Caturday felid trifecta: Tattooed cats; cats sleeping weird; cat crosswalk in Sweden (and lagnaippe)

Don’t worry: no cats were actually tattooed in the making of these ink-wash drawings by a Japanese-American artist. As artFido notes:

Kazuaki Horitomo is a California-based Japanese artist who combines two of his great passions – tattoos and cats – into one. As an illustrator and tattoo artist, Horitomo is steeped in the Japanese tradition of tebori (a technique of tattooing by hand) and his illustrations reflect that. Some of our favorites works are the humorous and surreal depictions of cats performing tebori on other cats. Horitomo’s brand Monmon Cats derives its name from monmon, the old slang word in Japanese for tattoos. Horitomo currently works at State of Grace Tattoo in San Jose. But if tattooing isn’t your thing, you can also pick up his book, or buy prints from his shop. Or you can just follow him on Instagram.

I’ll show five of his works, but there are more at the artFido site:

***********

From CLC (Cat Lovers Community), we have a passel of cats that can sleep anywhere. I’ll again show five, but there are 18 at the site.

***********

Atlas Obscura has one entry, Pelle Svanslös Crosswalk, showing an unusual “cat crossing” sign in the town of Uppsala, Sweden:

Its tale (or rather, lack of tail):

The road signs in front of Carolina Rediviva Library in Uppsala have something unusual: cats. On closer look, you might notice the adult cat leading kittens has no tail. He isn’t just an ordinary bobtail cat. He’s Pelle Svanslös (“Peter No-Tail” in English), a popular character from a children’s book series with the same name. The Pelle Svanslös series—there are 12 books in total—was written by Gösta Knutsson between 1939 and 1972. As his name suggests, Pelle has no tail. A rat bit his tail off when he was a kitten. But despite this mean mishap, Pelle grows into a kind-hearted young cat. He has been loved by many Swedish children for decades. Pelle and his feline friends live in Uppsala, Sweden, where the author also lived for many years of his life. To mark the cat’s popularity, Uppsala added some features related to the children’s literature star around the city, such as a statue, a peep-hole (his residence), and these crossing signs.

I’ve been in Uppsala twice and didn’t know about this; if I had, I’d have insisted on seeing it. Here are two illustrations from the books, showing that even a tailless cat can get the girl:

************

Lagniappe: Cats versus dogs summarized in one experiment:

h/t: Malcolm, Dave, Bruce