I’ve been feeding the newly-arrived ducks at Botany Pond: the mallards have now been here two days. They are definitely skittish and didn’t come to my whistle, which was one indication that these were not Honey and James. But when I step back from the pond, they do eat copiously, and they look to be in good shape (see below).

The female has started nesting on the third floor of the adjacent building, which means that if she doesn’t abandon her nest, the ducklings will have to drop three stories on the day they hatch (this is normal and doesn’t hurt them). Hatching is expected in about a month.

Anna went to the pond yesterday and, after a long-distance inspection, she wasn’t so sure that the hen wasn’t Honey. So I’ll ask readers to weigh in pending better pictures of her beak markings. It does seem clear from the photos, though, that the drake isn’t James. He’s still a big and handsome boy, though.

They were tamer yesterday than when they arrived on Wednesday, and came out of the water to eat my duck chow (I still have about 15 pounds) on the grass:

A video of them nomming duck food on the grass. They look pretty healthy.

Here is the hen with shots of the left and right side of her bill. Below I’ve put closeup R and L shots of Honey’s bill from last year and this year. (The full-duck photos are a bit out of focus because it was dark and shutter speed was low.)

And here are shots of Honey’s bill from last year. At first I thought the new hen didn’t match the patterns at all (they do change from year to year), but now I’m not so sure. The black triangle on the right bill, where the bill meets the head, used to be my diagnostic trait. And it seems to be present in the new duck, as does the pattern of dark dots on the left side. But of course I have confirmation bias, so I want it to be her.

Last year, right side:

This year’s hen, right side, enlarged (remember, the patterns change so perfect matches aren’t expected):

Last year, left side:

Last year’s bill, left side, enlarged;

This year’s hen, left side, enlarged:

What say you? Do you think it’s her?

Here’s the lovely drake, who will need a name (suggest one, please). He’s clearly not James, as the color of his breast is completely different.

New drake:

New Drake, shot #2:

New drake, shot #3:

James Pond from last year. Sadly, he’s apparently not the same drake as the new one has a much lighter breast. I guess the romance fizzled down on the bayou:

Is it her? Is it her? Remember, she’s more skittish than she was last year, and didn’t recognize my whistle.