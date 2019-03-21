The Internet plumbs new depths: anti-vaxers harass parents who lose children

This article from CNN (click on screenshot below) shows about the worst Internet behavior I’ve seen—behavior that makes the Young Adult Fiction Police look like saints. Read and weep copiously:
What happens here is that parents who lose children from disease, and mourn for them online, are viciously attacked on social media by antivaxers. The reasons are various, but none come from those who favor vaccines. Parents are either accused of killing their children with vaccines, of spreading the “false gospel” of vaccination, or are simply attacked when, if their child died because he/she couldn’t be vaccinated, they campaign for other children to be vaccinated. Those campaigns really get the trolls exercised. Here are a few examples:
On May 6, 2016, Promoli put her toddlers Jude and his twin brother Thomas, down for an afternoon nap in their home. Jude had a low-grade fever, but he was laughing and singing when he went down for his nap.
When his mother went to check on him two hours later, he was dead. Promoli said the next few weeks were “a living hell.”
“Having to go in and plan a funeral and find the ability somehow to even take steps to walk into a funeral home, to make plans and decide whether to bury or cremate your child — it was just all so horrifying,” she said.
When an autopsy came back showing Jude had died of the flu, Promoli started her flu prevention campaign.
That’s when the online attacks began.
Some anti-vaxers told her she’d murdered Jude and made up a story about the flu to cover up her crime. Others said vaccines had killed her son. Some called her the c-word.
The worst ones — the ones that would sometimes make her cry — were the posts that said she was advocating for flu shots so that other children would die from the shots and their parents would be miserable like she was.
“The first time it made me feel really sick because I couldn’t fathom how anybody could even come up with such a terrible claim,” Promoli said. “It caught me off guard in its cruelty. What kind of a person does this?”
Want more?
Serese Marotta lost her 5-year-old son, Joseph, to the flu in 2009, and is now chief operating officer of Families Fighting Flu, a group that encourages flu awareness and prevention, including vaccination.In 2017, she posted a video on the eighth anniversary of her son’s death to reinforce the importance of getting the flu vaccine.“SLUT,” one person commented. “PHARMA WHORE.”
“May you rot in hell for all the damages you do!” a Facebook user wrote on another one of her posts.
She says a Facebook user in Australia sent her a death threat”She called me a lot of names I won’t repeat and used the go-to conspiracy theories about government and big pharma, and I responded, ‘I lost a child,’ and questioned where she was coming from, and she continued to attack me,” said Marotta, who lives in Syracuse, New York.
One more:
Grieving mothers aren’t the only targets of anti-vaxer abuse.
Dorit Reiss, a professor at UC Hastings School of Law, has received countless vile messages, and as with the mothers, many of the messages are gender-oriented. Over the years, she’s become pretty blasé about it.
“‘Whore’ is pretty normal,” said Reiss, a pro-vaccine advocate who has written extensively about vaccines. “I’ve also been called a [c**t].”
Sometimes Reiss, who is Jewish, receives comments that mention the Holocaust.
One Facebook user made a meme with a photo of her father with “Proud Supporter of the Vaccine Holocaust.” Reiss says her father has nothing to do with vaccines.
Another meme shows a photo of Reiss holding her infant son and it says that Reiss is “FORCE-injecting” her baby with vaccines.Below the photo is written: “Because one holocaust wasn’t enough.”
Facebook is trying to moderate this debate, and I heard on the news that although they’re not going to ban anti-vaxers, they will “moderate” discussion. I am conflicted about banning, as these morons are urging actions that can cause widespread and near-immediate harm; but on balance I think they should be allowed to speak, for that sparks a debate in which their claims can be refuted. (Harassment of individuals, and the use of threats, however, are not protected speech and can be prosecuted.) Facebook did say they would give anti-vaxer comments a lower profile on their pages, which I guess is a decent solution. They will, however, try to prevent targeting of individuals like those above.
Finally, there’s some interesting material about “spies” who infiltrate anti-vaxer groups like Stop Mandatory Vaccination and find out that, despite the denials of that group’s officials, the members urge each other to harass parents whose children have died.
This is one reason why I don’t like anonymity on the Internet. Even if we don’t ban anti-vaxer discussions, at least the people involved should be required to give their real names, and thus held accountable for their statements. And their actions are disgusting: this onslaught of harassment of grieving parents is the lowest to which our species can sink. All we can do is educate ourselves about the benefits of vaccination and keep arguing.
The CNN article ends on a sad note: this made me tear up a bit:
When she sees anti-vaxers talking about parents in their closed groups, [Erin] Costello, the online pro-vaccine spy, gets in touch with those parents to warn them they may be getting nasty messages from the anti-vaxers.
When Costello reached out to the mother in the Midwest, she explained why she was contacting her.
“I know you’re likely getting many horrible messages on Facebook right now,” Costello wrote to the mother. “Children such as [yours] are the reason why I do my part to fight for overwhelming acceptance of vaccines as well as fight against the lies and misinformation that are recklessly spread around against vaccines.”
The mother wrote back.
“I appreciate the strong role you take in helping protect families like mine,” she said.
After hundreds of Facebook comments from anti-vaxers, the mother turned off comments on her page, and deleted many of the ones she received.
Some are still in her head, though. She weeps as she remembers the one that was hardest to read.
“The ones that said this was a fake story. That he wasn’t real. That my child didn’t exist,” she said. “Because when your child dies, that’s the biggest fear — that he will be forgotten.”
That’s how low these jerks will sink.
h/t: Diane G.
In other anti-vaxer news, Kentucky’s Republican governor Matt Bevin bragged in a radio interview yesterday that he has eschewed having his nine (!) children vaccinated against chicken pox, and has instead intentionally exposed them all to the disease.
I saw something just the other day about a new hip thing among anti-vaxers. Chicken pox parties. Yep. Groups get their children together with at least one infected child in hopes that they’ll all get chicken pox. “Just go ahead and get it out of the way” seems to be the sentiment.
These people are nucking futs.
We had chicken pox parties when I was a kid. They were called schools. 😉
No kidding! It sure seemed that way.
I heard of those parties back before there was a chicken pox vaccine but now they continue. Good grief.
Suffering’s good for the constitution, donchya know?
Yeah, I recall when I was a kid, parents would purposely expose their offspring to chicken pox while the kids were young. The fear, as I recall, was that if males didn’t contract the disease until they were adults, it could lead to sterility.
Why anyone would still do it now, when there’s an available vaccine, I don’t understand — unless it’s that those were the days of Levittown and Leave It to Beaver and Ozzie & Harriet, and if it was good enough for them then, it should be good enough for us now. Those are the days the “Make America Great Again” crowd idealizes.
There’s even a Wikipedia article on the phenomenon, naturally: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pox_party. I first heard about “chickenpox parties” through my (pro-vaccine) sister in Oregon. Italy, where her husband was born, has just introduced a strict new law banning unvaccinated children: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-47536981
Yes they are, now chickenpox is and benign, you only expose your children to get shingles later, and apart from excruciating pain, if in the eye, just a possible loss of the eye. But hey shingles is only unilateral, so they still have the other one…
Measles is much worse, if your child survives it apparently unscathed, it sets back their immune system for several years, significantly increasing their chances to die from other diseases.
Fucking nuts -and criminally negligent- indeed.
Yes, not only giving them a disease that will be extremely uncomfortable while in its “itch” phase, but offers the interesting possibilities of pneumonia, encephalitis, and skin infections (though fortunately it is rarely fatal), plus the thrill of getting shingles later in life.
And hopefully those kids grow up, see the errors of their parents’ ways & get the shingles vaccine.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned the connection between having chickenpox early in life and having shingles later. Since his kids didn’t get the chickenpox vaccine now, let’s hope they have enough sense to get shingles vaccination when they grow up.
Ha – I just said the same thing. Jinx!
And if you wonder about the involvement of Facebook in all of this matter, take a look at this one
https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2019/2/7/18214351/facebook-myanmar-rohingya-muslims
I’s likely that approx. 9000 people were persecuted – ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar from Aug. to Dec. 2017 due to hate speech on Facebook.
This is so crazy and over the top. A “vaccine holocaust“? The statistics on vaccine safety are readily available, as are the statistics about what percentage of children and adults died of diseases before we had vaccines for them, and it’s plain to see that while vaccines do kill or harm some people they’re far better than the alternative. Even if we take their word that vaccines cause autism, the incidence of autism is still much lower than the incidence of harm caused by the diseases vaccines prevent! I really don’t understand how these people can get so far from reality and reason.
The only thing I’d agree with is that many pro-vaccine sites do “lie” about vaccine safety by portraying them as perfectly safe when in fact they’re only very safe.
Oh but those stats are false and put out by the government which is corrupt and trying to kill you. /sarcasm
It is so sad and frustrating. It doesn’t matter if you bring evidence and reason to the discussion as these morons only take that as indicative of which side you’re on.
Yep and they just assert over and over that “big pharma” and the government can’t be trusted.
Of course, government and Big Pharma can’t always be trusted but it doesn’t mean everything they say is false or that truth can’t be found.
Of course. 😛 I just think that, you know, we’d notice if there was a holocaust going on. We’d all know people who lost a kid to vaccines. Maybe we’re all in on it!
I posted about the woman who lost her twin on FB a few days ago and commented that “people are the worst”. It’s so horrible out there that these people can harass, bully, and silence others (I believe the woman closed her FB account and was then harassed via text and email) but to bully people who are going through something like losing their child for the fact that the bullies don’t like that the child’s death contradicts their ideology – that’s just sick and reminds me of the false flag accusations hurled against parents whose kids were killed in shooting rampages.
sub
It’s horrible that people can be so nasty to others. I really don’t understand it. Even if you truly think somebody is an agent of an evil conspiracy, it’s doesn’t justify calling them a bitch, cunt, and whore. They’re just so angry!
That said, maybe I’m unusually insensitive or have too much toxic masculinity, but I can’t imagine having my feathers ruffled by a comment from an unknown person on the internet, no matter my circumstances or what they said (as long as it didn’t go beyond “words on the internet”). It seems like too many people, especially young people and young girls in particular, put themselves out on the internet and get badly hurt by internet bullies, sometimes committing suicide. In this modern age, I wonder if it’s possible to teach kids to be more self-confident and resilient, but I guess there are no easy answers there.
I used to be called all those things regularly as a 20 year old working at a park. It was the response to people not wanting to pay the $5/car entry fee.
Response of… surely?
Yes, response of. I must’ve been thinking what I wanted to do to them for their abuse.
As the kids say, “smh”. I really don’t get it. I don’t think my parents put any special effort into teaching me good manners – I was mostly left to raise myself – but it seems like you’d have to make a special effort to be so nasty. I wonder if they’re born like that or if they saw their relatives being mean to people and learned it.
Sociologists sometimes talk about a phenomenon called “ forward panic,” in which a tense situation simmering resentfully within a crowd suddenly bubbles up and boils over into violence. People suddenly do horrible things which would otherwise horrify them — vandalize, or beat someone to death, or commit gang rapes. Steven Pinker discussed it in one of his books.
I wonder if such attacks on grieving parents might be the result of an Internet form of forward panic. Some internet communities held together by conspiracy and anger can become very personal and all-consuming to the people in them. A few folks slip a bit further … and the madness of crowds takes over.
I didn’t expect such monstrosity even from antivaxers!
Yes, I noted to a friend of mine that I tend to be fairly cynical and expect nasty behaviour but even I was, if not shocked, outraged.
Shouldn’t all doctors be pro vaccine? Even Andrew Wakefield (who I think is technically no longer a doctor) isn’t anti vaccine in general.
Wakefield is definitely no longer a doctor. Sadly, he became an anti-vaccine campaigner. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Wakefield
Not just no doctor anymore, but basically a mass murderer.
Lewis Black did a Back in Black on The Daily Show last week on how measles came back recently.. There was a kid who defied his parents and got vaccinated. It’s on YouTube.
Another interesting part of the Lewis Black bit was a mother who was declining vaccination – but only one specific vaccine. I’d have to listen again. She had a problem with a particular vaccine for some reason.
It doesn’t help that the CIA ran a fake vaccination campaign in the hunt for Osama bin Laden, of course. https://www.nature.com/news/2011/110714/full/news.2011.418.html
The doctor involved was jailed for more than 30 years, but by then the damage had been done.
Yeah, I saw this a couple days ago.
So online harassment of this sort is ‘moderated’. Deleted, and maybe the perps get banned.
But what about criminal charges? The distress this must cost the victims should be similar to being physically threatened. The human psyche cannot parse the difference between the two, so why should one result in no criminal charges while the other is charged?
How many of them are Russian trolls I wonder.
How quickly we forget. In my mother’s generation, it was common for children to die of diseases that children don’t die from now if they’ve received vaccinations.
My Mom’s younger sister died of measles in the 8th grade. A brother who had measles at the same time developed such a high fever that it damaged his brain. He became the butt of local small town boys’ humor. It turned my Mom into a protector and defender of individuals like her brother.
They are cut from the same cloth as the Sandy Hook ‘Truthers,’ who claim it never happened, and murdered children never lived.