UK rejects asylum for Iranian Muslim who converted to Christianity, saying that Christianity isn’t a peaceful religion

This has been reported in several British papers, but one went behind a paywall and so I’ll give a screenshot of the free Torygraph article. I’ve written before about how Asia Bibi (Aasiya Noreen), a Pakistani Christian who was imprisoned for blasphemy and then freed, was apparently denied asylum in the UK because it would incite unrest in “certain quarters of the population” (read: Muslims). She was offered asylum in France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Australia, but her whereabouts at present are unknown.
If the UK really did that, and the evidence is that it did, it bespeaks a disgusting cowardice on the part of the British government. In the case below the cowardice is redoubled, though, as there’s no doubt that what is reported is true (click on screenshot):
An excerpt:
The Church of England has attacked the Home Office for using Bible quotes to argue that Christianity is not a peaceful religion in a bid to reject an asylum seeker.
The Iranian national, who has not been identified, claimed asylum in 2016 but his application was rejected after government officials said his conversion from Islam was “inconsistent” with his claim that Christianity is a peaceful religion.
In order to reiterate the point, the Home Office wrote a lengthy and “unbelievably offensive” refusal letter referencing six Bible passages and claiming that the book of Revelation is filled with “images of revenge, destruction, death and violence”.
The Home Office rejection, below the quoted verses concludes: “These examples are inconsistent with your claim that you converted to Christianity after discovering it is a ‘peaceful’ religion, as opposed to Islam which contains violence, rage and revenge.”
This is absolutely unbelievable, but it’s been verified by several sources. It seems as if the Home Office is merely confecting an excuse to keep a Muslim apostate out of the country, as they tried to do with Asia Bibi. They are more afraid of unrest from Muslims than they are committed to upholding democratic principles, which include accepting refugees from persecution.
An unwelcome sidelight of this mess is that now Christian pastors are arguing with the government, asserting vehemently that the Bible is NOT violent. (By the way, you don’t have to cite Revelation to show that; just cite Deuteronomy or any number of Old Testament passages).
The Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, who leads for the Bishops in the House of Lords on matters relating to immigration, asylum and refugees, likened the refusal letter to a government report on climate change advocating global warming.
“I am extremely concerned that a Government department could determine the future of another human being based on such a profound misunderstanding of the texts and practices of faith communities,” he said.
But really, who cares? Yes, the Bible is violent but, by and large, Christianity has been defanged while Islam has not, even in the UK. The UK should step up and stop refusing asylum to religious refugees from Islamic countries.
h/t: Chris
This Government has form. Not long ago, it refused asylum to someone from Pakistan who declared himself a humanist, after cross questioning him and discovering that he didn’t know who Plato was.
No, Plato was not a humanist. And I wonder how the Home Office official would have fared if he had been asked questions about philosophical movements in South Asia 2,300 years ago
> It seems as if the Home Office is merely confecting an excuse to keep a Muslim apostate out of the country
I would say it is equally likely that the Home Office’s immgration dept is staffed by Islamaphiles who really believe it. The UK’s civil service is fully in the grip of the regressive ideology.
I’ve seen plenty of people of that persuasion that honestly believe that Christianity is a violent, oppressive religion, while Islam is “peace”. So when someone says “I converted from Islam to Christianity because Christianity is peaceful”, it doesn’t compute.
In reality, of course, both religions have major problems, it’s just that we largely managed to de-fang Christianity in the West. But for the purposes of asylum, the simple fact is that many Islamic countries, like Iran, kill apostates, so sending him back to Iran would be a death sentence.
This is completely false. I have friends and family who are civil servants and I work with civil servants on a daily basis. I see no evidence that it is in the grip of a regressive ideology.
It sounds very much like a Sokal-level hoax. When does this bus stop. I want to get off.
I think the Iranian guy is right. The Bible contains many violent passages, but the central message of Christianity and the example of Jesus are not: love your neighbours, present the other cheek, love your enemies, give everything to the poor, etc. Like other “good” religions and philosophies -Stoicism, Buddhism, and others- it tries to teach how to deal peacefully with suffering: embrace it, be unselfish and compassionate. The message of the Qur’an is virtually the opposite: conquer, own slaves, hate the unbelievers, etc.
Yep. The New Testament has Mark 12:17; the koran and haditha have verse after verse exhorting the use of military force, violence, mutilation, murder, and enslavement to conquer the world for Islam.
In “The Bridge On The River Kwai,” a British officer, surveying the ridiculous destruction around him, staggers away into the jungle shouting to himself, “Madness! Madness!”
Time to take up that outcry again…
Agreed. If “nothing in biology makes sense EXCEPT in the light of evolution”, then one could honestly say that nothing in UK politics makes sense, ESPECIALLY in the light of Brexit. Something has gone terribly wrong in the minds of UK politicians, hell, all of UK politics, voters included and no one can honestly say they understand what is going on or why. How else can one explain a Tory government with a Home Office run by a Pakistani raised Muslim who married a Christian and has said that is the only religion practiced in his household, but who claims not to practice any religion and is therefore attacked my both Muslims and anti-Muslims. And let’s not get started on the Labour leader, the organic fair trade wool-brained Jeremy “Jam and Jerusalem but no jews” Corbyn…
Of course I can say the same in light of tRump and US politics, with an East Coast big city elitist Republican draft-dodger attacking a dead former POW Vietnam war hero and not losing the support of the flag-waving, pro-war “thank you for your service” electorate. We’ve entered Bizarro World, the Twilight Zone, or whatever you wish to call it. Up is Down, Left is Right, Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!
Dang, now you’ve given me a Sunday earworm of Sir Alec Guinness and the lads whistling the “Colonel Bogey March.” 🙂
The only cure is to celebrate the 75th anniversary today of the real prison break by listening to the theme tune from The Great Escape.
This is so disgusting and cowardly on so many levels that I honestly cannot think of any words to express my rage. I just can’t.
I can’t help thinking that Christianity is not quite the same as the Bible. There is little in the Gospels that could be considered violent. Revelations is another matter I suppose.
But end of the day Christianity and Islam should be evaluated by the recent history of actions of their prospective followers.
If we were to evaluate Judaism on Deuteronomy then we would be in a sad shape also.
Having said that it would be interesting to understand the complete set of pressures on the Government before making any pronouncements.
If you overlook the snuff porn that is The Passion, I spoze.
They can’t even keep dates, it is a week early.
If I’m not mistaken the UK still is an officially Christian nation, the Queen being head of the Church of England and all that.
Now it would be positive to get rid of that situation, but one should keep in mind that about everything you hate in Christianity, Islam excels in witha little star. Particularly where belligerence, hegemonism, patriarchy, homophobia, misogyny, etc. is concerned.
This must be a hoax.
After a pretty intensive search, I could not confirm this story anywhere. If someone else can, please post a link. I looked because I find the story so unbelievable. I’m going to wait and see.
Okay, Daily Mail reports it too. Sounds weird.
The Daily Mail has made up so much stuff, including quotes from people concerning events that never happened, that Wikipedia has banned its use as a reliable source.
The Times has it, but behind a paywall. They cite a Home Office spokesman as saying “This letter is not in accordance with our policy approach to claims based on religious persecution, including conversions to a particular faith. We continue to work closely with key partners…so that we approach claims involving religious persecution in the appropriate way”.
Translated into English, I think this means that this is yet another responsibility that has been subcontracted to a private sector company that is too cheapskate to train its staff properly.
I am glad to say that many others apart from the CofE have condemned this stupid decision (which I am sure will be rescinded), including the National Secular Society, which has rightly said that Government officials should not pretend to be theologians.
Thanks. More theater of the absurd to lighten my Sunday morning.
Religion Poisons Everything, indeed.
If there are any UK Liberals here, I would love to get an explanation of what you think the long-term results of appeasement of Islam will lead.
The best case I can envision is the urban areas becoming like Peshawar or Islamabad. A less optimistic projection is Aleppo, which used to be one of the capitals of Christendom. I am not a Christian, but I have noticed that people like us tend to thrive in progressive cultures with Christian moral foundations.
Anyway, the current strategy seems unfathomable to me. All I can think is that perhaps the pro-Islamic people subscribe to the “magic dirt” theory, and believe that just by “walking on England’s mountains green”, The millions of people from cultures hostile to ours will spontaneously stop despising us, and adopt our morality and work ethic.
I am a UK liberal (small ‘l’). Have you ever been to the UK, or read anything serious about my country? Nobody is “appeasing” Islam (whatever that is intended to mean). But we believe that people are entitled to practice whatever religion they like, within the law – and, before you say anything to the contrary, the laws are the laws of the UK and not Shariah.
Your picture of UK cities becoming like Islamabad or Peshawar is absurd and offensive. There are some areas of some UK towns and cities that have substantial Muslim populations. None of them is notably more violent, crime-ridden or intolerant than anywhere else.
In the long term, I expect almost all of our Muslim communities will settle down to be responsible British citizens, as have done the many waves of immigrants before them. To suggest anything else is unthinking and irresponsible.
“In the long term, I expect almost all of our Muslim communities will settle down to be responsible British citizens…”
Rotherham child rape gangs.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/09/grooming-gangs-muslim-men-failed-integrate-british-society/
“When David Cameron spoke of the failings of multiculturalism in 2011 he was attacked from all sides,” Ms Adil continued. “What these critics failed to see was the numerous self-segregated northern towns, the plethora of organisations that preached problematic attitudes towards women and other faiths, and the hundreds of young men and women being radicalised right here on British soil.”
I’d call those instead “western secular moral foundations,” dating back at least to the days of the debate between Socrates and Euthyphro.
Let us not forget that “Christian moral foundations” gave us bloody European religious wars measured in decades, Torquemada and the Spanish Inquisition, and witch burnings, among its other lengthy parade of horribles.
It seems, unfortunately, that people should stop seeking asylum in the UK.
Given what Steve Pollard says above about the article in the Times, it sounds likely that the person who rejected the claim did so in contravention of official policy. It could be that that person is a Muslim or an Islam apologist but it could equally be that the person is simply anti-religion or anti-Christian specifically.
I’m not going to rush to a judgement about why this has happened just yet, but the fact is it shouldn’t have happened. The only thing that matters when judging asylum claims, as far as I’m concerned, is whether the person will be put in danger by returning them to their country of origin.
I agree.
I agree too; and we will see what happens. Your last sentence is to the point. I hope and believe we really do have an asylum policy that is defensible in human rights terms; the problem is the training (and, frankly, the intellectual capacity) of those who have to interpret it!
As a Brit, I’m sorry to say that Britain is now a completely disfunctional state – child poverty, food banks, incumbent administration lurching far right, opposition playing student politics. The list goes on.
This
sums it up perfectly (warning: sweary)
I have always thought that those who go into party politics end up as dirty rotten double dealing lying self seeking, another word for illegitimate . And then there is the good old House of Lords, full of unelected cronies and churchmen for goodness sake!
Technically we could have voted in the “Brexit” referendum but having deliberately decided to emigrate elsewhere felt it innaprpriate as our reasons for leaving were and remain despair with successive administrations who completely ignore the will of the electorate. Looking at this current parliamentary fiasco our worst fears are confirmed. The UK Government cannot govern.
What happens next is anyone’s guess.
Funny video though.
probably shouldn’t have embedded the vid – sorry
No evidence of conspiracy or cordination.
The BBC just reported that the Mueller report did not find tRump/Russia collusion. Ceiling Cat help us. We’re probably gonna get screwed even harder by that comb over cretin now.