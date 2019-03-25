Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

In history today:

Notable birthdays:

As it’s Elton John’s birthday, here are two of his most famous songs, Your Song and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

Hili is being contrary this morning. Well, it is a Monday.

A: Look at the beautiful crocuses!

Hili: I don’t want to.

From Twitter today.

A very fluffy caterpillar

Take a look at this incredible caterpillar, disguised as a feather to escape hungry birds 🐛 #FridayFeeling View more of Andreas Kay's amazing clips here: https://t.co/Netezy0k0L pic.twitter.com/XKRyY2MNE1 — Butterfly Conservation (@savebutterflies) February 22, 2019

If this were a dog I would think that playing fetch with a ball was adapted hunting play. I don’t know how this happens in a herbivore. Maybe Cows With Guns is real.

I asked Matthew about this and he said:

It’s just a young cow having fun. May have been trained, perhaps accidentally (moves towards ball, gets loves/treats, touches ball, gets more loves/treats, etc etc).

What kind of dog is this? pic.twitter.com/EiOgNWXRpB — Wouter (@wouterhoetink) March 23, 2019

You learn something every day

An incredible pop fact courtesy of @themarkrad & @StuartMaconie on @BBC6Music – Love Will Keep Us Together by Neil Sedaka was recorded in the same studio as Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division (Strawberry studios in Stockport) — David W Poole (@DavidWPoole73) March 24, 2019

An iridescent bee

I’m developing a theory that bees are tiny alien spacecraft deployed here for yet unknown purposes. (Ceratina cobaltina, Texas) pic.twitter.com/d8mT7WgvrZ — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) March 23, 2019

A dog after Jerry’s heart

Duck herding

(by Lisette Peeters Weem) pic.twitter.com/s3q0QRMkyz — Nature's Lovers (@natureslover_s) March 24, 2019

When you really love your food

Friend: "Do you want the rest of m-" Me: 📹: lui_the_pugg pic.twitter.com/W9VGiIshzm — Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) March 24, 2019

Another thylacine photo.

This is probably, one of the few photos of a truly wild thylacine. it appears on the 1910 Tasmanian Field Naturalists' Club certificate. Most photographs of thylacines were taken by tourists. Cameras in 1930s were still expensive to own. pic.twitter.com/hHxvIU8JPA — Beth Windle (@WindleBeth) March 24, 2019

Panda MMA

Kung Fu Panda (2008) pic.twitter.com/HSGoI610o4 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) March 24, 2019

The incredible problem-solving ability of parrots.

The burrowing parrots in Patagonia have been spotted working together to jump-start a water pump at a farm to have a drink [full video: https://t.co/MnXqYTSqPk] pic.twitter.com/TEb235hBnV — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 24, 2019

There’s a weird thing on social media lately where parents throw slices of cheese on their baby’s face (and are still allowed to be parents afterwards). But this was genuinely funny.

And finally, the fearsome hunter instincts of the cat.

The slippery struggle of this cat fishing on ice 😂🐱 pic.twitter.com/W9LIhepi9a — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) March 23, 2019

Ceiling Cat is watching you

Japan’s Mount Kirishima volcano ash cloud looks like a cat

(Photo: Yuhei) pic.twitter.com/ww6jP4yr2f — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 24, 2019

Hat-tip: Matthew