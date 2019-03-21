Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, March 21, 2019, and the first official day of Spring!
Two ducks arrived at the pond yesterday, though they don’t include Honey. It’s National French Bread Day, though you are guilty of cultural appropriation if you eat it, and all of the days below:
- Education Freedom Day
- Human Rights Day (South Africa)
- International Colour Day (International)
- International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (International)
- International Day of Forests (International), by proclamation of the United Nations General Assembly
- Mother’s Day (most of the Arab world)
- National Tree Planting Day (Lesotho)
- Truant’s Day (Poland, Faroe Islands)
- Vernal Equinox related observances (see March 20)
- World Down Syndrome Day (International)
- World Poetry Day (International)
- World Puppetry Day (International)
I guess people like to put these things on the first day of Spring.
Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is interactive, and a first. As Pitchfork notes:
In honor of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, Google is launching its first ever AI-powered Google Doodle. Users will be able to input their own melody, which the Doodle’s machine learning model will craft a harmony to in the Baroque style of Bach. The interactive Doodle was made in partnership with Google Magenta and Google PAIR and will offer facts aimed to help users learn the basic fundamentals of how machine learning works. It’ll be available from March 21 (Bach’s birthday) to 22.
Try it!
In the Old Style calendar, Bach was born on March 21, but in the Gregorian calendar it was March 31. To get started, click on the screenshot below, which takes you to the Doodle:
On this day in 1556, according to Wikipedia, “On the day of his execution in Oxford, former Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer deviates from the scripted sermon by renouncing the recantations he has made and adds, “And as for the pope, I refuse him, as Christ’s enemy, and Antichrist with all his false doctrine.” This is the day that the Bahá’í calendar began in 1844, and is celebrated as the New Year by members of that faith. On this day in 1871, journalist Henry Stanley began his long search to find the explorer David Livingstone. He did—on November 10 of that year, though Stanley’s words, “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?” may have been an invention.
On this day in 1925, Tennessee’s Butler Act went into force, prohibiting the teaching of human evolution (note: not evolution, but human evolution). It was this act that Scopes violated when convicted in the 1925 “Monkey Trial.” On March 21, 1935, Reza Shah Pahlvavi, the Shah of Iran, requested that the international community start calling Persia by its native name of “Iran.”
On March 21, 1963, Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in San Francisco bay closed for good. You can still visit it, though, on tours by the National Park Service. I highly recommend a visit. On this day in 1965, Martin Luther King led 3200 people on the third (and successful) civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Here’s a short video history of the three marches:
Here’s another one I just learned of: on this day in 1983, according to Wikipedia, “The first cases of the 1983 West Bank fainting epidemic begin; Israelis and Palestinians accuse each other of poison gas, but the cause is later determined mostly to be psychosomatic. That is a weird one! Finally, it was on this day 13 years ago that Twitter was founded. Many are addicted to it or swear by it; I use it but am appalled at the hatred and rancor it engenders.
Notables born on this day include Joseph Fourier (1768), Modest Mussorgsky (1839), Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr. (1867), Julio Gallo (1910), Éric Rohmer (1920), Walter Gilbert (1932, Nobel Laureate), Rosie O’Donnell (1962), and Cenk Uygur (1970).
Notables who croaked on this day were few, and include Pocahontas (1617, the real one), and Bobby Short (2005).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is cadging for noms in the guise of social justice:
Hili: We have to repair the world.A: OK, where do we start?Hili: With my bowls.
Hili: Musimy naprawić świat.
Ja: O.K., od czego zaczniemy?
Hili: Od moich miseczek.
A cartoon from my undergrad adviser Bruce Grant:
A meme from reader Keira:
From reader Barry. This is either a brave woman, a stupid woman, or the gator is tame, but one thing is for sure—she’s an animal lover.
From reader Nilou. I think the sparrowhawk won this round, but she’d better get out of the road pronto.
From reader Jiten. This looks deeply suspicious: the groping and thigh-rubbing by the TSA agent is far more extensive than seems warranted. Perhaps he likes to grope; even in my gropiest experiences I haven’t gone through what this kid did.
Tweets from Matthew. I can’t believe that a). a bird can make a noise like that and b). the cat doesn’t seem to care!
Look at that mess of puffins! (Does anybody know what a group of puffins is called?)
Remember the strutting woodcock from yesterday? Look how cryptic they are:
The tweet below exemplifies Pinker’s thesis that morality has gotten better:
Tweets from Grania, including this romantic dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Lumpy:
A gruesome but unique relic:
I love this. Yes, ducklings can’t fly like that, but who cares: I’m a sucker for ducks. The thread’s comments are nice, too:
There is a twit in the white house that apparently uses twitter a great deal. However, I am told the damage done by Facebook and Google is worse.
That seems to be New Yorker Gabby Scampone, a volunteer lunch-in-training at Everglades Holiday Park:
Meteorological spring starts on the 1st of March & I am sticking with that. It means summer starts on 1st of June. It makes no sense to start summer in midsummer! nuts!
🙂 … xxx
I celebrate Spring with the arrival of the first flowers. When crocus blooms start poking their little purple heads out of the soil, which was on the 13th, then it’s Spring. Maybe not something that can be pinpointed with mathematical accuracy but I celebrate the seasons as localized events based on latitude and climate rather than what a calendar says.
Now I want to sing –
“When it’s spring again, I’ll bring again, tulips from Amsterdam…”
I’d like to hear PCC[E] sing that in Holland!
The TSA PAT DOWN Occurred March 26, 2017
DFW International Airport, Dallas, Texas.
Recorded by Jennifer Williamson the mother of 13 yr old Aaron
FULL VIDEO WITH AUDIO
Video description:
NBC video: The Williamsons talk about the incident
To quote Caitlin R. Kiernan, an author who happens to be transsexual…
“Nothing but good would come from pulling the plug and silencing Twitter forever. It is a chaos engine and needs to be dismantled.”
Date: 28th of April, 2018
It’s highly unusual to find Skeletal remains on the site of a Battlefield, still in their Chain/Mail and or Armour, as this equipment was very expensive, a suit of Armour for a knight could cost £20,000 + in today’s money, it could set a poor Archer up for life.
Also on this day New Zealand has passed new gun control legislation. A mere 6 days after the terrible mass shooting.
I wonder if Mitch McConnell noticed that.
Wow, that TSA agent could be Father (“Full”) Nelson, the defrocked parish priest.
The Bach doodle is useless. I tried to plug in a fugue theme to see what the computer would do with it, but it wouldn’t let me change eighth notes to quarter notes. The designers don’t seem to know much about music notation. I want my money back!
But it’s free.
March 21 as National Down Syndrome Day is quite clever.
“A group of puffins is known by a range of names – a colony, a puffinry, a circus, a burrow, a gathering, or an improbability.”