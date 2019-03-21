Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, March 21, 2019, and the first official day of Spring!

Two ducks arrived at the pond yesterday, though they don’t include Honey. It’s National French Bread Day, though you are guilty of cultural appropriation if you eat it, and all of the days below:

I guess people like to put these things on the first day of Spring.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is interactive, and a first. As Pitchfork notes:

In honor of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, Google is launching its first ever AI-powered Google Doodle. Users will be able to input their own melody, which the Doodle’s machine learning model will craft a harmony to in the Baroque style of Bach. The interactive Doodle was made in partnership with Google Magenta and Google PAIR and will offer facts aimed to help users learn the basic fundamentals of how machine learning works. It’ll be available from March 21 (Bach’s birthday) to 22.

Try it!

In the Old Style calendar, Bach was born on March 21, but in the Gregorian calendar it was March 31. To get started, click on the screenshot below, which takes you to the Doodle:

On this day in 1556, according to Wikipedia, “On the day of his execution in Oxford, former Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer deviates from the scripted sermon by renouncing the recantations he has made and adds, “And as for the pope, I refuse him, as Christ’s enemy, and Antichrist with all his false doctrine.” This is the day that the Bahá’í calendar began in 1844, and is celebrated as the New Year by members of that faith. On this day in 1871, journalist Henry Stanley began his long search to find the explorer David Livingstone. He did—on November 10 of that year, though Stanley’s words, “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?” may have been an invention.

On this day in 1925, Tennessee’s Butler Act went into force, prohibiting the teaching of human evolution (note: not evolution, but human evolution). It was this act that Scopes violated when convicted in the 1925 “Monkey Trial.” On March 21, 1935, Reza Shah Pahlvavi, the Shah of Iran, requested that the international community start calling Persia by its native name of “Iran.”

On March 21, 1963, Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in San Francisco bay closed for good. You can still visit it, though, on tours by the National Park Service. I highly recommend a visit. On this day in 1965, Martin Luther King led 3200 people on the third (and successful) civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Here’s a short video history of the three marches:

Here’s another one I just learned of: on this day in 1983, according to Wikipedia, “The first cases of the 1983 West Bank fainting epidemic begin; Israelis and Palestinians accuse each other of poison gas, but the cause is later determined mostly to be psychosomatic. That is a weird one! Finally, it was on this day 13 years ago that Twitter was founded. Many are addicted to it or swear by it; I use it but am appalled at the hatred and rancor it engenders.

Notables born on this day include Joseph Fourier (1768), Modest Mussorgsky (1839), Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr. (1867), Julio Gallo (1910), Éric Rohmer (1920), Walter Gilbert (1932, Nobel Laureate), Rosie O’Donnell (1962), and Cenk Uygur (1970).

Notables who croaked on this day were few, and include Pocahontas (1617, the real one), and Bobby Short (2005).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is cadging for noms in the guise of social justice:

Hili: We have to repair the world. A: OK, where do we start? Hili: With my bowls.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy naprawić świat.

Ja: O.K., od czego zaczniemy?

Hili: Od moich miseczek.

A cartoon from my undergrad adviser Bruce Grant:

A meme from reader Keira:

From reader Barry. This is either a brave woman, a stupid woman, or the gator is tame, but one thing is for sure—she’s an animal lover.

What breed of puppy is that? pic.twitter.com/PedRqtDQ1W — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) March 20, 2019

From reader Nilou. I think the sparrowhawk won this round, but she’d better get out of the road pronto.

Sparrowhawk v Magpie in Heslington today. per J Lawton pic.twitter.com/jGrSc6x1MI — York Birding (@YorkBirding) March 19, 2019

From reader Jiten. This looks deeply suspicious: the groping and thigh-rubbing by the TSA agent is far more extensive than seems warranted. Perhaps he likes to grope; even in my gropiest experiences I haven’t gone through what this kid did.

Could TSA be any more dysfunctional and incompetent? pic.twitter.com/SMOBG9nT7W — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 19, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I can’t believe that a). a bird can make a noise like that and b). the cat doesn’t seem to care!

Have you ever seen cockatoo barking on a cat😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tZhE7xRVwA — Snezana🌷 (@SnezanaJevticBg) March 18, 2019

Look at that mess of puffins! (Does anybody know what a group of puffins is called?)

Incoming! Over 7300 Puffins today including our first ashore. Highest March count since the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/Hb3H9BWviQ — Skokholm Island (@SkokholmIsland) March 19, 2019

Remember the strutting woodcock from yesterday? Look how cryptic they are:

An early bird 🐦 *First nest found this year.* A woodcock.#birds pic.twitter.com/ODLHKwho6G — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) March 20, 2019

The tweet below exemplifies Pinker’s thesis that morality has gotten better:

On 28 August 1695, Peter Lawman was sentenced to death for walking around Islington claiming to be an Egyptian for two days, and then later saying he was German not Egyptian. To DEATH. https://t.co/E51vUMsxf9 — Dr Kate Wiles (@katemond) March 19, 2019

Tweets from Grania, including this romantic dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Lumpy:

Tuesday night must be date night for Mr & Mrs Lumpy 🐾🐾🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/gfE3ELUCGh — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) March 19, 2019

A gruesome but unique relic:

#ICYMI: Medieval skull fused with (chain)mail. This soldier died at the Battle of Visby in 1361. The dead were quickly buried in mass graves with their equipment & armor, making this a rich archeological site when discovered. Much of it is now at the Gotland Museum in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/SaYttIeg0F — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) February 10, 2019

I love this. Yes, ducklings can’t fly like that, but who cares: I’m a sucker for ducks. The thread’s comments are nice, too:

One of the best things I've seen from Disney in ages ♥️🦆 pic.twitter.com/0OsArNoAIN — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) February 11, 2019