Talks in Belgium: April 1 and 2

If you’re in Brussels on April 1, I’m giving a public talk on the evidence for evolution. It will be delivered in English but simultaneous French translation will be offered through headphones, and the slides will be in both English and French. Admission is free.
Here’s the announcement (click on screenshot):
On the next day, April 2, I’ll be giving a science talk on the last decade of my fly work at Louvain, and that announcement is below:
That first talk sounds like it might attract some doubters. Was that deliberate and, if so, was it your idea or the host’s? Will there be picketing outside do you think?
I doubt the opposition will be there. For one thing, the acceptance of naturalistic evolution in Belgium is about four times more frequent than in the U.S. This is more an educational talk.
Try to visit Bruges.
Brendan Gleeson agrees.
