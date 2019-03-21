True facts about the Bolas spider

ZeFrank1 has a new video with his trademark combination of fact and snark. The Bolas spiders are groups of orb weavers that has an amazing way of hunting, but I’ll let you see it in this short video, which is biologically accurate. There’s not only fantastic hunting behavior, but some amazing bird-feces mimicry.

  1. yazikus
    Excellent video. I watch everything with subtitles and was amused to see they left off ‘tiny’ from the text before erection (in reference to the male moth).
    Spiders are just amazing. With butt stuff, apparently.

  2. BobTerrace
    That made my day.

    I wonder if he does lectures for a speakers’ series.

  3. rickflick
    ZeFrank is a national treasure.

  4. ThyroidPlanet
    This is my …

    Orb sub

    [ puts on sunglasses ]
    YEAAHHHHHH!

    That’s my bad memory of a meme that old people like.

