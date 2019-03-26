Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to Tuesday, hope it’s a good one wherever you are.

In history today:

Notable birthdays:

From Poland we have a moment of complete and utter hubris.

Hili: The background is only an addition to highlight the beauty of the photographed object.

A: What are you talking about?

Hili: About me.

In Polish:

Hili: Tło jest tylko dodatkiem dla podkreślenia piękna fotografowanego obiektu.

Ja: O czym mówisz?

Hili: O mnie.

From Twitter for your delectation (or detestation):

Some articles worth reading, the first about the media’s abysmal dive down the rabbit-hole, written just before any details from the Mueller investigation were published.

I hate tweeting "@mtaibbi makes some damned good points and you should read this" so much that I'm going to tweet it now, rather than wait until the morning. But I mean it. The man makes some great points, and you should read this.https://t.co/QTmSAEuAIQ — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) March 24, 2019

The second refers to this breaking news about Avenatti.

Contender for stupidest dog on the planet, Ra bless its cotton socks.

On Brexit – for those who don’t know DAG is a EU-skeptic and an English lawyer and writer. Even he thinks Remain is the saner option.

Parliament does not want the Deal. Parliament does not want No Deal. The only other ultimate outcome is therefore revocation. There is no other ultimate outcome for Brexit. UK politics is currently an exercise in mass delusion that revocation is somehow not all that is left. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) March 25, 2019

Big Brother is watching you.

People need to stop reacting to this stuff with awe and amazement. How much longer can tech intrusion be masked by apparent convenience and get away with it? https://t.co/4beOj7bNfv — Alexander Meleagrou-Hitchens (@amhitchens) March 25, 2019

More pleasant stuff:

Jellyfish Lake ~ Eil Malk, Palau 🇵🇼 . This beautiful marine lake is home to the rare Golden Jellyfish. pic.twitter.com/GciXZ5j5e7 — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) March 25, 2019

Less pleasant stuff:

Unusual footage of an airplane producing its contrail, from above!

Also a reminder of the amount of CO2 it emits. What you see is water vapor, and for every molecule of water, there’s roughly one molecule of (invisible) CO2 as well.

Imagine all our CO2 emissions were visible! https://t.co/ktZIHxrc2E — Kees van der Leun (@Sustainable2050) March 24, 2019

The newest Disney princess, and probably the best one ever.

Just realized Disney now owns The Rocky Horror Picture show.. Congratulations Frank N Furter .. You are now officially a Disney Princess !! #rockyhorrorpictureshow #Franknfurter #disneyprincess pic.twitter.com/dxKGWwIgzy — Forrest Satchell (@EnchantdForrest) March 23, 2019

No Comment (you’ll have to click through on this one)

How Twitter disintegrates a soul, in four screenshots: pic.twitter.com/pveRM4f5Zm — Lee May 🚮 (@new_waster) March 23, 2019

And just to redeem your faith in dogs after seeing the eejit above. Well, one of them, anyway. #NotAllDogs