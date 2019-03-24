Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, or <insert time-appropriate greetings here/>. Jerry’s winging his way to Europe and will check in with us when he can.

JAC addendum: I arrived in Amsterdam about 1.5 hours ago. I’m exhausted, but it’s a beautiful city.

Today Hili is trying her hand (well, paw) at classification.

Hili: Is a snake a head with a long tail?

A: Something like that.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy wąż to głowa z długim ogonem?

Ja: Coś w tym rodzaju.

From Twitter today:

Further evidence of the gracefulness of cats

Big Cats are still cats 😂 pic.twitter.com/9hTBiRdQ30 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 23, 2019

Sometimes we'll just be sitting around, and we'll suddenly hear a scuttling sound and some furtive meows. We know immediately it's Chatchat slip-sliding in the bathtub. pic.twitter.com/ZwbOxrjvWZ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 23, 2019

You may want to not watch this one, it cannot be unseen.

THIS JUST HAPPENED LIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/vEYfjtTo7S — Valerie Breiman (@ValerieBreiman) March 22, 2019

An historical note

Fascinating fact of the day: the origin of ‘Scot free’ pic.twitter.com/JgxR9kOVPR — Robert Lyman (@robert_lyman) March 23, 2019

A good thylacine photograph:

The only thylacine photo that doesn't make me sad. Two thylacines basking in the sun. 🌞 Stay in the moment. pic.twitter.com/uMUJPbk1DJ — Beth Windle (@WindleBeth) March 22, 2019

Trying for a Darwin award:

The Brits are not happy about Brexit.

Placards kicking off a strong showing #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/9eEKqu6jIC — Roz DeKett (@RozDeKett) March 23, 2019

Mason Bee nests:

I just learned there are a couple species of mason bees that build their nests using flower petals, and it's cuteness overload. Osmia avosetta and O. tergestensis are now my favorite bees. Check out Rozen et al. 2010 for more fabulous pictures! pic.twitter.com/mA7kBkKJWo — Jessica Gillung (@jpgillung) March 22, 2019

Snails eating (high speed version):

High-speed video of snails eating rainbow food pellets is kind of my new favorite thing ♥

Video: https://t.co/N5pNokCQzO pic.twitter.com/YxleOUfw2v — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) March 22, 2019

Every kid’s going to want one of these for Christmas. Start saving now.

Future is here! pic.twitter.com/Nt2uYCGa8t — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 22, 2019

And finally, a happy canid.

A very happy wolf 🐺 pic.twitter.com/O0HrmnjouW — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 23, 2019

Hat-tip: Matthew