It’s Friday, March 22, 2019, and the second real day of Spring. And ducks are here! I am thinking that the hen might be Honey, but I’ll show the bill pictures later.

Tomorrow I’m off for Belgium and Amsterdam, so posting will be very light for two weeks or so. It’s World Water Day on Foodimentary, and they recommend you drink 8 cups of water per day. I am very bad about that, and probably drink about one. See also here for the Wikipedia entry.

On this day in 1622, the Jamestown massacre took place, with Algonquin Indians killing 347 English settlers: 1/3 of the colony’s population. This was in retaliation for the colonists’ appropriation of lands to grow tobacco. On March 22, 1765, the British parliament passed the Stamp Act that introduces a tax on all printed material in the American colonies (playing cards, newspapers, etc.), which had to carry a revenue stamp. This is one hated feature that led to the Revolution. On this day in 1872, Illinois became the first state to require gender equality in the workplace. 1872!

Moving on, it was on March 22, 1960, that Arthur Leonard Schawlow and Charles Hard Townes got the first patent for a laser. Shawlow got the Nobel Prize in 1981, Townes in 1964. On that very same day in 1960, in the case of Eisenstadt v. Baird, the United States Supreme Court ruled that unmarried people had the right to possess contraceptives. I was only 11 then, so this was not a concern for me. On this day in 1978, Karl Wallenda of The Flying Wallendas fell off a tightrope stretched between two hotels in Puerto Rico. There was no net, so he plunged to his death. You can see the video here (warning, it’s a bit disturbing, though there’s no gore). On March 22, 2016, three suicide bombers set off explosives at the Brussels airport and a metro station, killing 32 and injuring 316. Three of the five perpetrators died in the bombings, the other two were arrested. Finally, it was on this day two years ago that there was a terrorist attack in London near the Houses of Parliament. Four people were killed and at least 20 injured.

Notables born on this day include Adam Sedgwick (1785), Robert Millikan (1868, Nobel Laureate), Chico Marx (1887), Karl Malden (1912), Werner Klemperer (1920), Marcel Marceau (1923), Pat Robertson and Stephen Sondheim (both 1930), Lena Olin (1955), and Reese “Don’t You Know Who I Am?” Witherspoon (1976).

Those who bought it on March 22 were few; they include Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1832), and Karl Wallenda (1978, see above).

By the way, Carl Reiner turned 97 two days ago and an article on Fox describes how he celebrated:

“By staying alive!” the comedian recently told Closer Weekly. “Today, I woke up thinking about a dish I haven’t eaten in a long time. We used to have a house in the south of France, and the first day we arrived we always had ‘lapin a la cocotte,’ rabbit in burnt butter sauce. I’m going to celebrate by having that!”

That’s a man after my own heart. I hope he had a good wine with it.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili prescribes a sort of feline Turing Test—or should we call it the Purring Test?

Hili: Artificial intelligence may purr but it will not be a cat. A: But it can be quite charming. Hili: You must be joking.

In Polish:

Hili: Sztuczna inteligencja może mruczeć, ale kotem nie będzie.

Ja: Może mieć jednak sporo wdzięku.

Hili: Chyba żartujesz.

From Facebook, created by Leigh Rubin of “Rubes“:

From reader Barry. This Christian textbook entry about evolution has one lie after another. The “principles of Darwin’s general philosophy” are generally true (except I don’t think Darwin was firm on #2), but this screed leaves out a lot of other principles, like splitting of lineages and the creation of “designoid” features of organisms by natural selection.

Tweets from Matthew; I’ll show all four:

Emu attraction method of the day…

2/4 pic.twitter.com/iRArCQn55d — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 21, 2019

Matthew wondered why anybody would do this, and my response was, “To attract emus, of course!”

Emu attraction method of the day…

4/4 pic.twitter.com/rhyPrqBCJp — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 21, 2019

Which one are you? I’m right there next to “Atheist”.

Atheist or agnostic? Here is a handy chart from Peter Brietbart. Source:https://t.co/6EMn5gf2eY pic.twitter.com/Q2WE4t1tuP — Sabine Hossenfelder (@skdh) March 21, 2019

Tweets from Grania. First, a lovely waterscape:

These frozen methane bubbles turned the lake into something from another planet!😲❄️ pic.twitter.com/sdDkF2ePcS — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) February 11, 2019

Good God! I’m never giving a seminar in Iceland. From the excellent Irish comedian Dara “get in the fooking sack” Ó Briain:

Half a sheep’s head pic.twitter.com/RF3ptvh0pB — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) February 4, 2019

And the coup de grace, whale meat that has been pissed on and buried for four months, then dug up again. pic.twitter.com/2wStyDR8MI — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) February 4, 2019