Tuesday: Hili dialogue

- 590 – Emperor Maurice proclaims his son Theodosius as co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire because what’s the point of nepotism otherwise.
- 1636 – Utrecht University is founded in the Netherlands.
- 1812 – A political cartoon in the Boston Gazette coins the term “gerrymander” to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win reelection.
- 1830 – The Book of Mormon is published in Palmyra, New York.
- 1931 – Swissair is founded as the national airline of Switzerland.
- 1931 – Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is founded in Vietnam.
- 1975 – The Biological Weapons Convention comes into force.
Notable birthdays:
- 1873 – Dorothea Bleek, South African-German anthropologist and philologist (d. 1948)
- 1875 – Syngman Rhee, South Korean journalist and politician, 1st President of South Korea (d. 1965)
- 1881 – Guccio Gucci, Italian fashion designer, founded Gucci (d. 1953)
- 1905 – Viktor Frankl, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (d. 1997)
- 1930 – Sandra Day O’Connor, American lawyer and jurist
- 1931 – Leonard Nimoy, American actor (d. 2015)
- 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, American lawyer and politician, 60th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
From Poland we have a moment of complete and utter hubris.
Hili: The background is only an addition to highlight the beauty of the photographed object.
A: What are you talking about?
Hili: About me.
In Polish:
Hili: Tło jest tylko dodatkiem dla podkreślenia piękna fotografowanego obiektu.
Ja: O czym mówisz?
Hili: O mnie.
Some articles worth reading, the first about the media’s abysmal dive down the rabbit-hole, written just before any details from the Mueller investigation were published.
The second refers to this breaking news about Avenatti.
Contender for stupidest dog on the planet, Ra bless its cotton socks.
On Brexit – for those who don’t know DAG is a EU-skeptic and an English lawyer and writer. Even he thinks Remain is the saner option.
Big Brother is watching you.
The newest Disney princess, and probably the best one ever.
No Comment (you'll have to click through on this one)
And just to redeem your faith in dogs after seeing the eejit above. Well, one of them, anyway. #NotAllDogs
two articles I would have sent to PCC[E] if he were not on hols…
Bat wing evolution https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsbl.2018.0857?platform=hootsuite&
And-
Sexual selection, body mass and molecular evolution interact to predict diversification in birds
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rspb.2019.0172?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%3Dpubmed#.XJjLscmfxLo.twitter
Both open access…
That poor shadow doggy needs to read “The Allegory of the Cave”. Only so that he could explain to me what the hell Socrates and Glaucon were on about.
That contrail video – it’s incorrect to state that the visible vapour correlates with CO2. Most of the vapour is visibly coming off the wings, due to aerodynamic w1pressure reduction in a saturated atmospheric layer causing the formation of water droplets; it is not coming off the engines.
There are some nice shots of wing-produced ‘clouds’ here:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1c-O0qWQBQ
(I do agree that CO2 emitted by aircraft is a major concern)
cr
Sounds like he was trying a little too hard to be “CO2 woke”.
I was going to make the same comment (more or less) but the engine exhaust does seem to strongly dominate the contrail in the vid.
That said, when there is conditions for strong contrails, the lower pressure over the wing upper surface will induce clouds as well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contrail
The same tweet (or a re-tweet thereof) prompted requests for a (compulsory) fuel additive that made exhaust plumes persistently visible. I don’t think the requester realised what a tall ask that is, particularly on the non-toxic front. After all, that is what we used to do with tetra-ethyl lead – though that wasn’t easily visible and wasn’t added to diesel.
you could try to produce plumes of nice, unreactive silica – and face the law suits for white-lung (silicosis).
I agree it is a concern, but I don’t think it is a major one at this time. Apparently, it contributes 4.9% to human climate change globally, so even if you stopped all air travel tomorrow, it’s not going to be enough.
The concerns arise because air travel is still growing and we don’t have any realistic alternative to using fossil fuels in aircraft. I’m not saying we should ignore the problem, but I think there are other larger sources of carbon dioxide to go after that are less intractable to fix first.
I think the outrage is that 4.9% of the world’s CO2 output is produced by ferrying around a much smaller percentage of world population. Agree with everything else you said.
Agreed, but outrage is a poor way of developing policy.
Gerrymandering gets a lot of play today simply because it is easy to see and remember as another tool of corrupt politicians to protect their interest. However, if you want to learn many others just ask Donald Trump and get updated.
The corruption is sometimes due to leaving out instructions in the constitution and sometimes it is built in. Remember that big state, small state fight and the vote that allowed it by one vote (5-4-1)and we had two Senators per state. That has resulted in 586,000 in Wyoming with equal representation to 39 million in California. Or think about apportionment that was not corrected for about 180 years. The court finally stepped in around 1962 and made it a judicial issue to fix this problem in unequal representation. Why did this go on so long? Because it could and the states, with their powerful equality with the federal simply ignored the laws and made sure their interests were protected.
Not to mention that capitalists (investors and businesses) have much more cash to propagandize for their candidates and lobby for their projects than do socialists, and anyone else for that matter.
Yes. I was referring to the inequalities of our republic and so-called democracy before the addition of money is added to the problem and taken into consideration. That only makes a bad situation much worse and actually prevents fixing many of the inherit inequalities.
Although I’m convinced gerrymandering is a YUGE problem in the US, it is not the only one. Counting fraud, voter disenfranchisements and Russian troll farms changed the results of the last elections.
Note, if I may expand a bit.
Now that the Mueller report is in, and does not implicate Mr Trump directly in criminal conspiracy with the Russians (To my surprise, and yes, I still think he’s in Putin’d pocket, but that is basically a different question. It only reinforces the idea that his candidacy was more or less forced on him by his Russian handlers).
Ms Pelosi was right, just imagine the Dems had started impeachment and the Mueller report had come out early 2020? Imagine the backlash! The Senate will never convict him unless overwhelming evidence of conspiracy. Which is not there.
There is still time now for the Dems, concentrate on the things they are good at, health care, environment etc etc. policies in other words. That is what wins them elections.
Scandals, poop-slinging and dirty tricks won’t do it, the Reps will beat them there anytime.
Funny how you say the Mueller report is out. Particularly since no one has seen it.
I’m also pretty sick of people stating confidently that the Barr Summary is the same thing as the Mueller Report.
If you think other people have egg on their faces wouldn’t you want to be careful to not get any on your own? Apparently not, thinks the likes of Ken White.
To put it more succinctly it is complete wank bollocks! 🙂
Anyway here below is the original video by YouTuber LouB747, July 2017, of the featured Boeing 787 Dreamliner 1,000 feet below. It was recorded from a 747 at 33,000 feet on a flight from Tokyo to Alaska.
The contrails are billowing from the engines of the Dreamliner & they’re obviously combustion contrails [see 0:32 onwards in the video to confirm the contrails commence at the rear of the two engines] – the ambient air is supersaturated, or very nearly so, which will not in itself result in water/ice crystals [that we see as contrails], each droplet/crystal in the contrail requires a nucleation site which can be dust in the air or soot from the two engines. Most of the water/ice isn’t from the engines [some is], but is forming straight from the air around emitted engine soot particles.
The folding in of the contrail wake is an interesting feature – the way I fold my shirts 🙂
So I guess when a jetliner passes through dry air and leaves no contrail we should conclude it leaves no CO2.
Well put! Much better answer than mine.
The in-folding effect is nice flow-vis. of the tip-vortex on the wings.
The tip vortex is driven by the different pressure above and below the wing. it is responsible for nearly all (if not all) of the drag due to lift: Dragging that big vortex through the air.
Think of it this way: Higher pressure below the wing (lift is driven by the air pressure being greater below the wing than above it) and is “trying” to get over the wing to equalize the pressures. Therefore, the vortex folds up and inward over the upper wing surface (or it “tries” to, the wing moves forward too fast for that).
Winglets that are seen on many airliners now are placed to take advantage of this vortex (angled at the right angel of attack relative to the vortex flow) such that they receive a small forward force from that flow over them.
I have to admit, I was skeptical of this; but it’s quite true and can make a difference in fuel economy even into the high single digits on percentage. (That’s a HUGE cost difference in this business.)
Zounds! First we have to contend with TSA groping. Then flight control software that often works. Now attacking angels? What next? At least we have countermeasures.
That particular Doggo post is gone, but the thread r/AnimalsBeingDerps lives on HERE
DERP sounds a bit mean, but let us say that puggy is clearly not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
I can’t imagine a corvid or parrot doing that.
Matt Taibbi was mentioned above. I heard Taibbi interviewed on the radio last night about his Rolling Stone article, which I haven’t yet read, but what he said on the radio was trenchant and on the mark, even if it saddens me to agree with him. However, in today’s climate, is it even possible for the press to be more judicious; like it or not, this is the Society of the Spectacle, and everything is Spectacular(ly) good or bad.
The link to Taibbi’s Rolling Stone article: “As the Mueller Probe Ends, New Russiagate Myths Begin:Donald Trump couldn’t have asked for a juicier 2020 campaign issue” https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/taibbi-russia-investigation-conclusions-813171/
That Taibbi article is, I hate to say, hysterical bullshit.
I understand these last few days have been manna from heaven for everyone who has a hard-on for hating the ‘MSM’, and who considers them degenerate scum whose only purpose is to divide us, but I ask myself how exactly the press was meant to react to Trump’s behaviour over the last two and a half years; the relentless changing of stories, the lie after lie after lie, the private conversations with Putin, the osculation of Putin and Russia, the siding with Russia over the American intelligence forces every single time the issue came up, the apologetics on Russia’s behalf whenever it decided to murder some luckless dissident;
all of which was on top of the entirely credible dossier put forward by a highly-respected intelligence operative at a time when Russia was openly meddling in the American election, trying to get Trump elected.
And _then_ ladle on the most blatant obstruction of justice I’ve ever seen by a politician in my entire life, a big chunk of which was done on camera or in the form of Tweets…
In my opinion the way the mainstream press behaved towards Trump was generally pretty damn fair, and the idea that this is ‘worse than non-existent WMDs’ is the kind of giddily extreme reaction that I’ve been hearing a lot of over the last couple of days from exultant Trump supporters who seem to think that this very specific report somehow wipes the slate clean and makes all previous suspicions about Trump’s character and dodginess verboten.
Balls to that – they don’t get to whitewash this lunatic president through the force of their fake outrage.
Thank you!
And we currently have little to go on except Barr’s obviously biased summary of whatever Mueller said, yet many news organizations have worded reports as though Trump is cleared by the Mueller report. The press if anything seems to be going out of their way to protect Trump. We’ve seen a lot from Trump in general, but the obvious spin from Barr now is treated as more important? Even though Barr played the same covering role in Iran-Contra?
Very good thoughts. The short memory of the far right allows them to ignore last week or even yesterday and certainly the 19 page audition letter William Barr brought to advance his case for attorney general should be very apparent by now. He had no more business being attorney general than the idiot Wittaker he replaced. So Trump again succeeds in taking it to the democrats and the country for now. So the question is, what now, if they do not release the Mueller report in full? Number one, they must bring Mueller to congress for a lot of questions and then Barr to determine in the open just what kind of crook he is.
Barr is exactly what he appeared to be so why all the surprise within the media, I have no idea.
I haven’t yet read and reflected on the article, so I can’t comment on your evaluation, but I am quite willing to give you the benefit of the doubt, though will reserve judgment until I’ve read it, then refer back to your comment here. I do, though, and have for quite some time,thought that in general re the Muller investigation, the media misread a lot of signs, was hubristically overconfident(like Hili in today’s photo) and cocksure of the outcome, which was not at all what most expected.
We don’t know the outcome, except that the Republicans are spinning like crazy. We need to see the whole report and to evaluate in carefully. I predict that release will be obstructed at every turn by the rightist authoritarians in the Trump admin.
My first question is, if the Mueller report exonerates Trump so thoroughly then why hasn’t Barr released it to everyone, let alone anyone else? My guess is that the report confirms that Trump is a nasty piece of work but that regarding collusion with Russia specifically there was not enough evidence to warrant an indictment.
I’ve always been skeptical that evidence of collusion would ever reach a level high enough to warrant an indictment. However, I’ve never doubted that the Mueller investigation, with its mandate to pursue any possible wrong doing that might be found while in pursuit of its primary goals, and the other investigations related to it, would produce plenty of quality evidence of assorted scumbaggery and criminal activity. I’ve seen nothing yet to dissuade me of any of that. Certainly not Barr’s letter. Quite the contrary.
I certainly wouldn’t trust Barr’s letter or anything he has to say about the Mueller report. I can understand the Republican Party and its supporters spinning Barr’s letter with everything they’ve got, but I don’t understand why the press in general seems to be so accepting of it. I think the press is falling down on the job again. Every article I’ve read has been talking about how Trump has been vindicated. For one, that’s assuming Barr’s letter is accurate, sufficient and thorough. For two, that’s swallowing the “NO COLLUSION” propaganda tactic hook line and sinker. Collusion was not the only reason for the Mueller investigation, not by far, and it is far from the only crime Trump is being investigated for. Even if the Mueller Report does in fact indisputably clear Trump of collusion, as opposed for example to merely not having enough evidence to meet the standards necessary to indict, Trump is vindicated only on that one possible charge, out of many.
At the moment I don’t see how Trump gets out of this situation without some serious repercussions. Even if the Mueller report doesn’t result in any indictments the state of New York, and perhaps Virginia, are going to leave a mark on Trump. Leaving the White House is likely to be very unpleasant for Donnie.
“…the entirely credible dossier put forward by a highly-respected intelligence operative…”
Did you read the entire Taibbi article? Because, if you did, I have no idea how you could possibly say this dossier was “entirely credible,” or anything close to it.
I agree. IMHO, the Dems are not being very smart in how they counter Trump’s attacks now that he has been cleared. Clearly there was plenty of evidence to justify the investigation. The Trumper’s argument that this means the Dems made it all up is just ridiculous. However, the Dems do not have a simple reply to this trope. They need to get together with a good writer and come up with a one-liner they can all use and expand on. It needs to be an analogy with something that will resonate with plain folks. Something like, “Not having enough evidence to go to trial does not mean the suspect hasn’t committed a crime.”
Clearly the investigation was justified. It has led to the indictment of many Russians and some of Trump’s closest advisors, but that isn’t the problem.
The problem is that the media and a lot of anti-Trump people overhyped it and by doing so, they handed a huge victory to Trump on a plate.
Trump has not been cleared of the obstruction of justice charge. We need to see the full Mueller report to make a determination on this.
Thank you. I was not ready to throw in the towel just yet. It is remarkable how people can be lead around by the nose, even so called democrats out here in the net.
No one has seen one sentence of Mueller’s report, only the 4 page public relations spin by one corrupt attorney general.
True but going after Trump for obstruction will not be politically smart. Although one can obstruct the investigation of a crime for which one is not charged, most people will give him a pass, calling it just Trump aggressively defending himself from a false charge. We will hear over and over again how he punches back and how we may not like his style but … It all makes me sick.
While Trump is now calling his enemies traitors and un-American, the GOP is calling for apologies. I hope no one gives him any. The MSM seems to be playing into this narrative willingly in order to be seen as fair. It’s as if they want to atone for going along with the Dems on accusing Trump. They say to Dems, “Some in the GOP are calling for an apology. Do you want to apologize?” This seems to signal to the audience that they should apologize. I hope they don’t as they can’t deliver Trump’s “witch hunt” theme on a silver platter.
The report has found no evidence of collusion by Trump with the Russians. So what were all the newspaper reports based on?
I was always quite sure that the report wouldn’t find anything on Trump himself. Everybody kept banging on about how he colluded with Russia, but the evidence was never actually produced. It was always a bit of wishful thinking. Trump isn not fit to be president but, in my opinion, he really knows how to avoid being implicated in illegal activities. That’s the only explanation for why he has never done any prison time.
I’m sorry, but all this episode has done is give Trump and his supporters a massive boost.
Trump has just done what any good crime boss knows instinctively, avoids leaving a trail. That said, we might now see some people come out of the woodwork and make claims against Trump. Some who were eyewitness to some of their crimes but didn’t want to get involved. They assumed that Mueller would get others to flip on Trump. Since this didn’t happen to a degree that sufficiently incriminated Trump, they may come forward because they don’t want to see Trump slip off the hook.
The thing is, and I have to trust Mr Mueller on that, that Mr Trump apparently did not actively, criminally conspire with the Russians.
However, it has been well established the Russians conspired and interfered to get him elected. The probability of Mr Trump being a Russian agent has not really changed. He is, with a probability verging on certainty, in Mr Putin’s pocket. But my or your opinion is not of import there.
That being said, I think the Dems should not continue there, but change tactics. Forget about impeachment and concentrate on policies (health care, environment, economy, etc), an area where they are much better than the Trumpists. It might even give them a win in 2020.
“The thing is, and I have to trust Mr Mueller on that, that Mr Trump apparently did not actively, criminally conspire with the Russians.”
All we can really conclude is that Mueller failed to find sufficient evidence. He knows that he can’t go farther than that in his report as it is unethical to come straight out and tell us that Trump committed the crime but he just isn’t able to prove it. However, if we had the full report, we may find that he says as much if we read between the lines.
“The probability of Mr Trump being a Russian agent has not really changed. He is, with a probability verging on certainty, in Mr Putin’s pocket.”
Good grief. The massive, two year, 25 million dollar investigation into the matter saying otherwise doesn’t give you pause?
Saul, Seems like you drank the Kool-aid but like the taste too much to give it up, as do many here. The anti-Trump narratives mentioned here are mostly the result of the media malfeasance Taibbi is talking about. Ginned-up nonsense to make people think things are worse than they actually are.
Man, the cognitive dissonance I’m reading here in the comments is really amazing; people are going to be analyzing this TDS phenomenon for decades to come.
You would probably clear up your mental health issues if you went to a Trump site so you won’t get upset.
It’s not my mental health issues I’m talking about. Who’s upset? I’m ecstatic! My worldview is being confirmed, just as it largely has been for the last three years.
We all have tenuous, subjective grasps on reality. But one way you can get a clue you’re dealing in the realms of objectivity and fact is when your predictions bear out. Glad to report I’ve been with the fact based community with this one. And so have the conservative news outlets liberals love to denigrate.
Let’s see where we now stand in regard to Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
1. The pubic and even Congress has only seen a four page summary of the Mueller Report, issued by Attorney General William Barr. Prior to being nominated for his position, Barr had written a long memo to Trump claiming that is virtually impossible for the president to engage in collusion (conspiracy) or to obstruct justice. Barr has a very expansive, and in my opinion very dangerous, conception of the powers of the president. Thus, Barr’s summary of the Mueller Report cannot be taken on face value, although Mueller very likely did say that Trump did not collude. Even Barr stated that Mueller did NOT exonerate Trump on the charge of obstruction of justice. All this means that we cannot definitely say what Mueller reported. We will not know until the full report is made public, including the supporting documentation. Mueller may need to testify before Congress.
2. Although Trump may not have colluded with Russia, he did not nothing to denounce the interference, which was already known during the 2016 campaign. He was quite willing to accept Russian interference. Also, he may have actively obstructed in the investigation of the interference. It will be the role of Congress to investigate this, even if the totally biased Barr claims that Trump did not.
3. Regardless of what Congress ultimately determines, the Barr memo is a great propaganda victory for Trump. The public will remember the memo, not what is later repudiated, if that should be the case.
4. The chance of Trump being impeached by the House is very low. The chance of Trump being convicted by the Senate should there be an impeachment is zero. Only the election of 2020 will remove Trump from office. The Barr memo makes this more difficult.
5. The Mueller investigation dealt only with the Russian interference in the election of 2016 and the relationship of the Trump campaign to it. It did not deal with Trump’s non-Russian crimes, including campaign finance violations (the Stormy Daniels affair). The U.S. Attorney’s office of the Southern District of New York as well as New York State authorities are investigating these. Trump is in quite possible danger of indictment from these groups, even though it may take place after he leaves office.
6. Not actively conspiring does not mean Mr Trump is not a Russian agent. It reinforces the hypothesis that he was more or less reluctantly forced into his candidacy by his Russian debtors.
I can fully agree with you.
I think the most tactically smart thing to do for the Dems is to concentrate on policies. That is where they win elections, not with scandals and poop-slinging. [Yes, there is a lot of poop to be slung, but if your opponent is better at it you should wisely desist.]
Let’s step back a minute and think about the fact that we are having to discuss whether the president of the United States is, or is not, a Russian agent. When we lay out the long list of corrupt events Trump et al. has participated in, we sometimes lose sight of the tragedy of our basic predicament.
I have to wonder as some others have if Mueller decided to investigate but not present findings one way or the other – he was expecting and maybe even said, this should be decided by congress. We do not know because we have seen nothing. However, we can look at history. The Watergate investigators also did not come to a conclusion on obstruction with Nixon. They sent the report to the congress and let them figure it out. So we have a history of this being done – Watergate. I guess history is not important today. Who looks at history.
Exactly! This might all be explained in the Mueller report but suppressed in the Barr letter. What Barr said is consistent with Mueller just punting the obstruction decision to Congress. Got to see the full report!
Although the investigation of Trump must continue, the Democrats would not be wise to hang their future electoral prospects on this issue. Rather, they need to focus on the bread-and-butter issues that affect people’s everyday lives. For example, Trump’s Justice Department is now in court arguing that the entire Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is unconstitutional. If the courts uphold this, millions of people will lose their health insurance. The Democrats need to hammer on how heartless this administration is. Who knows? Maybe a few Trump zealots will change their minds. For those who may lose their insurance and still support him, I say, don’t expect me to contribute to your next major medical expense.
And I heard today that the democrats in the house are already putting forth a plan, a bill to fix problems and support the current health care act. I think they have the ability to walk and do gum at the same time. The republicans will continue to be their own worst enemy with this health care business.
The house voted 420 to 0 to release the Mueller report. The Senate does not get to vote because Trump’s hump the great Senator from Kentucky will not allow. Gee….wonder why.
By the way, Sen. Harris, one running for president put out a plan today to raise teacher pay by over $13,000 a year and get them up to a respectable standard. Pay for it with Taxes to the rich in inheritance taxes. In other words get something done besides saying this is a state issue. The states lost this issue years ago.
At the same times, the Dems can’t suddenly shut up about the Russia investigation as that would support Trump’s claim that they made the whole thing up. They have to push back hard against Trump and GOP’s claim that the Mueller investigation was an illegitimate conspiracy.
Exactly, see my response to 9 above.
Glad this Trump/Russia nonsense has been put to bed; a shame that it’s been as damaging as it has to our country (thanks Democrats and media). Now it’s time to take a good look at the real scandal of our time; the deep state attempted coup of a duly elected President.
You are a pathetic troll. You need to get off of here a go back to the rock you live under.
I don’t sense any kind of rational argument from you and I think you’re in violation of Da Roolz.
I was not arguing with you brown rust. Only giving advice. You follow people around on this site and spit out your opinions. You impress no one and would do much better going away. Again…not an argument…advice. Were I standing in front of you, I would give the same advice.
I follow no one here and I “spit out” opinions the same as you do. Mine are often backed up with supportive links, if appropriate.
Sorry you’re feeling so triggered, but you might try engaging rather than telling someone to go away. It wouldn’t occur to me to tell you to ‘go away’. Seriously, I don’t understand that mentality. I would either engage you or ignore you.
Your first response is very revealing though. Sounds like the type of bigoted intolerance you would probably claim to abhor; in different circumstance, when convenient to you.