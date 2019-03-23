Talks in Belgium: April 1 and 2

If you’re in Brussels on April 1, I’m giving a public talk on the evidence for evolution. It will be delivered in English but simultaneous French translation will be offered through headphones, and the slides will be in both English and French. Admission is free.

Here’s the announcement (click on screenshot):

On the next day, April 2, I’ll be giving a science talk on the last decade of my fly work at Louvain, and that announcement is below: