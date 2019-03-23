Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 23, 2019, and I’m off today to the Low Countries: the Netherlands (Amsterdam) and Belgium (Louvain, Brussels, and Ghent). Posting will of course be light in my absence, but I hope to post photos from my trip. As always, I do my best. Grania has kindly agreed to cover the Hili dialogues in my absence.
It’s National Chips and Dip Day, and if I can’t have Doritos and guacamole (I haven’t had a Dorito in years), I’ll take ruffled potato chips and onion/sour cream dip. It’s World Meterological Day, celebrating the establishment of the World Meteorological Association on March 23, 1950. And, as Philomena might say, it was on that day that weather began.
On March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry delivered his famous Revolutionary War speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death!” at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia. Jefferson and George Washington were in the audience, and the speech is thought to have prompted Virginia to commit troops to the War. On this day in 1806, Lewis and Clark, having reached the Pacific Ocean, turned around and headed back home. On March 23, 1919, in Milan, Mussolini founded his Fascist Political movement. In 1933, the German Reichstag passed the “Enabling Act of 1933,” which in effect made Hitler the dictator of Germany.
On March 23, 1956, Pakistan became the world’s first Islamic Republic; this is celebrated today in that country as “Republic Day”. In 1977, or so says Wikipedia, “The first of The Nixon Interviews (12 will be recorded over four weeks) is videotaped with British journalist David Frost interviewing former United States President Richard Nixon about the Watergate scandal and the Nixon tapes.” Finally, on March 23, 1983, Reagan proposed his “Star Wars” Strategic Defense Initiative. It died aborning.
Notables born on this day include John Bartram (1699), Pierre-Simon Laplace (1749), Emmy Noether (1882), Juan Gris (1887), Erich Fromm (1900), Werhner von Braun (1912), Donald Campbell (1921), Roger Bannister (1929), and Catherine Keener (1959). Here is Gris’s portrait of Pablo Picasso (I couldn’t find any cats from the artist):
Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Stendhal (1842), Raoul Dufy (1953), Elizabeth Taylor (2011), and Joe Garagiola (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has become positively Socratic. Should she get a Templeton Prize for her humility?
Hili: I’m starting to understand.A: What are you starting to understand?Hili: That it’s impossible to understand everything.
Two ‘memes’ from #ScienceHumor Here’s a helpful chart about risks. Why aren’t they banning peanuts?
A tweet from reader Nilou. Eagles can get lead poisoning from ingesting lead shot used to kill (or ingested by) animals lower on the food chain.
From Heather Hastie. It’s a bumper crop this year for endangered kakapos, the world’s only flightless parrot. Here’s one with its fuzzy chick (“Anchor”, Heather says, refers to Anchor Island, a place from which predators have been removed so the vulnerable parrots can thrive.)
Reader Barry wondered how cats can climb up glass, but I’m sure this is a screen:
Tweets from Matthew. This first one, showing the changes in population in different areas over twelve millennia. It’s a horse race at the end between China and India:
I didn’t realize that cockroach species could be so lovely:
I have in fact noticed the phenomenon below; look for it in your area as the snow melts:
Ceiling Cat bless New Zealand!
Tweets from Grania. Brexit first:
I’m not sure how this works, but it’s way cool:
I’ve seen these gorgeous bats: white fur and pink skin! They are Ectophylla alba, and nest in rolled-up leaves that they turn into tents.
Stuff like this buttresses my faith in our species:
Many know the famous speeches of Patrick Henry during the revolution but should also note Henry did not fight during the revolution and was later about as anti Federalist as one can get. He refused to be on the Virginia delegation to the Constitutional convention, said he smelled a rat. He was the lead spokesman against ratification of the constitution and pretty much against everything except Virginia.
I’m wondering why China and India separated themselves, population-wise, from everybody else, around 5,000 years ago. Perhaps they simply had great agricultural advances. But then you’d think, if it was technological advances, the rest of the world would catch up, but they never did.
Maybe it was something in the water that lead to more zealous fertility?
Good question and size has something to do with it. But most important was likely when human population progressed from the hunter gatherer to the domestication of animals and farming. This allowed for specialization and creation of cities. Population took off due to food production by fewer people to support this.
(1) Present day country size – if you added Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and the Levantine countries together you’d get a rather different picture – and probably also if you added together all the Central American countries.
(2) They’re all tropical or sub-tropical countries, because warm temperatures lead to faster plant growth.
(3) All developed organised irrigation systems early on, and kept them.
And I think they’re the main aspects.
I was looking at the relative populations of India vs China, and I think the changes in position largely reflect periods of war, disruption and invasion. But it’s hard to keep track on a video like that. Not having a major war or famine for over a century has India leaping ahead, for the moment.
A better map, IMHO, would simply show where the people are in the world at each time instant using the saturation level of a single color to show population density per pixel. I vaguely remember seeing such a map. It’s always amazing to realize how few people there were up until the recent explosion.
China and India were both pretty well protected by natural barriers. China has the o ean on the east, deserts to the west and world’s highest mountain chain to the southwest.
India was protected from invaders by the Indian Ocean, mountains to the north and deserts to the west.
I think we should just ban kids who have extreme allergies to peanuts. My brother has to constantly monitor what his kids take to school for lunch, lest any other kid in the school come into contact with peanuts. No peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in your lunch bag? That’s some bullshit, man. A kid’s gotta be able to get that PB&J fix.
(before anyone gets angry, I just want to be clear that this was sarcasm)
Glad you cleared that up. Sarcasm is hard to pick up in short written comments. Should always be marked as such.
I actually hate doing that and think it’s usually pretty clear when I’m making a sarcastic comment, but I didn’t want to end up starting a fight with anyone who has a kid with a deadly peanut allergy.
Just recently they have come up with a ‘cure’, i say that with caution and i can’t remember the source but it was encouraging. The gist, exsposing them to whatever it is in peanuts in small doses at a young age and gradually increasing it.
I want to know what happened since I was a kid. This was never a thing. I hated PB&J sandwiches (love PB on toast) but I can’t remember it killing anyone.
Way back then the population was a lot smaller. And mass media and communication was still primative, so you would not have been as likely to hear about it. Also, research on allergies may not have been invented yet.
I am assuming you are as old as I am. Apologies if my assumption is not correct.
When I was a kid back in the 1960s, I suffered from allergies (olive pollen, household dust, bermuda grass) and underwent desensitization therapy (I think that’s what it was called), so allergies were certainly a thing way back then. I would be surprised if peanuts were not involved in the panel of tests I went through to discover my allergies, though I don’t know it for a fact or have forgotten. I’m just saying that PB&J was ubiquitous and, as far as I know, no kids died at my school.
Given how lethal peanut allergies can be, maybe all the children who had them died before you got the the chance to meet them.
It was the same for me, by the way. As a child I do not recall ever knowing another child with a nut allergy. Certainly, some of them got hay fever but never other allergies.
You have a point. If kids disappeared and they weren’t my close friends, I might have assumed they just moved away.
Love those white bats! Bats amaze me.
This might come in handy – a Dutch swearwords guide
https://dutchreview.com/expat/learn-dutch/dutch-swear-words-guide-insults-profanity-cursing-netherlands/
More on the internet.
What was not so good to see was the historical demographics of poor China!
Finally, the myopic view of death risks is especially ill suited for drugs. Marijuana is psychoactive so have side effects, one is that it may hugely increase psychosis risks [ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(19)30048-3/fulltext#%20 ]. Assuming the list covers US, that number could be compared to an added 5:100,000 risk or potentially on the order of 15,000 patients, roughly equal to homicide cases. (Likely not due to potency and demographics, but still nothing to shrug at in the terms of the list.)
Surely no one goes nuts from peanuts (it isn’t even a nut)?
In Georgia they are known as gober peas.
One of the state’s main crops. Most are now sent to China. (Maybe not now after the trade war and Chinese tariffs.)
Reagan’s SDI wasn’t croaked (or, rather, renamed the “Ballistic Defense Missile Organization” by Bill Clinton) until 1993. Seems a helluva protracted moribund birthing process.
Thanks for posting the population chart. I saw some real surprises watching the population growth. I learned something.
More about marijuana:
“Despite overwhelming public perception of the safety of these substances, an increasing number of serious cardiovascular adverse events have been reported in temporal relation to recreational cannabis use. These have included sudden cardiac death…”
(Singh et al. 2018, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29218644. Authors have included also synthetic cannabinoids)
“A 35-year-old man presented with behavioral disturbances of sudden onset after oral cannabis consumption and major self-mutilation (attempted amputation of the right arm, self-enucleation of both eyes and impalement) which resulted in death…”
(Deltail et al. 2018, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29125965)
It’s either a screen or it’s a window that is in front of another window that itself has multiple panes of glass judging by the thickness of its frame.
One of them cockroaches looks more like a ladybird ,ladybug for you Americans .
The orange one with the line running down it’s back ,are they it’s (word beginning with E ) wing cases ?
