Theresa May would “not remain in post for the next phase of the [Brexit] negotiations.” James Cartlidge told PA as he left the private meeting at Westminster: “My recollection is that she said she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations, the implication being that once the Withdrawal Agreement has passed, she would make way for someone else.” Brits know a lot more about this than I, so weigh in below. Does this mean you have to have Corbyn as your next Prime Minister? Lagniappe: Jonathan Pie on Brexit (h/t: Stephen):