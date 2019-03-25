Amsterdam: food

I’ve been here but one day but have already sampled some of the culinary delights of this city. More are to come.

After arrival we asked where we could find a good place for Dutch pancakes, and it turned out one was not far away: the Pancake Bakery in the Canal District (scroll on the menu at link to see the pancake selection). These are substantial pancakes, especially when drizzled with molasses served with a wooden spoon from a giant open crock of the stuff at each table. It turns out that even the “savory” pancakes, like the two below, benefit from a little sweetness.

Ham, cheese, and pineapple pancake:

Apple and bacon pancake:

Dutch cheese in a local grocery store (I need to try some aged Gouda):

The French Fry (frites) are kings in Holland and Belgium (by the way, the Dutch I’ve talked to here call it “Holland” rather than “The Netherlands”). Anthropomorphized french fries are everywhere, like this one:

When I was here about five years ago, I stayed in a cheap hotel in the red-light district and every day would go to this big frites operation on the Damrak, the main street running south from the Central Station. I’m pleased to report that it’s still in operation (though not the most famous frites stall in the city), and churns out a fresh, hot product covered with the topping of your choice.

There’s always a line after it opens. Note the name: Mannekenpis, which can only refer to the eponymous “pissing cherub” statue in Brussels (Belgium is of course the epicenter of frites).

The pile of frites in the middle must be faux-frites, as they don’t use them (they might be a big plastic display); here all the frites are freshly made in oil on the side, and served with the dressing of your choice. Those choices include ketchup, “frites sauce” (mayo, the favorite), curry sauce, peanut sauce, and about ten other toppings. I got the classic: mayo. There are enough fries in a “large” serving to fill up three people! Hot fries are tossed with salt (below) right after draining, and the topping ladled on.

The goods—a cardiologist’s nightmare:

There are many hot dog stalls as well as raw herring stalls; I’ll eschew them both but noted that one hot dog stall here used the superfluous greengrocer’s apostrophe, as well as a dash between “hot” and “dogs”. And what are the scare quotes around “cold drinks”? Is this code for marijuana, or do the drinks only purport to be cold? Such are the mysteries of the Netherlands.

Tonight: a 23-course Indonesian rijsttafel, culturally appropriated by the Dutch from the Indonesians.

Lagniappe: The first live cat I saw in Amsterdam (I haven’t seen any dead ones). It was lying on a table by the window inside a restaurant. I wonder if they clean that table before they open the restaurant.

Tomorrow: a visit to the Poezenboot, the world’s only floating cat shelter!