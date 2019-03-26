A mystery: Why were all charges against Jussie Smollet dropped?

I just learned this from CNN (click on screenshot):

As you probably know, Smollett was charged with 16 felony counts for faking a racist and homophobic attack on himself, and according to the Chicago Police, they had him dead to rights, including the cooperation of the fake “attackers” and a copy of the check Smollett paid them to stage the attack.

So why this sudden reversal of fortune? The only thing reported is this:

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately explain why the felony disorderly charges were dropped, except to say it came after reviewing the case’s facts, and in view of his agreement to forfeit his $10,000 bond. “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. If Smollett was innocent, why did he forfeit his bond? And if they intended to go easy on him, the prosecution could have recommended a light plea deal or a light sentence. I’m truly mystified. Wiping out a potential criminal record, which is what happens when charges are dropped, doesn’t seem to me like a “just disposition and inappropriate resolution to this case.” At the very least, he should have been tried and, if convincted, a sentence imposed as a deterrent. Getting criminal record may have been enough, ensuring that Smollett would suffer some consequences for what he did. Now, by all rights, he can go back to work without disapprobation. If you’re a lawyer or a savant, explain this to me.