Jeff Tayler reviews a new documentary on Islam

JAC note: You’ll remember the writer and author Jeff Tayler, a contributing editor at The Atlantic whose atheist-oriented pieces used to grace the pages of Salon before they decided that atheism wasn’t woke. Jeff has also written many books, and I’m reading a brand new one cowritten with Nina Khrushcheva (Nikita’s great grand-daughter): In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones. I quite like it; it’s a great travelogue and a portrait of a people and their politics.

Jeff sent me a contribution in which he reviews a new documentary about Islam (released December of last year), featuring commentary by Sam Harris and Maajid Nawaz, whose dialogue in a book gave rise to this eponymous movie. Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Douglas Murray appear as well, and I’ll leave it to Jeff to say the rest below.

I’ve put a trailer for the movie at the bottom.

Islam and the Future of Tolerance An Honest, Brave Film that Should Have Been Made Years Ago

By Jeffrey Tayler

In the modern-day West, no issue generates obfuscation, doublespeak, and rank intellectual cowardice the way Islam does. No other religion spurs supposed progressives to beclown themselves by indulging in fits of specious apologetics in defense of misogynistic customs. And no other faith evokes such trepidation—fear, even—among those who dare speak honestly about some of its more troubling doctrines. With good reason, of course, as apostates from the faith (and even some Muslim reformers) know all too well, whether they dwell in Muslim-majority countries or in the United States.

Yet a paradox reigns: the number of Americans who affiliate with no religion whatsoever is rising rapidly and much of Europe is essentially nonbelieving, but Islam has become a topic of urgency on both continents. Muslim immigration—decades old in France, say, but more recent elsewhere—and the recurrent phenomenon of Islamist terrorism are responsible. Just before I wrote these words, in fact, a jihadist attacked a Christmas market in Strasbourg. Violence of this sort serves to underscore the point: now more than ever, the need for truth-telling and unhindered dialogue about Islam presses upon us.

Arising to meet that need is Islam and the Future of Tolerance, a full-length documentary that takes its name from a 2015 book by the neuroscientist New Atheist Sam Harris, and Maajid Nawaz, a British Muslim who has trod the path from Islamism to a moderate version of the faith and who founded Quilliam, a London-based organization the business of which is countering Islamist extremism. Both Harris and Nawaz feature prominently in the film and their analysis and personal stories make up much of it. For those who believe Islam is not a topic that interests them, the Iraqi-born secularist Faisal Saeed Al Mutar (the founder of Ideas Beyond Borders, which, in the U.S., aims to “prevent extremism before it takes root”) offers, toward the movie’s end, a sobering admonition: “If you’re not interested in the Middle East, the Middle East is interested in you. If you’re not interested in Islamists, the Islamist is interested in you.” Make no mistake about it: he is talking about Islamists in the West. The film opens and closes in the West, with scant footage from the Middle East.

Islam remains a potentially deadly issue, as a clip shown early on from a debate about whether it is a “religion of peace” makes clear. Nawaz (still defending Islam unreservedly at the time) argues that it is, whereas the famed ex-Muslim public intellectual Ayaan Hirsi Ali and the British author Douglas Murray present the opposing case. It quickly emerges that both Nawaz and Hirsi Ali are facing death threats from Islamists. Murray, in an interview shot later for the film, sums up the absurdity of the debate’s proposition: “How come if this side of the debate’s got death threats hanging over them, and [the other] side has death threats hanging over [it], why are we even discussing whether this is a religion of peace or not?” Audience polls conducted before and after the event demonstrated a resounding shift of opinion in favor of reality, with Hirsi Ali and Murray winning a crushing victory over Nawaz and his colleague.

Yet by no means does Islam and the Future of Tolerance lead its viewers to one-dimensional views of the issue; nor does it preach to the converted. Using graphics showing circles of gradually increasing sizes, Harris points out the proportional differences between the (relatively few) extremists (say, those of ISIS and Al Shabaab), devout Muslims who reject the use of violence, and Muslims who are only nominally, or culturally, Muslim. Of greatest concern, of course, are Islamists committed to establishing an Islamic society and jihadists willing to kill to bring it about. What counts, we understand, is that all, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, respect the pluralistic values that undergird a civil society. Whence the title of both the book and the movie.

Nevertheless, the problem, as Harris points out, is that the ISIS version of Islam is all too plausible, if you just read the Quran and the Hadith and take them at face value. Words, after all, are supposed to correspond to the realities they signify. Harris posits how unacceptable the inverse would be in other areas of life, asking us to imagine ordering lobster from a restaurant menu, yet being brought everything from poultry to a lobster-shaped chocolate desert instead. What Harris calls a “heroic task of bowdlerization” is necessary to prove that Islam is a “religion of peace,” whereas such is certainly not the case with, say, Jainism. The filmmakers also interview the Canadian oncologic pathologist Ali A. Rizvi, the Pakistan-born author of The Atheist Muslim. Rizvi asks whether “extremists are corrupting Islam” or “moderates are sanitizing it.” The answer is obvious to those who engage in an honest reading of the texts and confront their calls to jihad and martyrdom in its cause.

The issues Islam and the Future of Tolerance deals with bear on us all. The remedy surely lies not in vilifying Muslims as people or in labeling those who voice legitimate concerns about Islam “Islamophobes,” but in fact-based free speech about the faith so that we can better confront the problems Islam poses for the modern world, and, most vitally, support those working to reform the faith in the interests of nonviolence.

The film succeeds in rescuing forthright discussion of Islam from the clutches of the right and placing it in progressive hands. Progressives should not shy away from the topic.

Had we taken it up earlier, Christmas shoppers in Europe might have been spared yet another tragedy.

Jeffrey Tayler is a contributing editor at The Atlantic. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyTayler1.

JAC: Jeff wrote this shortly after the Strasbourg Christmas Market attack on December 11, 2018, when an Islamist terrorist killed five people and wounded 18. He (the terrorist, not Jeff!) was later hunted down and killed in a shootout with police.

The trailer is below . You can download the movie from iTunes for $5 here. There are only four critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes but all are positive.