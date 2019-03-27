Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ creationism

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “loins,” came with this email message including some Bible verses. Apparently Scripture is the armor against scientific truth.
We’re not sure who wrote the Epistle to the Ephesians, so it is perhaps unfair to blame St Paul for the overextended metaphor in 6.10-18:
—
10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
Well I thought it was funny.
butterfly heaven, how do we get out of here..
Nobody could put a poor metaphor through more tsuris than ol’ Paul/Saul of Tarsus (or whoever ghostwrote his missive to the Ephesians). 🙂
I thought Jesus and Mo were just joking, in using “loins” because it’s archaic language that is maybe in the Bible, ” – but no, not only is it in the Bible, the Bible makes it a critical component of the … whatever the Bible … does.
Google says, to gird up your loins means “tighten your pants”, i.e. Get ready for action.
Loins (or: lumbus) are the sides between the lower ribs and pelvis, and the lower part of the back. It is often used when describing the anatomy of humans and quadrupeds (such as horses, pigs or cattle).
I don’t know about your side of the Moat, but “loin of {pork, sheep, cow}” is a fairly common cut of meat on this side.
On this side of the pond we shop for loin with our loins girded.
For one reason or other, ‘loins’ has a vaguely sexual connotation with me.
Sexual, yes. I think it’s the way loin are displayed in the meat counter. Placed provocatively between the filet minion and the ribs and shank.
Maybe you should lay off the bodice-ripping Harlequin novels. 🙂
and then there is Yeats’ Leda and the Swan:
…A shudder in the loins engenders there
The broken wall, the burning roof and tower
And Agamemnon dead…
I have a Breastplate of Righteousness on order with Amazon. It cost a pretty penny. I sure hope it fits.
That was the best J & M ever!