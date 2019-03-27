Amsterdam: More food and fun

Some holiday snaps:

The houses along the canals are lovely, and I bet they cost a pile:

Most of the canals have no railings, and I wonder how many people fall, bicycle, or drive into the canals each year. It would be hard to get out as there are no ladders and the vertical distance from the water to the edge of the sidewalk is too high to reach. At this time of year you could get hypothermia if you fell in.

These are the smallest cars I’ve ever seen, even smaller than the ancient German three wheelers. I have no idea what they are. They hold two people and park anywhere, including on the sidewalk.

A store with masks of world leaders. I have to say that the mask of Obama would not be sold in the U.S. Trump’s hair is dead wrong, and is that Kim Jong-un?

The same store sold suits covered with frites and other Dutch foods. When would you wear this?

Marijuana is of course all over Amsterdam, though technically it’s illegal to sell it. Yet there are about 173 “coffee shops” in the city where you can buy coffee, munchies, and all kinds of weed, either loose or pre-rolled into joints (I’ll show photographs of those later). Curiously, you can’t smoke tobacco in those shops, even mixed with weed. I constantly catch the smell of the burning herb while walking around town, and am guessing that “dope tourism” is a huge source of income here.

Here’s a store that sells seeds (they can be up to 110 euros for TEN SEEDS), as well as mushrooms and smoking apparatus:

A female marijuana plant (only females flower, and there’s a flower forming on the top): it’s an example and not for sale:

Dried mushrooms for sale. Note that the various attributes are highlighted, including whether you get visions, their intensity, and so on.

A visit to the Poezenboot (“Cat Boat”), the world’s only floating cat adoption center (as far as I know). Here it is, floating in the canal. In the summer they let the moggies onto the screened-in porch (see the photo at the link):

The cat boat is open most days from 1-3 pm, and there is a line of ailurophiles. We waited only about ten minutes.

If you can read Dutch, please translate this sign:

Also these:

This Persian, who resembles my friend Pi, is the greeter who receives pats as people enter. She lives on the catboat (about ten cats are permanent residents on the boat; they are the ones that cannot be adopted). This one was adopted but peed all over the place and was returned to the Cat Boat. Curiously, on the boat she uses the litter box.

The Persian:

Inside the cat boat. The cats up for adoption are in the cages, the residents roam free and have lots of toys and cat trees.

Two more residents:

I stopped in a real cheese store—not one for tourists—on the way to dinner. I limited myself to sampling old Gouda—so old it was crunchy. It was excellent: old Gouda is one of the world’s best cheeses:

We had a fancy 23-course rijsttafel at a renowned local Indonesian restaurant: the Tempo Doeloe. Rijsstafel (“rice table”) is a cultural appropriation of Indonesian food by the Dutch colonists; the dish is not part of true Indonesian cooking. But it’s famous, renowned in Amsterdam restaurants, and I had to try it.

There were three dishes of six items each plus five appetizers. These are the appetizers:

The three “courses” were in order of mild, medium, and spicy. This is the “mild” group.

The “medium spicy” group:

The “spicy” group.

There were also two kinds of rice: white and coconut rice with spices. Here’s a shot halfway through the meal. I have to say that we did the dish proud, finishing nearly every ramekin of food.

I have lots more photos, but no time to post them now. I finish with another cat seen through a window: a white-and-orange moggie beneath a lace curtain: