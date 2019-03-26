A mystery: Why were all charges against Jussie Smollet dropped?

I just learned this from CNN (click on screenshot):
As you probably know, Smollett was charged with 16 felony counts for faking a racist and homophobic attack on himself, and according to the Chicago Police, they had him dead to rights, including the cooperation of the fake “attackers” and a copy of the check Smollett paid them to stage the attack.
So why this sudden reversal of fortune? The only thing reported is this:
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately explain why the felony disorderly charges were dropped, except to say it came after reviewing the case’s facts, and in view of his agreement to forfeit his $10,000 bond.
“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
If Smollett was innocent, why did he forfeit his bond? And if they intended to go easy on him, the prosecution could have recommended a light plea deal or a light sentence. I’m truly mystified. Wiping out a potential criminal record, which is what happens when charges are dropped, doesn’t seem to me like a “just disposition and inappropriate resolution to this case.” At the very least, he should have been tried and, if convincted, a sentence imposed as a deterrent. Getting criminal record may have been enough, ensuring that Smollett would suffer some consequences for what he did. Now, by all rights, he can go back to work without disapprobation.
If you’re a lawyer or a savant, explain this to me.
Jerry – it needs no explanation: you know as well as I do it’s because he’s ***** and ***.
Neither makes sense. There is no tendency to lighten sentences on black Americans, and there is no track record for doing so for gay people.
I could suggest it was because he was ****, though.
What’s ****? Crazy?
Yet, I would not be surprised if he was framed because he is ***** and ***.
Framed? Do you actually believe a single word of Smollett’s complete *********?
It may be as simple as that the State’s Attorney’s Office decided it wasn’t worth the expense (and possibly the publicity, which would add to the expense) of a trial. The forfeiture of bond points in that direction.
I’m not saying whether that’s good or bad. Just that it’s plausible.
I can see how keeping the $10K bond would be a kind punishment, and it would avoid a costly trial that uses resources best used elsewhere.
But what does not make sense is that the charges were dropped. That should only mean there was no crime. If there was no crime, then the bond should be returned to Smollett.
They sometimes drop charges if they don’t think they can win the case at trial. The fact that they filed 16 felonies suggests to me that it was not a clear cut case.
Not a lawyer or a savant, but having a trial for a poorly-done fraud doesn’t accomplish much. Publicity is what he was after, and there is no sense of giving him more of it.
I have no information on this one. But will be listening for it. The news is so covered up with the political nothing else gets in.
On the surface it makes no sense. This would seem to be a very poor way to support the police or the justice system if we still have one.
Perhaps the charges were dropped because Smollett was telling the truth and the Chicago PD was the one at fault. As the Washington Post put it, ” As recently as 2017, federal investigators concluded police had routinely violated the constitutional rights of Chicago’s residents, particularly those of color.”
Then why did Smollet forfeit his $10K bond to the city? Wouldn’t he be suing them for false arrest?
“darwinwins” wins the logic prize on this one.
All the evidence points overwhelmingly to Smollett fabricating the incident.
First Trump, and now this. 🙂
The check turned out to be a legitimate check for personal training services. I suspect the two Nigerians that he allegedly paid to stage the attack turned out to be less than credible witnesses, so the case did not look like an easy win for the prosecutors. And Smollett has friends in high places.
“Smollett has friends in high places.”
What possible basis do you have for saying that? The city’s top police official issued an extraordinary public rebuke, saying Smollett “took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” obviously without the evidence to back it up. That doesn’t sound like friends in high places.
And the Nigerian brothers just happened to be freezing their asses off at the scene of the alleged attack, just happened to buy red caps, just happened to by a rope.
It is my guess that Smollett is guilty, but the CPD or someone at the prosecutor’s office made a procedural error [a break in chain of evidence, Miranda rights not read etc. etc.] which might mean the defence could request that certain critical evidence be suppressed at trial. Or one or more of the cops are under investigation for corruption in unrelated matters & thus a verdict might not ultimately be safe.
I imagine the celeb lawyer dug out something like the above & all sides agreed to call it quits on a case that could go either way at great expense & some potential embarrassment for the Chicago authorities. Smollett forfeiting the $10k bond is interesting – perhaps a way for Chicago to say to the public “we lost this one, but we know he’s a liar.”
I think I read [can’t find it!] that Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is unhappy about the deal, but I assume the decision went higher than him.
Yeah I thought the same – the evidence wasn’t there (whether because of a procedural error or witnesses not panning out) & that meant it wasn’t going to be easy to prosecute or worse, it really could be argued to be a false arrest.
Procedural errors would’ve hamstrung the indictments. They got 16 piece of cake.
Johnson is “furious” and was given no heads-up. Emmanuel called it a “whitewash of justice”.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-police-superintendent-eddie-johnson-furious-at-jussie-smollett-charges-being-dropped-report
It may be that there were mistakes made by the police and/or attorneys that would likely make the case unwinnable. I’m not accusing them of this but it wouldn’t be the first time that police and prosecutors bungle a high-profile case.
I just finished watching and this appears to be strictly something done by a judge. The mayor, Rahm Manuel and the police supt. Eddie Johnson said this was a total mystery to them. This was a good and justified case and they are disgusted with this. It was a Whitewash. This guy has been let off scott free and is running around saying he was innocent. They were extremely pissed.
It is almost as bad as Trump…..
The only additional thing I have is – the Prosecution did this on their own. And apparently left the police and mayor in the dark. There were 2 counts and then 14 more which would be a total of 16. All dropped and the guy walks. I think they said something about $10,000 fine which is nothing.
I don’t know what you mean by “the Prosecution did this on their own.” It’s always up to the DA’s office, not the police department, to bring charges or not.
When the police are a good part of the investigation as they were in this case, the prosecution or DA rarely goes into court and reverses everything, lets the guy go free with no knowledge of the police. I don’t know about your experience in this but I would think that is a pretty odd way to go. And the police superintendent said so as did the mayor. If you know better, lets have it.
I put up additional info but forgot to enter my email stuff.
This deal was completely done by the prosecution and the mayor and police knew nothing about this. Another reason why they are so pissed. So all counts were dropped and the guy goes free.
What about the federal charges? My understanding is that they were the bigger ones. The part about him sending death threats along with a suspicious substance to himself is something the feds tend to take a dim view of. The article makes no mention of them whatsoever.
The fact that there are separate federal and state charges for the same act is a complete violation of double jeopardy. I know the Supreme Court issued a (mis)ruling using the “separate sovereigns doctrine.” It is absurd that someone has to defend themselves twice for one crime.
I hope that the Supreme Court fixes this in the pending case Gamble v. United States
They would be reversing a 170 year old rule, that 30 justices have voted for. Based on the oral arguments in December, it seems unlikely to be overturned.
Umm, no. The federal charges relate to Smollett mailing himself a fake letter.
Police union calls for investigation into the case after what appear to be improper contacts from the state’s attorney, who later recused herself.
https://wgntv.com/2019/03/19/chicago-police-union-wants-federal-investigation-into-kim-foxxs-handling-of-jussie-smollett-case/
Was recused. May not have done it herself.
IANAL, nor a savant, but if I had to speculate it sounds like someone at CPD messed up big time and now they are all eager for it to go away.
Doesn’t sound at all like the Chief of Police wanted it to go away.
I would say the Office didn’t want to deal with any of the possible negative outfall of a trial. As for punishment, he’s “that Jussie Smollett,” now and forever more.