A guide to WokeSpeak: the notorious Amherst Common Language Guide

I’m going to write about the Perfidies of the University Woke today, so please do not fault me for neglecting the Mueller report, as I have nothing to say about it that you can’t read in the mainstream media.

On the other hand, American colleges and universities are slowly but surely become bastions of censorship and ideological policing, hemorrhaging their brain-dead Zombies of Wokeness into mainstream culture; and nobody reports on that save the rightwing media. (Believe me, I check on their reports). Places like the New York Times and the New York Review of Books don’t report on things like this case of language and brain policing, because, in truth, they want America to become like Amherst College.

What did Amherst College do? You can read about it on the right-wing college monitoring site The College Fix, but what they say is confirmed by Amherst itself. Amherst College is a four-year, all-undergraduate liberal arts school in Western Massachusetts, and has been Woke for a long time. It’s two notches less woke than The Evergreen State College, one notch less than Sarah Lawrence, and one notch more woke than Williams College; and I use “woke” as a term of disapprobation.

As the College Fix and Amherst College itself reports, the College’s Office of Diversity and inclusion issued a 40-page “Common Language Guide“, accessible by clicking on the screenshot below (the College Fix saved it; I haven’t found it anywhere else).

Here’s why the office did it (it turns out they did it on their own without consulting the University administration):

In other words, this was an attempt to standardize language, which of course is their way to creating and enforce a common ideology from which students should not deviate

Here are the topics, each of which contains a number of explanations/definitions:

And if you read the document (I recommend looking at it), you will see WokeSpeak par excellence. Here are just a few definitions from the Intersectionalist Handbook. The first is the most invidious, as it implies that there can be no racism except from the more privileged: one can only “punch up”:

They handily dispose of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream:

And don’t even think about genetically based differences between groups, as that’s tantamount to eugenics and genocide. By the way, I know of no “biological determinists’ who think all human behavior is innate. That’s a distortion and, in fact, a lie concocted for ideological reasons.

Like the one below, the “definitions” are of course heavily larded with value judgements. Yes, “nonbinary” people can have a “beautiful existence”, but so can other people. What do they mean by that?

I guess I’m one of those “alt-righters” (yes, I’m accused of that constantly, though I’ve always voted Democratic, and voted for Bernie Sanders in the last Presidential Primary) who have no issue with calling “undocumented immigrants” “Illegal immigrants”. That doesn’t make me anti-immigrant, but you either enter a country legally or not. “Undocumented” is, of course, a euphemism designed to mask the illegality.

The one below is new to me: resources are indeed limited, but you can recognize that without blaming minorities, for crying out loud. After all, it’s the rich capitalists and First World countries that are exploiting fossil fuels and putting pipelines everywhere. And the scarcity of clean water in Africa can hardly be blamed on too much use of water by Africans.

The one below implies that there are no genetic differences between ethnic groups, but if that’s the case, how do companies like 23&Me identify people’s ancestry? Of course there are no finite number of easily distinguishable races, nor any one or two genetic markers that can diagnose someone’s origin, but that does not mean that race is a purely social construct. In fact, it cannot be, and the case of Rachel Dolezal proves that. Nevertheless, we have this:

It goes on and on like this, ripped from the pages of the Everyday Feminism site. One can guess that this handbook would serve Salon well, and might soon be distributed as a style guide at the New York Times.

The good news is that when this handbook became public, it enormously embarrassed the Amherst administration. The College’s President, Carolyn “Biddy” Martin, even posted a message that includes these words (my emphasis):

The “Common Language Document” produced by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and circulated yesterday at Amherst takes a very problematic approach. The document defines terms in an effort to assist people in talking with one another about their identities and positions. The motivation of those who generated the definitions is understandable. They were responding to questions from people who wanted to know better how historically underrepresented groups and individuals think about their identities and positions. The job of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is to support students in their academic aspirations by helping create a welcoming environment, one in which members of the community understand and respect one another’s backgrounds and perspectives. But when the approach assumes campus-wide agreement about the meaning of terms and about social, economic, and political matters, it runs counter to the core academic values of freedom of thought and expression. I was not aware that the document was being produced and I did not approve its circulation. It cuts against our efforts to foster open exchange and independent thinking. It is not a formal college document and will not be used as one. Awareness and understanding of backgrounds and experiences other than one’s own are vital. Using language that conveys respect for those differences is part of building community. But prescribing a particular language and point of view is anathema.

Good for her.

And Norm Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, quickly backpedaled (my emphasis), issuing this statement on the same page (my emphasis):

Statement by Norm Jones Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff, You may have read a note sent this afternoon from my office regarding a Common Language Guide. The document was created by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion as a response to requests from members of the community who asked for definitions of terms associated with identity, diversity, and inclusion. I believe it was a mistake to send it from my office to the entire community because of the implication that the guide is meant to dictate speech and expression or ideology on campus. It does not represent an official position of the College or an expectation that everyone on campus should use any particular language or share a point of view. The goal was to help create greater awareness of the ways many people at Amherst and beyond understand their own identities. [JAC: But not everybody understands these definitions the way they’re meant.] Please let me know if you would like to talk about any of this. Sincerely, Norm Jones

Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

He must have gotten a painful trip to the woodshed!

A few points:

a) It’s good news that the President disavowed this handbook, but I can’t help but believe that she did it as much to protect Amherst’s reputation (who would send their kid to a school with language dictated like that?) as to emphasize the principles of free speech.

b) I do not believe Norm Jones didn’t intend to create “an expectation that everyone on campus should use any particular language or share a point of view.” Of course he did! This is the language policing common at American universities.

c) Why didn’t Jones run this by the administration before putting it out? That’s an unconscionable breach of authority.

d) My prediction: soon all of American Left-wing media will be adhering to these definitions. I see in the offing no reversal of this kind of language policing.

e) Shoot me now.