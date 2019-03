I like to end the work week with animal videos, and here’s a delightful 5½-minute series of animals reacting to music. Note the music-loving kittens at 2:43, Paul McCartney vs. the locusts at 3:08, the concertina-loving cows at 4:19 and the green parrot at the end who, hearing the Titanic theme, plays “king of the world” before going nuts.

