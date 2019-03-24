UK rejects asylum for Iranian Muslim who converted to Christianity, saying that Christianity isn’t a peaceful religion

This has been reported in several British papers, but one went behind a paywall and so I’ll give a screenshot of the free Torygraph article. I’ve written before about how Asia Bibi (Aasiya Noreen), a Pakistani Christian who was imprisoned for blasphemy and then freed, was apparently denied asylum in the UK because it would incite unrest in “certain quarters of the population” (read: Muslims). She was offered asylum in France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Australia, but her whereabouts at present are unknown.

If the UK really did that, and the evidence is that it did, it bespeaks a disgusting cowardice on the part of the British government. In the case below the cowardice is redoubled, though, as there’s no doubt that what is reported is true (click on screenshot):

An excerpt:

The Church of England has attacked the Home Office for using Bible quotes to argue that Christianity is not a peaceful religion in a bid to reject an asylum seeker. The Iranian national, who has not been identified, claimed asylum in 2016 but his application was rejected after government officials said his conversion from Islam was “inconsistent” with his claim that Christianity is a peaceful religion. In order to reiterate the point, the Home Office wrote a lengthy and “unbelievably offensive” refusal letter referencing six Bible passages and claiming that the book of Revelation is filled with “images of revenge, destruction, death and violence”. The Home Office rejection, below the quoted verses concludes: “These examples are inconsistent with your claim that you converted to Christianity after discovering it is a ‘peaceful’ religion, as opposed to Islam which contains violence, rage and revenge.”

This is absolutely unbelievable, but it’s been verified by several sources. It seems as if the Home Office is merely confecting an excuse to keep a Muslim apostate out of the country, as they tried to do with Asia Bibi. They are more afraid of unrest from Muslims than they are committed to upholding democratic principles, which include accepting refugees from persecution.

An unwelcome sidelight of this mess is that now Christian pastors are arguing with the government, asserting vehemently that the Bible is NOT violent. (By the way, you don’t have to cite Revelation to show that; just cite Deuteronomy or any number of Old Testament passages).

The Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, who leads for the Bishops in the House of Lords on matters relating to immigration, asylum and refugees, likened the refusal letter to a government report on climate change advocating global warming. “I am extremely concerned that a Government department could determine the future of another human being based on such a profound misunderstanding of the texts and practices of faith communities,” he said.

But really, who cares? Yes, the Bible is violent but, by and large, Christianity has been defanged while Islam has not, even in the UK. The UK should step up and stop refusing asylum to religious refugees from Islamic countries.

