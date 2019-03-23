Again: Is it Honey?

Reader Graham from the UK did a careful scan of the bill sported by our newly-arriving mallard hen. Comparing this year’s photos to last year’s photos of Honey, he seems convinced that it is the same duck. I’d sure like to believe that, but of course I am riddled with confirmation bias and must guard against my own wishes. Still, I think the chances are better than even that it is Honey.

Here is Graham’s comparison of the pigment markings on the ducks’ bills, with lines drawn to indicate similarities between last year (top) and this year (bottom). Right side first, then left. Graham’s notes are indented:

Last year’s dots have merged and faded but there is too much of a pattern match for it to be a coincidence. I’m 100% certain it’s Honey.

Thanks to Graham for doing these analyses.