Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
In history today:
- 1000 – Fatimid caliph al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah assassinates the eunuch chief minister Barjawan and assumes control of the government.
- 1199 – Richard I is wounded by a crossbow bolt while fighting France, leading to his death on April 6.
- 1584 – Sir Walter Raleigh is granted a patent to colonize Virginia.
- 1948 – The first successful tornado forecast predicts that a tornado will strike Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
- 1969 – During their honeymoon, John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold their first Bed-In for Peace at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel (until March 31).
- 1995 – WikiWikiWeb, the world’s first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.
- 1996 – The European Union‘s Veterinarian Committee bans the export of British beef and its by-products as a result of mad cow disease (Bovine spongiform encephalopathy).
Notable birthdays:
- 1760 – Louisa Finch, Countess of Aylesford, English naturalist and botanical illustrator (d. 1832)
- 1867 – Arturo Toscanini, Italian-American cellist and conductor (d. 1957)
- 1881 – Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1945)
- 1912 – Melita Norwood, English civil servant and spy (d. 2005)
- 1939 – D. C. Fontana, American screenwriter and producer
- 1947 – Elton John, English singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor
As it’s Elton John’s birthday, here are two of his most famous songs, Your Song and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.
Hili is being contrary this morning. Well, it is a Monday.
A: Look at the beautiful crocuses!
Hili: I don’t want to.
In Polish:
Ja: Patrz jakie piękne krokusy!
Hili: Nie chcę.
From Twitter today.
A very fluffy caterpillar
If this were a dog I would think that playing fetch with a ball was adapted hunting play. I don’t know how this happens in a herbivore. Maybe Cows With Guns is real.
I asked Matthew about this and he said:
It’s just a young cow having fun. May have been trained, perhaps accidentally (moves towards ball, gets loves/treats, touches ball, gets more loves/treats, etc etc).
You learn something every day
An iridescent bee
A dog after Jerry’s heart
When you really love your food
Another thylacine photo.
Panda MMA
The incredible problem-solving ability of parrots.
There’s a weird thing on social media lately where parents throw slices of cheese on their baby’s face (and are still allowed to be parents afterwards). But this was genuinely funny.
And finally, the fearsome hunter instincts of the cat.
Ceiling Cat is watching you
I thought the PARROTS OPERATING THE WINDMILL was a wind up like the BBC’s vintage spaghetti tree farming spoof of years ago, but apparently not, though I’m suspicious – it’s assuming a lot to suppose the birds have made the connection between spinning wind vane & water coming from the pipe – what we think we see in behaviour could be wrong.
If you have access to BBC iPlayer you can see the original recording HERE starting at 43:30. It’s the 2015 Life on The Edge series, Episode 3, Patagonia: Earth’s Secret Paradise & the birdie is the Burrowing Parakeet Cyanoliseus patagonus
When it said ‘jump-starting a water pump’ I thought it meant a petrol-powered pump – which would have been truly incredible.
I suppose, if the windmill is just a very teeny bit stiff, in light winds, giving it a small but sufficient push with their weight could be described as ‘jump-starting’. I agree it’s uncertain, but I suppose possible, that the parrots have noticed that water comes out when the windmill is rotating.
cr
Or it’s just judicious editing of random shots down on the farm.
Agree. judicious editing.
“it’s assuming a lot to suppose the birds have made the connection between spinning wind vane & water coming from the pipe – what we think we see in behaviour could be wrong.”
Oh, I don’t think it’s assuming much at all. We know corvids have the ability to process this kind of information and even more complex connections between taking certain actions and outcomes. Certain parrots are likely close to or entirely on par with corvids when it comes to intelligence.
If you want a fascinating story that’s both fun to read and is also relevant to this discussion, take a gander at Alex the Parrot.
Pepperberg’s boox, “Alex & Ne”, is a good read.
I was compelled to read a bit on Richard I (the lionhearted) who was wounded by a crossbow bolt while fighting in France, leading to his death. What’s a “bolt”? Well, an arrow, shorter than a standard arrow. He was shot by a boy in the neck and the bolt had to be removed by a butcher. The wound became gangrenous. He forgave the youth before dying. Strangely, though he was the king of England from the age of 16, he spent almost his entire life making war in France.
Face splatting is all that “pasteurized prepared cheese product” is good for! Apparently the process was invented by the Swiss in 1911 & commercialised by James L. Kraft in the USA [his own patent 1916].
The shape is right for sandwiches and cheezeburgers. There’s that.
A home made burger with real cheese is a yummy pleasure, the processed stuff is a pale experience. Except for an upmarket restaurant burger eight years ago I haven’t had a chain burger, pizza or fried chicken since around 1990. I like take away fish & chips & an Indian/Chinese but that’s my lot.
But, I’m not a food Nazi – people can have what their heart desires. As a kiddo I loved those processed cheese triangles wrapped in foil, but Brit food was deeply effected by WWII with rationing continuing until 1954! During the war food production was put on an industrial basis because we were a net importer [still are] – ALL cheese producers were ordered by law to make what was called “government Cheddar”. The hundreds of cheese varieties were wiped out in one fell swoop to rationalise a war economy & it took four decades or more to get it all back. I was 10 before I saw my first pineapple or banana & I remember only rock hard government Cheddar & around 1960 a weird version of Red Leicester that was probably built in a lab.
Now in my 60s, if given the choice I will take [2] below every time.
[1] Kraft singles: Cheddar cheese [but not from Cheddar], whey, water, protein concentrate, milk, sodium citrate, calcium phosphate, milkfat, gelatin, salt, sodium phosphate, lactic acid, annatto & paprika extract colouring, enzymes, Vitamin A palmitate, cheese culture & Vitamin D3
[2]Cheddar cheese: Cow’s milk
You have a complex relationship history with cheese. Tortured even.
I have to sympathize. Growing up I ate mostly Kraft processed “cheese”, on macaroni, sandwiches, broccoli, everything. When I discovered delicious imported European cheeses, I was spoiled and rarely touch the Kraft. We still keep a few slices of Kraft for occasional quick emergency melt-on lunch snacks.
ISS now stocks Kraft Singles for when there’s a 20,000 mph micrometeorite puncture.
I still don’t know the words to “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” and I never want to know how badly I have misheard those lyrics lol.
I was reading a satisfactorily diverting thread this weekend: What song should be made into a feature film?
–
I was pleased to see that Elton John’s works were frequently mentioned. I’d vote for Levon, myself.
I dunno, when it comes to Sir Elton’s tunes, I’ve always been partial to “Tiny Dancer.” Part of it, I suppose, might have to do with the bus scene in Almost Famous. But then, I’m a sucker for certain Hollywood tropes:
Cameron Crowe’s career/screenplay writing history is very, very confusing to me, but this is his best work by far and one of my favorites. So many memorable moments in this film.
I think it’s probably CC’s most personal film, given that the protagonist is based on Crowe’s own experience writing for Rolling Stone as a teenager.
Also, great performance by PSH as the IRL rock’n’roll writer par excellence Lester Bangs.
Re. the cheese cat: there are cat face masks used by groomers and such to keep cats calm. I saw a guy put one of these on his cat and it slowly backed into a corner and then just sat there, perhaps pining for the fjords – maybe the cheese is doing something similar by covering the eyes.
I like the way that Grania creates bullet list for the In History and Birthday. It makes it much easier to see the content.
+1 I was thinking the same thing.
That duck-herding dog was amazing!
This is a video of the last captive thylacine https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/news/2014/05/last-thylacine-bit-cameraman-on-buttocks/, which, the article says, “bit the cameraman on the buttocks.”
Good for him or her!
There’s a line from EJ: “loving you is so easy because you’re beautiful” – which I have liked because it is ambiguous. False in one interpretation, true in another, too.