Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister

James O’Brien has written a book about Brexit and fields calls from Brexiteers every day on his talk show. The video at the link shows that there is no coherent plan among pro-Brexit proponents of what Leave means. “Leave means leave” is a slogan, not a plan.David Allen Green (UK lawyer and also an EU skeptic) has written constantly on the subject of Brexit as well and also come to the conclusion that the only sane position is Remain. (As an EU skeptic his initial impulse was to vote Leave.)
I don’t know the ins and outs of Brexit, but what I do know about it makes me think it was a terrible idea fueled largely by xenophobia and a sense that Britain would somehow be polluted—lose its “Britishness”—by being part of the EU. And those who voted for “leave” didn’t seem to realize all the ramifications.
My hope was that there would be another referendum and this time the “remainers” would win. I still don’t know what will happen, except that everything got mucked up and I saw a lot of people yelling at each other in Parliament and in the British media. Now there’s this from CNN (click on screenshot):
I’m still a bit confused because CNN first reported this, implying that she’d leave when Brexit had been “delivered”:
Theresa Mayhas said that she will stand down as prime minister once Brexit has been delivered, according to a Conservative Party lawmaker in a meeting with her.
“She will not be in charge for the next phase,” she told Conservative MPs.
She did not give a date for her departure.
But the next CNN report (a live feed at the link) implied that the deal didn’t have to be completely sealed before she left:
Another Conservative MP who attended the meeting with backbench Conservative MPs has also told Britain’s Press Association that Theresa May would “not remain in post for the next phase of the [Brexit] negotiations.”
James Cartlidge told PA as he left the private meeting at Westminster:
“My recollection is that she said she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations, the implication being that once the Withdrawal Agreement has passed, she would make way for someone else.”
Brits know a lot more about this than I, so weigh in below. Does this mean you have to have Corbyn as your next Prime Minister?
Lagniappe: Jonathan Pie on Brexit (h/t: Stephen):
Making the popcorn so I can spectate.
Tricky topic this – the U.K. equivalent of the Dreyfus Affair (I exaggerate but not much). I voted Remain and would still prefer to stay in the EU. But the result of the Referendum is undeniable and so is the understanding – shared by both major parties – that it would be acted on. My own view is that there should be a no-deal and precipitate Brexit under a Brexiter-led Government which will be bound to end austerity by turning the taps on or risk wipeout at the next General Election in 2022. But it’s a clusterfuck whichever way topyou look at it.
“…the result of the Referendum is undeniable…”
No it isn’t. The winning margin was 1.8 per cent, not enough to counter the effects of a dodgy campaign with lies on both sides, but especially on Leave’s (who promised £350 million extra per week for the NHS, which swung the vote for many people, and which has been comprehensively shot down in flames) and possibly dodgy campaign financing.
The whole mess is David Cameron’s fault. He had the chance of making the margin something that would be undeniably decisive – say, 60 per cent. The sort of margin, in fact, that the US Congress must pass in order to change their country’s Constitution. The sort of margin that is necessary to legitimately be able to say that this is the political course the country wants for the next few generations.
Instead, he nonchalantly plumped for 50, doubtless arrogantly and ignorantly sure of a shoe-in, and then proceeded to run a Remain campaign that persuaded many people to leave.
Bring on that second referendum, which polls indicate Remainers will win!
I continue to be confused as to why this was a straight majority vote. It is, in effect, a major constitutional change, and I would have expected a much greater show of consensus to enact it.
Yet more astounding how 48% appear to have zero political representation. What if a party declares they would forget the whole thing and pretend it didn’t happen, and get elected on this promise? There is a reason why there are elections every couple of years, too, and why those who are elected are in charge. All of this is severely undermined. Perhaps worse is how it showed everyone that honesty is misplaced in British politics, and that blatant lying works just fine.
There has not been any great show of consensus when the UK was included in the EU.
Yes, and then he promptly abdicated his responsibility with a parliament with a decent working majority because of his personal beliefs let alone his responsibility as the PM, Resulting in change of leadership, general election ,reduced majority etc etc. Now he leads the good life with the Chipping Norton Set.
Typical selfish arrogant politician.
You are spot on, couldn’t agree more.
Moreover, I think it was a “50%+1” referendum because it was a non-binding referendum. If it had been a binding one, I think they would have insisted on, say, a 2/3rds majority or so.
Since it was non-binding there is little problem to just ditch the whole Brexit inanity. I like to repeat that: non-binding, non-binding, non-binding. It means that the whole Brexit is unnecessary, and that there is no reason not to hold another referendum.
I know several British who voted ‘leave’, as a ‘F..k You’ vote to Mr Cameron, confident the ‘remain’ would win anyway*. They deeply regret their vote now. I know not a single Brit who voted ‘remain’ and has changed opinion.
* [a bit like the ‘Bernie or bust’ voters, or those voting for Ms Stein, confident that Ms Clinton would win anyway]
Current polls indicate that 60% of the UK would vote for “remain.”
Then shouldn’t it be political suicide for a party to proceed with Brexit?
If we include the nations of the UK there has only been one national referendum in the UK which required an additional hurdle beyond a straight majority. This was the Scottish devolution referendum in 1979. This hurdle was removed in two subsequent Scottish constitutional referendums. None of the other referendums in the UK on constitutional matters required anything beyond a simple majority. So there was no real precedent for a 60% vote.
“They told lies” is hardly a reason to say a result is invalid. On that basis it’s hard to see how any election would ever be valid.
I hope there is a second referendum – but I’m not convinced there is a good case for it.
Had I been a Brit, I would have voted Remain, but the biggest reason to Leave, as I see it, is the deeply undemocratic architecture of the EU. If the referendum is ignored, the irony will be off the charts.
I just read in “The Guardian” that she expects to be out by autumn. Please though, not Boris Johnson.
I recall the joint press conference between Theresa May and Donald Trump (during Trump’s unwelcome visit to Blighty) during which Trump all but endorsed Boris Johnson to be the UK’s next PM.
The Donald, with his fine sense of decorum, essentially throwing an anvil to a drowning woman.
Brexshit is a disaster.
Well, darth cheeto is America’s brexit.
The Prime Minister is whoever commands a majority in the House of Commons. Thus if TM resigns then the Conservatives will choose a successor. Of course if there was an election, won by Labour led by Corbyn, then yes he would then be PM.
Not really, it was more about disagreeing with much of EU policy, and so wanting to “change the government” at the EU level. But since one country can’t really do that, the vote was for “leave”.
It’s not that different from Canadians wanting to be friends with but separate from the US.
No, it really was about xenophobia, losing its Britishness and being lied to.
Yep, that’s the Remainer line, but part of the reason that it didn’t prevail at the referendum is that it’s not that accurate. To persuade the other side you need to understand them.
I agree.
It is not about xenophobia it is much more than simply that. It is about many important things, sovereignty, the change in what was originally the common market, the dominance of the EU by certain countries, unelected EU Commissioners, the Kynocks for example spring to mind after his awful Sheffield performance. Interference by the EU Court of Justice, the list is endless.
I did not vote even though I could. We left the country some time ago, long before any referendum primarily because we did not like the way the EU is and the way successive UK Governments managed the whole business.This was our solution and choice and we don’t regret it especially now.
It is not about xenophobia. We do not live in the EU.
I voted Remain but I’m sick to death of the demonisation of those who voted Brexit.
Unfortunately, for decades it was a common trope in British politics to use blaming the EU as a distraction from domestic issues. Boris Johnson has happily admitted to fabricating myths about EU regulations whilst a Brussels correspondent, and these and similar lies weren’t challenged and became accepted as truth. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/jul/15/brexit-boris-johnson-euromyths-telegraph-brussels Even during the Brexit referendum campaign, Johnson claimed that you couldn’t buy a bunch of more than five bananas because of EU rules, even though the truth was easily found out:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36316094
Oops, Johnson claimed that bunches of bananas were limited to “two or three” – the BBC Reality Check team mentioned buying a bunch of five.
Hey, who asked the Canucks, anyway? Though if Vancouver’s hankering to defect and apply for statehood status, we Yanks would be willing to give it a long look. 🙂
That’d be Manifest Destiny I could get behind.
Canada would also consider California joining Canada….also not opposed to Hawaii.
You would have to move Hawaii much closer. It’s too far for to travel for holidays especially as we are we are being told to reduce our carbon footprint.😊
(A joke but)I’ve not heard explicitly that the Pacific shrinks as the Atlantic expands. However, at 1 fingernail per year, it’ll be awhile before we can paddle our canoes from that lovely Vancouver Island beach to Honolulu.
If I moved to Hawaii, I would never leave to go anywhere else. Except to visit NZ and it’s closer than where I am now and super cheap.
If Vancouver had colonized Hawaii in 1793 when he presented Ka’ahumanu with the Union Jack, Canada might have had a warm provincial paradise now.
Yes, except it was England back then as Canada didn’t become a country until 1867 so it’s England’s fault. All they cared about was stupid beaver fur for stupid beaver fur hats! 🙂
They are not getting our beavers!
We have a lovely family on our property. Have to protect some trees though but small price to pay for such engaging neighbors
Respectfully Vancouver and British Columbia is perfectly well without the USA.
Statehood of the USA would be a retrograde step. Unless you are joking of course it is somewhat condescending to suggest that Vancouver would even be willing to be given a long look by the USA let alone “apply” for statehood.
Of course I’m joking … we Yanks would never actually consider the likes of Vancouver for statehood.
PS – I’m joking again. (Matter of fact, anytime I say anything snarky about our revered Northern neighbors, go right ahead and assume it’s in jest.) 🙂
“It’s not that different from Canadians wanting to be friends with but separate from the US.”
There is some merit to that.
But there have come to be some very decisive differences in law, which I think don’t apply nearly as much to UK versus the ‘continent’ part of EU.
A couple of good examples are gun laws in Canada versus US (though Canada could use big improvements in gun safety in addition), and the example of the US Supreme Court making big corporations into ‘citizens’ with respect to speech and steering big money into politics.
And the degree of material inequality is not nearly so bad in Canada. Maybe I’m misinformed, but I understand it’s exactly the opposite over there, with inequality much worse (compared to the continent) in Britain, that beginning in Thatcher’s day.
I’m betting that the differences in legal systems and how the country is run are bigger between the UK and, say, France (which come from very different traditions), than between the US and Canada.
As for inequality, it’s not really that different. The UK does have a substantial wealth disparity between London and everywhere else — but then does a higher salary really benefit you if you have to pay double the amount for a house and have a long commute?
The legal systems, yes, but the laws themselves not so much. It’s a sort of ‘guilty till proven innocent’ in France’s criminal law, IIRC.
Well, there are a few interesting nuances and Quebec uses the French legal system. I thought this article was interesting. I learned about “at will employees” here on WEIT – that’s something completely unheard of in Canada.
https://dspace.ucalgary.ca/bitstream/handle/1880/48043/Bowal_Tendifferences2002_LawNow.pdf?sequence=1
Agreed. Living and working in the UK our individual salaries were substantially larger than where we live in Canada. However our housing costs here are a fraction of UK prices unless you live in the remote parts of the UK and then your salary is usually less.
Our quality of life is 100% better though primarily because there a far less people.
On that population density matter, certainly it’s not a factor in Brexit, and I agree that Canada’s is much more agreeable. Better than US too.
On that matter, if Brexit succeeds, the Scots should secede, and consider asking Norway if maybe (as old Viking buddies?), they can unite in some sense. not likely, then they’d re-join the EU if possible.
I’d forgotten to mention above, but the differences in the health systems is vast, between Canada and the US, much less in Europe and UK.
Parliamentary systems work by electing a party and the PM is the leader of that elected party. If the leader steps down, the party elects another leader so it all depends who the party picks as the leader.
Absolutely. To answer Jerry’s specific question, Corbyn couldn’t become prime minister as a result of May’s resignation. May stepping down is the same as Trump resigning / being impeached, with the difference that in the UK we don’t have a vice-PM so there would automatically be a leadership contest within the ruling party to choose her successor. The Conservative Party would remain in power until the next general election.
With both of the major British parties split over Brexit, it is difficult to see how changing the PM, whether through an internal leadership contest or a general election, would break the impasse on Brexit and lead need to a different Brexit outcome. Indeed, as things stand it isn’t clear how either Labour or the Conservatives would agree on a clear election manifesto on Brexit. This is the reason that many in the UK think that a second referendum – either to revisit the original choice or to confirm a deal agreed by parliament – would be the only way of settling the issue. Even then, the result may be as narrow as before and the present divisions would continue.
Interestingly, ALL British citizens – including those ineligible to vote in the Brexit referendum – are able to petition parliament and so can support either the ‘Revoke Article 50’ or ‘Leave the EU without a Deal’ petitions at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/
Absolutely. To answer Jerry’s specific question, Corbyn couldn’t become prime minister as a result of May’s resignation. May stepping down is the same as Trump resigning / being impeached, with the difference that in the UK we don’t have a vice-PM so there would automatically be a leadership contest within the ruling party to choose her successor. The Conservative Party would remain in power until the next general election.
With both of the major British parties split over Brexit, it is difficult to see how changing the PM, whether through an internal leadership contest or a general election, would break the impasse on Brexit and lead need to a different Brexit outcome. Indeed, as things stand it isn’t clear how either Labour or the Conservatives would agree on a clear election manifesto on Brexit. This is the reason that many in the UK think that a second referendum – either to revisit the original choice or to confirm a deal agreed by parliament – would be the only way of settling the issue. Even then, the result may be as narrow as before and the present divisions would continue.
Interestingly, ALL British citizens – including those ineligible to vote in the Brexit referendum – are able to petition parliament and so can support either the ‘Revoke Article 50’ or ‘Leave the EU without a Deal’ petitions at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/
A PM that favors a second referendum would help a lot. As I understand it, May refuses to consider one.
As some have suggested elsewhere on this thread, the referendum itself was flawed in that it didn’t require an overwhelming majority – just a plus 1 or something along those lines. This is the same thing that happened when Quebec held a couple of referendums (years apart) in my youth and it scared the crap out of us. For big decisions like this, if you’re going to put something to referendum, you need it to be an overwhelming majority that wants to leave not just one extra vote…..which is a long way of saying, I agree with you but they need to change how the referendum works.
Agreed. Lots have been written on the problems of direct democracy. It sound good if you don’t think about it too much.
I’ve concluded that direct democracy only works when your population is all equally well educated. Otherwise, we vote in people who are supposed to be competent enough to govern so we don’t have to vote on every single thing.
In theory, the Government could put May’s deal to the Commons once again, and make it a vote of confidence. If they still turned it down, that would set in motion the steps that might lead to a General Election.
It’s going back a bit, but Neville Chamberlain actually won the vote against the motion of censorship on the Norway campaign in 1941, but with such a reduced majority that he felt he had option but to resign. May, however…
Jonathan Pie has a new video about Brexit (published March 22) and offers a convincing explanation. *NSFW*
I can’t escape how the explanation given for Brexit, parallels Trumps rise to presidency.
The similarity is un-canny, if you (mentally) substitute the words US for UK, Trump for Brexit. Then, by the end of the video, the explanation still makes sense.
Also, there is a youtoube channel
‘TLDR news’
that give a pretty good update as to what is going on. An upcoming video is on the ‘speaker’ of parliment.
Both got strong illicit support from Vlad the Impaler.
And Cambridge Analytica, allegedly…
Hopefully that article isn’t another one written on the basis of information by New Knowledge.
Whatever one thinks regarding whether or not the Trump campaign gave aid and assistance — or was a mere passive but welcoming third-party beneficiary — there’s no doubt at all (except maybe in the claims spilling forth from Our President’s addled brain) that the Russians did indeed meddle in our 2016 election.
Just as the Russians sought to do in the run-up to the Brexit referendum.
Even more importantly, Trump is not doing anything to stop Russia’s meddling in future elections. I’m sure this is because it would taint his 2016 election as somewhat illegitimate. I can’t think of a clearer example of where Trump puts himself before country.
Our hope is that the intelligence services are doing what they can to combat the Russian interference on their own volition. Trump could hardly tell them not to, not publicly anyway. Of course, he can fail to fund their efforts but perhaps they have enough discretionary control to get the job done regardless.
Yes that, and Brexit weakening Europe politically. The Puppet Master in the Kremlin is rubbing his hands…there is almost no more skin left…
This seems to me to be another one of those overblown things. It appears the main Russian agency spent about $46,000 in the run to the US election. Moreover, even Nate Silver admitted on 538 (long before we found out that a significant portion of this Russian interference story was overblown by the media) that Russian interference likely had nothing to do with Clinton losing.
You were careful with your words regarding Brexit in your response to me because there’s no conclusive evidence that Russia did meddle. Regardless, the big dog that did it was Cambridge Analytica. People are very angry about the role that company played in both the Leave campaign and Trump’s campaign, but, as far as I’m concerned, what they did is just the natural evolution of using social media data for political campaigns. It’s also a natural evolution of the platform that Obama’s campaign built for the 2012 election. Rather than their methods being spurned, they will become the new norm over the coming years, and that’s what really scares me. The Russians spending a few thousand dollars on ads frightens me far less than the actual campaigns spending tens of millions to use people’s data and target them with ads.
According to the link you supplied, “the Russians still reached 126 million Facebook users, as well as 20 million Instagram users.”
And, of course, that was just part of the active-measures disinformation arm of the Russians cyber-attack on our 2016 election. There was also the hacking of the DNC and Podesta computers, and the release of the information so stolen through Russian military intelligence’s western publication arm, Wikileaks — the stolen information flogged by Donald Trump every day and night during his last month on the campaign hustings. Let’s recall as well that the main tranche of those stolen emails was dumped when Trump needed it most, just 45 minutes after the campaign-threatening disclosure of his “Access Hollywood” hot-mic tape.
But the worst part of all is that Trump has shown no inclination at all to do anything to deter the Russians from doing the same — or, likely, worse (including, perhaps, taking another run at our vulnerable voting-machine system that they breached in 2016) — in 2020. Indeed, I suspect Trump would once again welcome Putin’s help given that he lost the popular vote in the last election by 3 million votes and, since taking office, has yet to have an approval rating that matches the mere 46% of the vote he received in 2016.
Also, I take it you’ve read this indictment, which sets out that the Russian Internet Agency had a $1.25 million monthly budget, and hundreds of employees, attempting to interfere in our election. Much of these efforts were targeted at traditional Democratic voters, including black voters, in an effort to suppress voter turnout.
As Nate Silver concludes, it is impossible to know for certain what impact the Russian meddling had on the 2016 election outcome. I for one think the American electorate deserves much better.
And from Cambridge Analytica, allegedly…
I don’t know if Coel has more insight into the minds of the Leave voters, but the posters for Leave that I saw were based on flatout lies about economic consequences and the prospect of massive not-quite-really-white such as Turkish immigration (Turkey ofc is not part of the EU, nor likely to be, nor is any country not overwhelmingy white)if we remained
As to Marou’s idea of turning the taps (of Govt spending?) on after a hard Brexit that would deeply damage the economy …
There was a lot of mis-information on both sides of the referendum. It’s unclear how much voters believed their own side’s misinformation. (The “remainer” line is that the brexit voters were all dupes, suckered by the misinformation; that might have been partially the case but I think it’s a lot more complicated than that.)
Note that at the time Turkey was less Islamist than now (it was before the attempted coup and its aftermath), and it was then in formal accession talks with the EU, and it was UK government policy to support Turkey’s accession [on which point, remember that the leave vote was as much as protest about successive UK governments’ policy on the EU as anything]. It was also not long after Merkel’s decision to admit a million Syrian immigrants (I suspect that without that event the vote would not have been to leave; it contributed to a feeling of lack of control).
It’s not accurate that Merkel decided to admit Syrians (implied, into Europe). In reality, refugees already gathered in huge numbers in Hungary, leading to a crisis there. There were also a few deaths already that made the news. Then negotiations failed, largely because the East Europeans refused to take refugees, and Hungary’s Orban escalated by threatened to bus them over to Austria, but by then, the Balkan route already grew further into Austria. Hence, Germany and some other countries stepped up and released some of the pressure.
Also, a reminder, Merkel is herself of the conservative party. I add this because the right wing has concocted a fantasy reality where Merkel is “the Left” and invited everyone over.
1) Merkel decided to admit not only Syrians but anyone who would show up. The opportunity was used by Iraqis, Iranians, Afghans, Moroccans, sub-Saharran Africans and many others.
2) Refugees gathered in huge numbers in Hungary and elsewhere along the route because of well-founded expectations to be admitted.
3) East Europeans, many of whom have an Ottoman past, were of course not very happy to admit large masses of Muslim refugees, but nevertheless admitted them at this point. However, most refugees used Eastern Europe just as a trampoline to the West. Eastern Europeans are lucky that their countries cannot offer the living standards that most refugees want and apparently feel entitled to.
4) The “pressure” to be relieved was due to Merkel’s single-handed policy. When she decided to reverse it and made a shameful deal with the dictator Erdogan, the pressure disappeared.
5) Your last paragraph presents in a nutshell the problem of Western democracy: the elected elite arrogantly betraying its voters. Germans voted for the conservative party, a clear message that they did not want a mass immigration, and nevertheless Merkel decided to behave like the Left and invite everyone over. Such acts of treason explain why Europeans in desperation turn to far-right parties.
Your timeline does not align with anything, it’s completely unhinged from reality as we know it.
Let’s start with the basic facts: Merkel is singled out by the Right Wing, because she represents the fiction of a secret EU Fourth Reich.
Key facts: asylum seeker peak for Germany was in November 2015, indeed after Merkel’s statement, but the increase is consistent with the trajectory before. It falls off steeply afterwards, and few month later, is stable on about 10% the peak. Apparently, the refugees in Italy, Greece and from Hungary were processed, and the numbers stabilized. In other words, Merkel’s statement was after refugees reached Europe, and before as right wingers want you to believe.
The reason is not Merkel, but America’s Wars leading to a vacuum and then the Islamic State, the war in Syria, and other conflicts in the region, which may have been exacerbated by breakdown of civilisation, religious fanatism and tribalism, and climate change. The crisis was going on and growing for years and was a staple of every evening news. It’s astonishing how all of that simply vanished.
Mid 2011 — refugees in significant numbers begin to turn up in Lebanon, Jordan and especially Turkey, which welcomes them. Eventually, there would around 3 million in Turkey alone. Erdoğan would increasingly become authoritarian and use the refugees to haggle with Europe.
Mid 2013 — the war continues, and the pressure around Europe, especially Turkey and Greece, mounts. Border fences are erected to control the masses towards Syria, but also some adjacent countries in Eastern Europe begin to add border fences towards Turkey. Many European nations agree to take in Syrian refugees.
Mid 2014 — by now this is a humanitarian crisis. UN, WHO and Unicef have sounded alarms. Lebanon now has a million refugees. Situation gets worse in the camps around Europe, and more are displaced due to emergence of the Islamic State and their “caliphate”. Various high ranking officials say Europe needs to take more people, not Merkel though. She wants a quota.
Mid 2015 — borders get fenced up in cascades, which lead to more refugees trying to travel by boat. Several hundreds, perhaps thousands, drowned by now, and the pictures give a face to the humanitarian crisis (e.g. Alan Kurdi). The crisis has hit Greece, Italy, and Hungary, with full force, where the problems continue to worsen. Disease and malnutrition spreads in the camps. The crisis reaches France, Macedonia, even the UK, Austria and other countries in southern and eastern Europe (e.g. in Calais, refugees try to board lorries). Germany and other countries want a quota system, other countries refuse. The Islamic State continues to make things worse. Also Europe tries to combat smugglers, but rescue refuggees on high seas. Also, now northern Africa is involved, e.g. Lybia.
At this point, most of the refugees are in Europe already.
September 2015 — Merkel agrees to take in the refugees (estimated at around under a million by then) relieving the burden from Greece and Italy.
In conclusion, your story is backwards, at best, and ignores basically everything. For sources, start with timelines, e.g. here
Turkey’s accession negotiations were nowhere close to being agreed by the EU, for a variety of reasons, long before the 2016 Brexit referendum. https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2018/02/08/did-the-unfounded-claim-that-turkey-was-about-to-join-the-eu-swing-the-referendum/
Turkey’s accession negotiations were nowhere close to being agreed by the EU, for a variety of reasons, long before the 2016 Brexit referendum. https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2018/02/08/did-the-unfounded-claim-that-turkey-was-about-to-join-the-eu-swing-the-referendum/
The problem has been that while the ballot paper said leave people who voted for this did not agree at all what this meant while there is of course only one version of remain. Since the referendum it has become much clearer what the result if leave will be such that a large number of people who voted leave in the referendum would now vote remain. This is shown by the current polls the revoke article 50 petition (signed by 5.8m, and the march last weekend. The Tory party is now so desperate to leave that they seem willing to go to any lengths to make sure that there is no confirmatory referendum despite May’s leave plan being like nothing anyone envisaged at the referendum. It deems that the people are to be denied a say in what they decide is meant by leave and are not allowed to change their minds. It is also a major point that although this referendum is being treated by May as bunding it was advisory only but if it had been binding being unsafe and an illegal referendum. Tis was admitted in court by the Gov’ts own lawyers.
It makes one wonder why the Tory party is so bent on leaving.
The Leave campaigns scattergunned a range of Leave options, which allowed them to appeal to a much wider constituency than would have been attracted by a specific, unambiguous Brexit plan. They recognised it was the only way they could win, and this also explains why they are so desperate to avoid a second referendum on *any* deal that has been written down; they understand there really is no specific deal that would command a majority of the voting public.
This means it is correct to say, as some do in these comments, that Brexit was not all about xenophobia. Indeed. But the evidence suggests there was a racist constituency that was successfully appealed to by elements of the Leave campaigns, so I think it’s safe to say some voted Leave to reduce immigration for racist reasons.
And I expect some voted Leave who wanted to leave the EU, but not the Single Market, as some Leavers claimed would be a good idea.
And I expect some voted Leave wanting to leave the EU and the Single Market but have a customs union.
And I expect some voted Leave to finally say “Up yours Delors!”, to leave without any deal, saying good riddance to the SM and CU.
And I expect some voted Leave to be free of the globalist, corporate friendly monolithic right wing EU, to allow the introduction of genuine socialist policies to benefit all.
And there are more possibilities.
So, you can see how a wide range of opinions were attracted to Leave.
But this sets up a trap, because it’s logically impossible to satisfy all those leavers, and this logical impossibility has caused paralysis in Parliament, as we have seen. A compromise deal has been rejected by Leavers and Remainers alike! And inevitably too, most Leave voters will be unsatisfied by Brexit.
This was inevitable the moment Brexiteers succeeded in squeezing a Leave vote out of a population made desperate by austerity.
And I fear the likeliest outcome is still No Deal, because that is the effect of the law that has been passed so far, and Parliament won’t have the gumption to agree any other laws.
As a consequence we will suffer under some pretty desperate right wing administrations in the coming years 😦
Goes to show that popular referenda are no way to run a representative democracy. Look at the king hell mess California has had with the propositions put to a popular vote per its referendum process.
Referenda are a terrible idea but it was a referendum that took us into the Common Market (as it was called) in the first place.
Incorrect. The UK entered the EEC under the premiership of Ted Heath and the tory party. The referendum that you are referring to took place under the premiership of Harold Wilson and the Labour Party. It had pretty much the same question as the second referendum held in 2016, should the UK stay or leave.
Uh, no it wasn’t. It was Ted Heath’s government that took us into the Common Market in early 1973. It provoked a lot of griping such that Harold Wilson, when PM in 1974, promised a referendum on membership to “settle the issue.” If I recall, the majority on that 1975 referendum was something like 62% for staying in – much more convincing than the thin majority of 2016 which is now to be cast in stone for a generation as The Will Of The People. !7.4 million is the WOTP in a nation of 65million. Come off it!
As a Californian, I would like to see the threshold to put a proposition on the ballot significantly increased, so that we don’t see a whole card on the ballot taken up by measures that shouldn’t be the subject of popular vote, but I disagree that it is a “king hell mess” – when push comes to shove, Californians tend to vote sensibly when it comes to propositions.
Except perhaps for Prop 13.
The Briggs Initiative was no bargain, either (although it thankfully failed at the ballot box).
Prop 8 did its fair share of damage (until it was ruled unconstitutional), too.
As I’ve said a couple of times about essentially 180 million USian registered voters producing Drumpf, the Brits have ‘made their own bed, so let them sleep in it.’ I did my Ph.D. there about 99 years ago, married a Brit, did a couple of sabbaticals there, etc., so have lots of fondness for the Brits; but less than I did before that referendum. At least in this case, you don’t have a bunch of assholes who could easily wreck entire human progress (not just their own country), with climate change and possibly even a nuclear war.
Not Corbyn; the next UK Prime Minister would be whoever the Conservative Party produces as its leader, at least until an election occurs (by 2022).
I had pretty closely predicted what has happened until now; and another referendum, resulting in no Brexit at all, would give my predictions good accuracy. We’ll see.
Actually I think a fair situation would be possibly a pair of new referenda:
In the first one, choose one of:
1/ Brexit with no deal; or
2/ Brexit with May’s deal, the only one agreed by EU; or
3/ no Brexit.
In the unlikely event that one of these gets a majority, that’s it. But more likely, the two top ones, both under 50%, go at it in another referendum, deciding the matter, without any dicking around in Parliament.
If the fools fall for liars Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage again, so be it. But they’ll need new lies for any voter the least bit knowledgeable of what has been happening.
Or alternatively you could keep on having referendums until everyone’s need is satisfied. There better be a referendum to make sure that it’s the right referendum.
The referendum delivered a result and liking it or not that is the result. The UK has to get on with what was voted for.
The government should govern.
But your Parliament keeps voting again and again about the same thing until it (presumably) gets the result it wants. Why are they allowed do-overs when the people are not?
/Grania
Very good question. Poor government in my view. Also not my parliament although the Canadian version is similar in that we have a Parliamentary Democracy.
For the same reason the townfolk in Shirley Jackson’s short story kept holding an annual lottery?
Excellent point.
I also seem to remember that the Brexiteers vowed to keep asking for a new referendum if they would lose this (the 2016) one.
Yes, a petition was set up by a Brexite(e)r to challenge the result of the referendum (before it had even taken place) on the basis of opinion polls showing that Leave was likely to lose. In the event, it narrowly won and the petition was then taken over by Remain voters. Famously, Nigel Farage also signalled before the result of the 2016 referendum that Leave wouldn’t accept a narrow victory by Remain: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36306681
Here’s the link re. the Brexite(e)r petition against the (presumed) result that backfired spectacularly after Leave won in 2016. It ended up getting more than 4 million supporters, just not the ones the petition’s creator had anticipated! https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-petition-second-eu-referendum-latest-news-vote-leave-a7104076.html
Yes, a petition was set up by a Brexite(e)r to challenge the result of the 2016 referendum (before it had even taken place) on the basis of opinion polls showing that Leave was likely to lose. In the event, it backfired spectacularly after Leave narrowly won in 2016 and the petition was taken over by Remain voters. It ended up getting more than 4 million supporters, just not the ones the petition’s creator had anticipated! https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-petition-second-eu-referendum-latest-news-vote-leave-a7104076.html
Famously, Nigel Farage also signalled before the result of the 2016 referendum that Leave wouldn’t accept a narrow victory by Remain: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36306681
That got stopped about 10 days ago by the Speaker pointing out that the practice of the House is to NOT permit the re-debate and re-division of the house on a substantially unchanged proposition twice in one session. May got two bites at the cherry because there were some minor differences between version 1 and version 2, then it got stopped.
Bercow – the Speaker, much though it pains me to say this, is one of the few politicians to come out of this mess relatively well. Well, maybe Varadker comes out of it a bit better, but it’s not his parliament opening cans of worms with high explosives. I’m sure he’s got a few clogs to throw in over the next couple of weeks. Sabots for the delicate balance of Parliamentary sanity.
@Robert Ladley
”The UK has to get on with what was voted for.”
The UK did not have to get on with what was voted for. The Referendum was advisory. Parliament has never been allowed a proper debate on the momentous issue of whether the UK should leave the EU, taking into account the result of the Referendum (amongst other factors).
There are also provisions in Article 50 to prevent countries trying to shilly-shally around, trying to get a better deal by squirming on the hook. They’ve got one extension, and that’s probably going to be it. As the French politician who named her cat “Brexit” would probably do, at some point, fairly early, the door gets shut with the cat in a very non-Schrodinger certainty of being In or Out.
Oh, bugger, I haven’t done my French lessons for the day. Or my German. Or my Swahili. That’s much more profitable than worrying about politicians.
That makes sense but I have to think the EU doesn’t really want the UK to leave. The EU is perceived as weak right now so losing the UK just makes it weaker and it might end up being the beginning of the end. Also, if the UK decides to remain, I doubt whether it will mess with leaving for many years. That said, I don’t hear the EU campaigning for UK to remain. Perhaps they do behind closed doors or would if they thought May would listen. Campaigning publicly would put them in a weak position as far as negotiating terms of the exit.
I don’t think those three options are reasonable. They split leave votes across different categories which would allow remain to win more easily.
Perhaps:
Stay/remain first question.
Second question: if voted leave, would you prefer…. A,b,c
“They split leave votes across different categories which would allow remain to win more easily.”
You don’t seem to realize there would necessarily be a second referendum here. And what you say is the whole point of the second referendum. All the leavers will necessarily get a second chance to again vote leave, but then they have to ‘put up or shut up’, instead of waltzing around picking up votes from people who might like to leave, but only under some mythical conditions entirely different from their own.
I could argue that my suggestion is overly helping the leavers, not the remainers: It would automatically be the case that leavers get a 2nd chance to vote for leaving. I doubt it, but possibly the remainers would even come 3rd in my first referendum. But then at least they’d have a chance to affect the conditions of the leaving by their vote in the second one.
But your system I’m sure leavers would be quite happy to have as well, because at this point, the remainers would likely win the first referendum in your system, and the second just would not occur.
If I understand what BBC has been reporting for months now, the leavers are very frightened of any new referendum at all, and they should be.
I think there have been several quite decisive arguments here showing why it is not anti-democratic to hold another referendum. One more such argument is along the lines that this is something affecting younger individuals much more than older ones. It’s not just something that can be fixed after 4 or 5 years or less, when governments are elected. Maybe ages 20-40 should get 3 votes, ages 40-60 get 2 votes, and old farts like me get only 1.
The big problem is that Labour is lead by a Leaver. Corbyn almost certainly wants to leave the EU but doesn’t want to formally admit it.
The looney left are anti-EU because it is too capitalist while the rabid right are anti-EU because it is too socialist.
As Sir Humphrey Appleby pointed out 35 years ago, the main objective of British foreign policy has always been the prevention of a united Europe, whether under Louis XIV, Napoleon, Hitler or Merkel (obviously he wasn’t so prescient as to mention Merkel by name).
The EU produces an awful lot of nonsense and there are many good reasons to want to leave, but the middle class left have continuously tried to present it is a result of working class xenophobia.
Personally I think there are even more good reasons to stay (better on the inside pissing out etc) but the demonisation of sensible Leavers (as again the rabid right Tory ones) always irks me. Mind you, maybe they are the equivalent of the moderate Xians who provide top cover for the nuts?
Corbyn would join the Warsaw Pact if it still existed.
“Brits know a lot more about this than I….”
I wouldn’t bet on that.
I was arguing last week about who would be a worse PM, Johnson or Corbyn.
I’ve decided that my Bayesian prior is that Johnson’s “damage to the country” distribution is roughly normal, with a large mean and moderate variance.
However, Corbyn’s “damage to the country” distribution is very long-tailed to the right. It has a lower median than Johnson, but much higher variance and hence probably a higher mean as well.
Dear me, it’s all very mixed up. Even the MPs don’t seem to be clear about what they’re supposed to be doing.
At present they are supposed to be considering the way in which we withdraw from the EU. The deal that May – or rather her Civil Servants – have negotiated delivers this. It’s not a bad deal, on its own.
But detailed discussions have yet to start on the future relationship. The lack of clarity on the latter has infected the process of trying to agree the withdrawal process.
As far as I can see, May’s hint about her resignation depends on her withdrawal agreement getting through, That would mean a new PM being responsible for negotiating the new relationship agreement. The trouble is that many people assume this would have to be a hard Brexiteer, such as Boris Johnson, who is a lazy, superficial fantasist. Some of the others, such as David Davis, are the same, but thick into the bargain.
Much as I would prefer to Remain, I don’t think that will happen. But I have little confidence in the ability of any of the Brexiteer politicians to negotiate a coherent way ahead. Maybe the best we can hope for is that they are all so idle that they have to leave it to their dull bureaucrats. As a one-time member of the latter, I wish them luck!
Steve, I have to take issue with your “It’s not a bad deal, on its own,” though I agree with everything else you say. It’s a terrible deal, whether you are a remainer (as I am) or a leaver. If you are a remainer, it means that the UK gets a quarter of what it currently has as a member, and absolutely no say (control) in the future. If you are a leaver, it means all of the above, plus no guarantee of actually leaving. And in any case, despite the almost 3 years of negotiation, it actually means that further long negotiations will be needed to decide what is actually going to happen, with the result that anyone whose livelihood or residency is linked with European arrangements faces further and continuing uncertainty.
In what other circumstances would one of the parties emerge from negotiations with immeasurably less than they started with, and call it “not a bad deal”? That in itself is a recognition that the starting position was one of extreme weakness, further exacerbated by the idiocy of the initial chief negotiator (as you say, the thick David Davis) and the robotic rigidity of the Prime Minister.
John, thank you for that corrective. I absolutely agree that whatever we end up with is bound to be less to our advantage than staying in.
The question is whether we are prepared simply to ignore the result of the 2016 referendum. I would like to think we can; but I fear for the consequences for our democracy if we do.
If May’s deal prevails, there is a chance of superseding it if we can get a technological solution to the Irish border issue. I don’t see much sign of that with any of the other options – especially the “Norway +/-” suggestions, which depend on hard negotiations not only with the EU but also with EFTA. What a shambles!
I would just add that at least our European partners are better prepared in some ways than we are. Two of my children work in the EU (France and Italy); both have been given assurances that their residence is safe; but both are planning to take out dual citizenship, just to be sure!
AKA “magic”.
But how lovely to have unicorns and leprechauns doing customs checks…
The people of Scotland didn’t get the memo about having to select a real animal for their official animal.
Not an expert on Brexit or British politics, but it’s my impression that May is being optimistic to think she will last until after Brexit is decided.
The actual details of Brexit are unlikely to be fully decided before some time in the 2020s as the “political relationship” gets worked out.
Going on the normal rates for such proceedings, the putative trade deals will start being signed in about 2025.
So she will quit if she succeeds in getting her deal accepted, but remain as PM if she fails? Shouldn’t it be the other way round?
I agree. If she manages to get her moribund Brexit plan through after all of its previous defeats, she should be considered a political genius and kept on as PM.
The Jonathan Pie video is scarily accurate.
The problems with a second referendum are:
1) There are three options and none have a majority.
2) May’s deal is most people’s second choice but probably the least popular first choice.
What do you do with a vote that is
Remain – 45% First Choice, 10% Second Choice
May’s leave – 15% First Choice, 80% Second Choice.
Hard Brexit – 40%, 10% Second Choice
Do you choose remain because it the most popular even though most people want to leave? Do you do use ranked voting and get May’s deal which is the least popular?
Parliament’s inability to make a decision is a reflection of the peoples indecision.
Just do the double referendum which I suggested above in 10. That seems a sensible solution to exactly the problem you discuss, namely 3 options, no majority. Being sensible, and likely to result in ‘no Brexit’, the politicians aren’t likely to let it happen.
It was such a long time ago when I was in Britain, they changed the money system while I was there. I did enjoy my three plus years there and hope they come out of this in one piece.
I suspect they, just like us but for different reasons woke up one day and realized they had made a big mistake. To vote yourself out without a proper plan. What we did was put a freak in charge with no plan at all except to fill his own pockets. What a surprise, that is what he had always done and was not fit to be mayor of the toilet, let alone the country. Survival is always a close thing and this time we have gone past close. All the best to you.
The pols have no easy outs. No deal is bad, a bad deal is bad, a good deal is unattainable, and just reversing course entirely, while the economically sensible move, is a thumb in the eye to the democratic process, as would be holding another referendum just because the last one didn’t get the result you wanted (and fate preserve you if you lost again). Procrastination is the only thing they feel comfortable doing.
I disagree that another referendum would be a thumb in the eye of democracy (it was presented as a non-binding one), nor keeping referenda until you get the result you want.
In 2016 Brexit appeared, well, feasible without much pain, but it has become clear that it cannot be painless. So much more has clear, the whole outlook has changed now.
And it has particularly become clear that, whether we like it or not, the UK is to a great extent bound to EU regulations at any rate. The choice appears to be: will the UK have some say in the EU (Bremain), or will it have no say (Brexit).
One could revote the referendum but require a supermajority in order to overturn the first referendum. The supermajority could be for the remain vote to exceed the percentage of votes for leave in the first vote.
Evidently May is trying to trade her resignation for votes for her Brexit plan. I don’t know enough about UK politics to understand how that would work. Surely a politician could accept her resignation and then vote on Brexit however they please.
The thing that really angers me is the argument against a second referendum made by the Leavers. They argue that it would be somehow undemocratic when clearly they are afraid that a second vote would favor Remain. Are people not allowed to change their mind after a couple of years of hearing about what Leave will entail? Since polls indicate that Remain would probably win a second referendum, it is the failure to have a second vote that is undemocratic.
Agreed, Paul, on your second paragraph. The other annoying thing is that Leavers berate Remainers for not shutting up, for being bad losers. Yeah, just like the Eurosceptics who never shut up for the last 45 years of membership.
The referendum happened 3 years ago! In the meantime you probably have about a million young people who now can vote, and who would like to get jobs in Europe, or get on the Erasmus university system, or do research in Europe, etc.
Also, now the Brits have learned what awaits them with a hard Brexit. In Belgium, my UK friends (who lived here for five years or more) are applying for Belgian nationality.
Just remember: The days after the first referendum, the most frequent question on the internet in the UK was: what is the EU? So figure…
I was amazed that Mrs May apologized for having changed her mind. What is wrong with changing your mind? It is a sign of intelligence. If we didn’t, we would still believe that the Sun turns around the Earth!
“Also, now the Brits have learned what awaits them with a hard Brexit.”
In other words, a leaving Britain will be punished so that nobody else tries to break away in the future.
Not that, but UK nationals in living in Spain, for example, will drop off the national health system, they will not be able to bring their pets from the UK, etc.
‘Punished’?
You mean, lose the privileges of membership?
Well golly gosh, who would have thought that would happen. [/sarcasm]
Some of us have been actively undermining the concept of “Britishness” as being a worthwhile thing since our school days. It comes from … errr, being British, living in Britain, and having very clear sight of the undesirable aspects of Britain and Britishness.
The racism and xenophobia surfacing since the Brexit referendum (it was always present, but more below the surface than these days) is utterly unsurprising. Predictable, and predicted.
I think (and I’m going by what I read, since I live in California) that it’s more than xenophobia in the same way that Trump’s support here is more than just xenophobia – it’s a longing for the “way things were”. In the US, that might mean for someone in the Rust Belt the kind of well-paid and secure jobs that used to exist in the auto and steel industries; in the UK equivalent, probably the same but with two strengthening factors: (1) not only are jobs being exported, just as they are from the US, but people can move within the EU to take jobs in the UK in a way that cannot be done in the US – our immigrants seem to be at the top or the bottom of the food chain, high tech in California, slaughterhouses in Iowa; (2) EU laws and regulations imposed “from the outside”, again a factor that doesn’t apply in the US.
I think that may have something to do with it. Some people think, or have been told, that “immigrants are coming over here and taking all our jobs”, at the same time that austerity, unaffordable housing, and the gig economy have made people in many parts of the country feel insecure. This despite the fact that immigrants keep the NHS, the social care system, and the agricultural sector going; and that employment across the UK has never been higher.
And of course the jobs argument works both ways: millions of Brits work in the EU, and want to keep on doing so.
And even if we do finally separate from the EU, we will still have to be tied to them in so many ways: if we want to export, work or travel there, for instance. How the Brexit headbangers think we can possibly thrive in the real world I have no idea.
Come on, Jonathan, tell us what you really think!
Replace Parliament with Congress, and you get the USA in a nutshell. We are behind the UK going down this path, since we are never #1 anymore, but we will be there soon enough.