Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, or <insert time-appropriate greetings here/>. Jerry’s winging his way to Europe and will check in with us when he can.
JAC addendum: I arrived in Amsterdam about 1.5 hours ago. I’m exhausted, but it’s a beautiful city.
In history today:
- 1832 – In Hiram, Ohio, a group of men beat and tar and feather Mormon leader Joseph Smith.
- 1837 – Canada gives African Canadian men the right to vote.
- 1854 – Slavery is abolished in Venezuela.
- 1921 – The 1921 Women’s Olympiad begins in Monte Carlo, first international women’s sports event.
- 1944 – World War II: In an event later dramatized in the movie The Great Escape, 76 Allied prisoners of war begin breaking out of the German camp Stalag Luft III.
- 1976 – In Argentina, the armed forces overthrow the constitutional government of President Isabel Perón and start a 7-year dictatorial period self-styled the National Reorganization Process.
- 1993 – Discovery of Comet Shoemaker–Levy 9.
Notable birthdays:
- 1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-Jewish American magician and actor (d. 1926)
- 1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (d. 1945)
- 1901 – Ub Iwerks, American animator, director, and producer, co-created Mickey Mouse (d. 1971)
- 1912 – Dorothy Height, African-American educator and activist (d. 2010)
- 1921 – Vasily Smyslov, Russian chess player (d. 2010)
- 1962 – Star Jones, African-American lawyer, journalist, and talk show host
Today Hili is trying her hand (well, paw) at classification.
Hili: Is a snake a head with a long tail?
A: Something like that.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy wąż to głowa z długim ogonem?
Ja: Coś w tym rodzaju.
From Twitter today:
Further evidence of the gracefulness of cats
You may want to not watch this one, it cannot be unseen.
An historical note
A good thylacine photograph:
Trying for a Darwin award:
The Brits are not happy about Brexit.
Mason Bee nests:
Snails eating (high speed version):
Every kid’s going to want one of these for Christmas. Start saving now.
And finally, a happy canid.
Hat-tip: Matthew
“1832 – In Hiram, Ohio, a group of men beat and tar and feather Mormon leader Joseph Smith.”
What did they do that for?
He refused to drink tea or coffee, and swindled the townspeople and slept with his friend’s wives, and…
Among other things, Mormons were notorious counterfeiters.
In response to the
“option this” tweet, I really don’t think you can do better than what the man holding the camera said: “holy shit”.
Probably also the best caption for the video of the anti Brexit march.
Good point, holy shit!
Or something about’Florida man…’.
SCOT FREE: The phrase originating in the 15th C with the Dymchurch sea wall seems to be a bare assertion without documentation. The website HERE makes the claim [in the info box to the right of the page], but there’s no reference there to it in a written form.
Another assertion I found is that the first reference in print to “scot free” is in the 11th C Writ of Edward the Confessor OR in a 13th C forged copy of it. Again, no paperwork that I can find.
There is supposedly an American slave, Scott, who was set free, but I highly doubt that’s the origin of “scot free” as claimed!
As someone descended from a long line of Scotts, I can assure you that Scotts do not get everything free.
The derivation I’ve seen is explained at https://blog.oxforddictionaries.com/2015/04/15/scot-free-origin/
A short extract:
the scot of scot-free is related to the noun shot (associated with the verb shoot), influenced by cognate words in Scandinavian languages. The modern Scandinavian equivalents are Swedish and Norwegian skatt, Danish skat, and Icelandic skattur, meaning ‘tax’.
Yes I saw that, but when & where was it used in the form “scot free”?
I always assumed it was derived from ‘shot’, like not being shot in a shooting, unharmed.
Although I didn’t know about ‘scot’ meaning a ‘tax’, I still think my assumption remains somehow plausible.
If the Thylacines became critically endangered today, their chances of survival would have been much higher. We are much better at managing this problem today.
Much more than the woolly mammoth or the quagga, I hope we will be able to bring thylacine back.
Btw, that photograph is terribly sad.
Good morning! More (old) news today is that the sect of Jehova’s Witnesses have their own pedophile sex abuse suppression scandal [ https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2019/03/the-secret-jehovahs-witness-database-of-child-molesters/584311/ ].
And the Qingjiang “Lagerstätte of Lagerstätte” is still doing the rounds. Seems so far they found *many* jellyfish and other soft bodies, 20,000 fossils and counting. And since it promised to be extensive with local ecologies (50 % new species in the current locale), it’s Darwin Times [BBC].
More biology news is that last video reminded me of the morning’s such downer, the discovery of systematic wolf-dog hybrid breeding in Sweden. It is forbidden since the wolf population is marginal (on purpose, also sad).
I mean to say “Darwin Time”. Since I can now post another link without the comment being hold up for busy Jerry’s acceptance, here is the BBC link:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-47667880
“The fossils are estimated to be about 518 million years old, and are particularly unusual because the soft body tissue of many creatures, including their skin, eyes, and internal organs, have been “exquisitely” well preserved.
Palaeontologists have called the findings “mind-blowing” – especially because more than half the fossils are previously undiscovered species.
The fossils, known as the Qingjiang biota, were collected near Danshui river in Hubei province.
More than 20,000 specimens were collected, and a total of 4,351 have been analysed so far, including worms, jellyfish, sea anemones and algae.”
I just read that on the BBC. What an amazing soft bodied fossil cache. I hope someone writes a decent book on these discoveries!
Not even remotely surprising about the JW scandal. It can be expected that all religions have their forms of this.
While a screwed up America waits to see what is in the Mueller report we look in amazement at what is going on in Britain. Putin must be holding parties nightly.
Only question is if they are (c)rave or crow parties.
But Putin cannot last much longer, The bigger problem is that Russia, like US and UK, willingly dig themselves deeper into the pit.
Estonia had a liberal election reversal just now. Many around Europe are thanking UK for the exposure of populism dysfunction. But then for unknown reasons the centrist part turned to the right extremist populist party in a non-democratic move. I don’t think that will stand though, so the new government may become liberal.
Thank you, UK! PS. We can still be best buddies at the same pub, just make a democratic poll again. (Preferably an advisory one this time, plz give the system some leeway.) I checked the poll numbers yesterday, and AFAIK the majority has wanted to remain in EU ever since the vote.
Democratic *vote*. [leaving the laptop for some much needed coffee]
The second referendum was also only advisory. The government could have ignored it legally.
Perhaps there is a principle to be defined. When extremism takes hold, people react positively until the negative becomes apparent. If that applies to the US, DT will be repudiated and replaced by a heroic liberal. One can at least hope that’s true.
I am afraid, however, that there is yet no heroic liberal at the horizon.
Oh, contrair! There are 18 or 20 on the horizon. 😎
BEST MARCH PLACARDS:
That’s fantastic.
I long to return to the days where everyone gets Rickrolled. Even Brexit has been Rickrolled now.
An instructively vast difference in the Leave & Remain marches. The above Remain march in London was calm, orderly, humorous & plenty of kids & pets – utterly safe. A smattering of eccentrics, but no loons that I saw.
Exactly, Michael. A carnival atmosphere with a very serious purpose. Tim Adams, in the Observer, captures it wonderfully: “…a spirit that the Brexiters have failed over the past three years ever to begin to convey: that of creative optimism.”
Exactomon Rossbabes! As Del boy of Peckham might say.
‘…chattering liberals, dinner parties, bein pensants, elites, sneering, dinner parties, liberals, sneering, dinner parties, parties at dinner, globalists, sneering at the working class at dinner parties, liberal sneering parties for globalist elites at dinner,’
This is what it’s like talking to the other side at the moment.
I always thought the phrase ‘be careful what you wish for because it might come true’ was a daft saying, but it really makes sense right now. The Leavers got what they apparently wanted and now they haven’t got the slightest fucking clue what to do with it. It turns out all those tiresome experts might have known what they were talking about all along.
Because they thought their imaginary friend was jealous of his imaginary friend.
Wiki: “Smith’s authority was undermined when Oliver Cowdery, Hiram Page, and other church members also claimed to receive revelations. In response, Smith dictated a revelation which clarified his office as a prophet and an apostle, and which declared that only he held the ability to give doctrine and scripture for the entire church.”
Dude had a revelation for everything didn’t he.
Well, I’m glad to hear that things in Syria are so much better now…
Worst hair-grooming maneuver since Dubya’s neocon Deputy Secretary of Defense (and Iraq War architect) Paul Wolfowitz famously licked his comb on camera.
Someone should create AI to count how many people go to marches and presidential inaugurations.
Leave (a.k.a., “Brexit) won 52% v. 48% over Remain. It was a binding referendum. The UK government has an obligation to bring it to fruition. That is how democracy works — you don’t get to keep holding elections until you get the result you like.
Binding? Not in law:
It was an advisory referendum, i.e. literally not legally binding. Also, I don’t see how holding a referendum is anti-democracy. It may be frustrating, but there perfectly good reasons for putting the question to the voters again; the main one being that what “Brexit” actually would entail is still not clear even years later. If it were then the UK would not be so perilously close to a “no-deal” Brexit.
/Grania