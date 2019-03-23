Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 23, 2019, and I’m off today to the Low Countries: the Netherlands (Amsterdam) and Belgium (Louvain, Brussels, and Ghent). Posting will of course be light in my absence, but I hope to post photos from my trip. As always, I do my best. Grania has kindly agreed to cover the Hili dialogues in my absence.

It’s National Chips and Dip Day, and if I can’t have Doritos and guacamole (I haven’t had a Dorito in years), I’ll take ruffled potato chips and onion/sour cream dip. It’s World Meterological Day, celebrating the establishment of the World Meteorological Association on March 23, 1950. And, as Philomena might say, it was on that day that weather began.

On March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry delivered his famous Revolutionary War speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death!” at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia. Jefferson and George Washington were in the audience, and the speech is thought to have prompted Virginia to commit troops to the War. On this day in 1806, Lewis and Clark, having reached the Pacific Ocean, turned around and headed back home. On March 23, 1919, in Milan, Mussolini founded his Fascist Political movement. In 1933, the German Reichstag passed the “Enabling Act of 1933,” which in effect made Hitler the dictator of Germany.

On March 23, 1956, Pakistan became the world’s first Islamic Republic; this is celebrated today in that country as “Republic Day”. In 1977, or so says Wikipedia, “The first of The Nixon Interviews (12 will be recorded over four weeks) is videotaped with British journalist David Frost interviewing former United States President Richard Nixon about the Watergate scandal and the Nixon tapes.” Finally, on March 23, 1983, Reagan proposed his “Star Wars” Strategic Defense Initiative. It died aborning.

Notables born on this day include John Bartram (1699), Pierre-Simon Laplace (1749), Emmy Noether (1882), Juan Gris (1887), Erich Fromm (1900), Werhner von Braun (1912), Donald Campbell (1921), Roger Bannister (1929), and Catherine Keener (1959). Here is Gris’s portrait of Pablo Picasso (I couldn’t find any cats from the artist):

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Stendhal (1842), Raoul Dufy (1953), Elizabeth Taylor (2011), and Joe Garagiola (2016).

Here’s “Le Chat” by Dufy:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has become positively Socratic. Should she get a Templeton Prize for her humility?

Hili: I’m starting to understand. A: What are you starting to understand? Hili: That it’s impossible to understand everything.

Two ‘memes’ from #ScienceHumor Here’s a helpful chart about risks. Why aren’t they banning peanuts?

Another:

A tweet from reader Nilou. Eagles can get lead poisoning from ingesting lead shot used to kill (or ingested by) animals lower on the food chain.

This #BaldEagle checked himself into rehab at #OWLRehab found on our property and suffering from #leadpoisoning he found help! pic.twitter.com/FUuW5l76Bo — OWLRehab OrphanedWildlife (@OWLRehab) March 20, 2019

From Heather Hastie. It’s a bumper crop this year for endangered kakapos, the world’s only flightless parrot. Here’s one with its fuzzy chick (“Anchor”, Heather says, refers to Anchor Island, a place from which predators have been removed so the vulnerable parrots can thrive.)

Reader Barry wondered how cats can climb up glass, but I’m sure this is a screen:

Tweets from Matthew. This first one, showing the changes in population in different areas over twelve millennia. It’s a horse race at the end between China and India:

Growth of the world's population over the last 12,000 years with respect to present-day national territories. Population estimates from the History Database of the Global Environment (HYDE) which was developed by @nlenvironagency. pic.twitter.com/UdSIYyEcd4 — Robert Rohde (@RARohde) March 20, 2019

I didn’t realize that cockroach species could be so lovely:

Cockroaches are an ancient clan comprising more than 4,500 species, only a few dozen of which regularly encounter humans. Their resilience is legendary. What is not as well known is their beauty: pic.twitter.com/YgLBNXE9tO — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) March 20, 2019

I have in fact noticed the phenomenon below; look for it in your area as the snow melts:

Small lovely fact: trees absorb the sun’s heat, and their trunks act like radiators stuck in the frozen late-winter ground. Spring’s first flowers will bloom in the thaw circles at their base. From this @ESAEcology study: https://t.co/6eouE6Fe5c pic.twitter.com/XjwhF2cciI — Brandon Keim (@9brandon) March 20, 2019

Ceiling Cat bless New Zealand!

NZ Police received 474 calls by 11am today from ppl surrendering their guns.

Most calls received in a single hour is 127.

More than 1000 people have notified Police using online form that they wish to hand in their guns @9NewsAUS #christchurchshooting — Ruth Wynn-Williams (@RuthWW) March 22, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Brexit first:

ESTRAGON: Well, shall we leave on 29 March 2019? VLADIMIR: Yes, let's leave on 29 March 2019. (They do not leave on 29 March 2019.) — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) March 14, 2019

I’m not sure how this works, but it’s way cool:

Lenticular imagery, a very cool thing. pic.twitter.com/qgJTJdzf3I — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) March 19, 2019

I’ve seen these gorgeous bats: white fur and pink skin! They are Ectophylla alba, and nest in rolled-up leaves that they turn into tents.

Honduran white bats from costa rica! pic.twitter.com/hPXe6zcfpj — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 19, 2019

Stuff like this buttresses my faith in our species:

We all need a #50 in our lives.💞 pic.twitter.com/e5Ve4sATBI — 💙 Koko ✊✊🏽✊🏾💙 (@Kokomothegreat) March 17, 2019